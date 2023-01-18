Read full article on original website
5 heroes that are dominating the Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) Winter Tour
Some new, some familiar faces. Dota 2 world hasn’t been shaken up with a longly-anticipated balance change yet, meaning competitive teams from all around the world had to start the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit with a meta that they’ve grown used to. Despite the lack of changes, the...
Riot details on complex update of “bottom of thematic enjoyment” League champion
Being straightforward and openly discussing content update plans hasn’t been Riot Games’ virtue in recent times. In fact, League of Legends players have been scraping the bottom of a barrel (read: Twitter and Reddit) to learn more about the developers’ design philosophies and the upcoming content updates.
Major NA VALORANT tournament organizer cuts staff amidst continued late payment issues
Tournament organizer and esports events company Nerd Street Games has laid off 25 percent of its staff after informing workers of impending layoffs on Wednesday, Jan. 18, according to sources that spoke to The Esports Advocate. The Philadelphia-based company, which hosts online and offline events across the country in multiple...
Overwatch 2’s Year of the Rabbit event could be saved with these 5 changes
Overwatch is known for its exciting seasonal events. Some of the most iconic cosmetics, voicelines, and maps have come straight out of the many events Blizzard has added into the already colorful game. But Overwatch 2 seems to keep falling short. One of the most popular events for fans has...
Where to use the Hafid Ship Bridge Cache key in DMZ
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 introduced players of the Activision battle royale to an entirely new map, Al Mazrah, where DMZ is played. This vast new location hosts countless points of interest where players can scavenge for loot or engage with opposing players. Though Al Mazrah has a wide array of locations, not all are accessible at the start of every game.
Riot confirms 46 people have been laid off, labels it as ‘strategic shifts’
The loyal fans of League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, and VALORANT learned last night that their favorite game-developing company is laying off people across recruiting, human resources, support, and esports, according to esports reporter Jacob Wolf. And now, Riot Games has given an official statement on the subject.
Apex’s Celestial Sunrise event brings Hardcore Royale LTM and Reactive Peacekeeper skin
The Year of the Rabbit is coming to Apex Legends as part of the game’s Lunar New Year celebrations. The Celestial Sunrise event launches on Jan. 24 and will bring the Hardcore Royale limited-time mode (LTM), a new collection, and some free rewards, according to a blog post from today.
New caster Raafaa plans on refurbishing LCS by starting a tradition of pro play origin stories
A week before the LCS season kicks off, the broadcast’s new play-by-play caster, Marc Alexander “Raafaa” Arrambide, has answered many questions from League of Legends fans in a Q&A session on Reddit. He said that in addition to working as a new play-by-play caster, he was committed...
Ibai’s LEC co-stream debut breaks 6-figure viewership mark during KOI’s first LEC Winter game
The co-streaming program initiated by Riot Games for the 2023 LEC season bore its fruits right away with KOI’s channel reaching over 100,000 peak viewers. During the organization’s first game in the LEC, KOI’s co-stream was almost only 40,000 viewers away from tying with the official League of Legends EMEA’s broadcast on the purple platform.
Riot hit by ‘social engineering attack’ that will affect patch cadence for multiple titles
Right before the start of various leagues in the League of Legends esports circuit, Riot Games has declared today that systems in the company’s development environment “were compromised via a social engineering attack.”. Not many details have been shared by the developers just yet, but the team does...
Best supports to pair with Jhin in League of Legends
One of the most cunning and sadistic champions in all of League of Legends is prepared to make his mark on the bot lane meta for yet another year. Jhin, the Virtuoso, remains one of the most popular champions in the entirety of League despite having been released in 2016. Regardless of the variations in the meta, particularly those impacting the fragility of ADCs, Jhin is a powerful, easy-to-pick-up champion that can provide his team with an ample amount of damage from a distance and decent crowd control.
Breaking down the new EMEA Champions Queue server
Ever since Riot Games introduced the Champions Queue server for top North American League of Legends players, high-level stars in the LEC have asked for their own version in Europe. Before the start of the 2023 LEC Winter Split, the company has announced that EMEA will get its own enhanced competitive server next week.
Pair of Uncommons in Phyrexia: All Will Be One delivers subtle value for Limited, Constructed
As spoiler season for Phyrexia: All Will Be One rolls on it’s important to check out lower-rarity spells that may impact certain archetypes. These cards are the meat and potatoes of Magic: The Gathering decks. They help enable strategies through card draw, removal, or other forms of value. This is both true in Constructed and Limited.
This is how LEC teams will qualify for MSI and Worlds following 2023 changes
We finally get to know how the qualification system for both Mid-Season Invitational and Worlds will look like for LEC representatives following the 2023 changes. The update on the format was released on Jan. 20 on LoL Esports. The organizers behind the LEC shared additional details, which explain how exactly the system will work following the revamp of European competition in 2023. And since the format of LEC expanded, the road to Worlds and MSI isn’t as simple as before.
FaZe CS:GO finds last-minute replacement for first tournament of 2023
Karrigan and crew secured the services of an experienced rifler. Patrick “es3tag” Hansen will stand in for FaZe Clan at the 2023 BLAST Premier Spring Groups, the CS:GO team announced today. The Dane will be taking the place of star rifler rain, who is on paternity...
Overwatch 2 expert explains why one specific support hero just can’t cut it in the current meta
Overwatch 2’s constantly shifting meta will always have winners and losers, but according to one Overwatch YouTuber and coach, there’s one clear loser in one of the game’s roles. When it comes to support heroes in OW2, there’s an obvious weak spot. Brigitte currently boasts the lowest...
Phyrexian Oil counter engine buffs RW Aggro Limited Draft ONE decks
Supporting Magic: The Gathering Oil counters in Phyrexia: All Wil Be One is Magmatic Sprinter, a three-drop Red Uncommon that also synergizes with aggressive strategies within the Limited format. Similar to Reinforced Ronin, but costing two additional mana to cast is Magmatic Sprinter, a Phyrexian warrior within the Phyrexia: All...
Where to find Fortnite Bush Bombs and how to use them
Fortnite is frequently introducing new ways for players to engage with the game, whether it be new items, mechanics, or locations. While Epic Games puts a lot of attention on the guns the in the game, new support items are being added all the time. One example includes the Bush...
Es3tag shines for FaZe, Liquid punished for mistakes, and G2 continue to rise on day 2 of BLAST Spring
The first major tournament of the 2023 CS:GO campaign is underway in Copenhagen with BLAST Premier Spring Groups. Twelve teams meet in group stage/play-in stage play with the hopes of reaching a top-six spot that would mean a guaranteed place at the Spring Final. The tournament started with a stunning...
Tank players feel Overwatch 2 added ‘too much pressure’ on the role by removing off-tanks
Overwatch 2 brought a new game mode and Kiriko to its roster last fall, as well as many other adjustments to characters. But the biggest change was undoubtedly the deletion of the off-tank role. Now, there is only one tank to protect their team from getting endlessly pushed back, and...
