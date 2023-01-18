ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

MLive.com

Six 20-match winners set the pace atop Bay County Wrestling Leaders

BAY CITY, MI -- Here’s a look at the top performers from the five Bay County high school wrestling programs, Bay City Central, Bay City Western, John Glenn, Essexville Garber and Pinconning for Jan. 20, 2023. BAY COUNTY LEADERS. 2023 WRESTLING. 106 POUNDS. Izaak Kukulski, Glenn 27-1 Alivia Ormsby,...
BAY COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

HS Boys Hoops - Flint Elite at Hamady

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Before their game against Flint Elite, Hamady received a special gift from alum Roy Jackson Jr. Jackson bought the team new away jerseys and bookbags for the rest of the season. The special moment happened before the team got dressed for Friday's game. The Hawks blew-out...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

First Alert- Saturday evening, January 21

Here's a look at the top stories we are following tonight. Here's a look at the top stories we are following this morning. Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. The business and property of St. Laurent Brothers in downtown Bay City are up for sale. TV5 News Update: Friday evening,...
MLive.com

Skating, snacks and fun at Potter Elementary's weekly roller-skating event

Skating, snacks, and fun at Potter Elementary's weekly roller-skating event. Alayla Jankowiak hands Rosalind Ford a pair of roller skates, Potter Elementary School, Flint, Michigan, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. This was Fords first time coming out to the event and her first time roller skating in 2 years.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Historical perspective on this winter’s lack of snow

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -There is no secret that snowfall has been hard to come by during the winter season thus far. You know things are tough when Zehnder’s Snowfest cancels their world class carving competition!. While slow starts to winter season snowfall haven’t exactly been unheard of lately, usually...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

GM investment expected to positively impact local economy

The business and property of St. Laurent Brothers in downtown Bay City are up for sale. Here are some of the top stories we're following today. General Motors announced a $918 million investment across four U.S. manufacturing sites, including in Flint and Bay City. Love to Cook Club. Updated: 7...
BAY CITY, MI
US 103.1

It Sounds Like Chipotle is Not Coming to Grand Blanc After All

It looks like Grand Blanc won't be getting a new Chipotle restaurant after all. At least not in the location where developers originally wanted it. Back in September, we told you that the new restaurant would be located on the corner of Saginaw Street and Bush Avenue in the vacant lot next to Rite Aid. It would have been a brand new 2,300-square-foot building...if plans were approved. It would have been the perfect spot (in my opinion).
GRAND BLANC, MI

