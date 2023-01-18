Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Bay City boys roundup: Much-needed victories are cause for celebration
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school boys sports scene in the Bay City area for Jan. 20, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. BOYS BKB: BAY CITY WESTERN 64, HEMLOCK 49.
MLive.com
Milestone win halts record drought as Bay City Central earns chance to celebrate
TAWAS CITY, MI – They didn’t know how, didn’t know where and didn’t know when. But the Bay City Central girls basketball team knew this win was coming.
Saginaw-area basketball highlights: Carrollton wins coast-to-coast thriller
With points at a premium, Carrollton’s RJ Kelley decided not to wait around for any help. Kelley pulled down a rebound and took the ball coast to coast for a three-point play and a 39-36 win over Bullock Creek in a Tri-Valley Conference 10 game Friday.
MLive.com
Bay City roundup: Dramatic finishes are all the rage in dead-even matchups
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Jan. 19, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. GIRLS BKB: UNIONVILLE-SEBEWAING 32, LAKER 31.
MLive.com
Six 20-match winners set the pace atop Bay County Wrestling Leaders
BAY CITY, MI -- Here’s a look at the top performers from the five Bay County high school wrestling programs, Bay City Central, Bay City Western, John Glenn, Essexville Garber and Pinconning for Jan. 20, 2023. BAY COUNTY LEADERS. 2023 WRESTLING. 106 POUNDS. Izaak Kukulski, Glenn 27-1 Alivia Ormsby,...
MLive.com
Bay City girls roundup: Heroic rally spins defeat into dramatic victory
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Jan. 20, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. GIRLS BKB: BAY CITY WESTERN 43, SAGINAW HERITAGE 42. Special...
MLive.com
‘Goldfish memory’ may be tested after Bay City Wolves rout reigning state champion
BAY CITY, MI – All season, the Bay City Wolves have worked on leaving the past behind. But this is a memory that’s likely to linger.
abc12.com
HS Boys Hoops - Flint Elite at Hamady
FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Before their game against Flint Elite, Hamady received a special gift from alum Roy Jackson Jr. Jackson bought the team new away jerseys and bookbags for the rest of the season. The special moment happened before the team got dressed for Friday's game. The Hawks blew-out...
WNEM
First Alert- Saturday evening, January 21
Here's a look at the top stories we are following tonight. Here's a look at the top stories we are following this morning. Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. The business and property of St. Laurent Brothers in downtown Bay City are up for sale. TV5 News Update: Friday evening,...
MLive.com
Flint Style Soccer to host free indoor soccer winter league for children in grades 3-6
FLINT, MI – Flint Style Soccer and Crim Sports is offering eight weeks of free indoor soccer for children from third to sixth grade this winter. Games will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday nights at St. Matthew’s Roman Catholic Church fieldhouse, 706 Beach St., beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
MLive.com
Skating, snacks and fun at Potter Elementary's weekly roller-skating event
Skating, snacks, and fun at Potter Elementary's weekly roller-skating event. Alayla Jankowiak hands Rosalind Ford a pair of roller skates, Potter Elementary School, Flint, Michigan, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. This was Fords first time coming out to the event and her first time roller skating in 2 years.
New Corunna Bar – Kooters In The Field Announces Opening Date
If everything goes according to plan, Kooters In The Field will be open for business this month. Kooters In The Field is a new bar and grill on M-21 in Corunna, Michigan. The spot is owned and operated by Kirk Norman who also owns Snappers On The Water in Fenton.
WNEM
Historical perspective on this winter’s lack of snow
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -There is no secret that snowfall has been hard to come by during the winter season thus far. You know things are tough when Zehnder’s Snowfest cancels their world class carving competition!. While slow starts to winter season snowfall haven’t exactly been unheard of lately, usually...
Former Hamilton Home Bakery could become Saginaw’s next marijuana shop
SAGINAW, MI — The site of a former beloved Saginaw bakery could soon transform into the city’s latest marijuana dispensary. Planners with Premier Provisioning — a weed retail company with one site already operating in the city — aim to develop a second dispensary at the building that housed Hamilton Home Bakery for more than 40 years, city records show.
abc12.com
New buyers give Grand Blanc "Tech Village" another shot.
Plans fell through with the last buyer because of the coronavirus pandemic. New buyers give Grand Blanc 'Tech Village' another shot. Plans fell through with the last buyer because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: ‘Sungazer’ from dawn of a new day coffee house
SAGINAW, MI — Downtown Saginaw’s dawn of a new day coffee house has a new menu, including a popular new espresso drink made with “warm and cozy” brown sugar and cinnamon. Cafe co-owner Linsey Morrell described the “Sungazer” as “two shots of fair trade, organic espresso...
Great Debate – What Is The Oldest Coney Island In Flint Area?
Flint is known for a lot of great things including, people, places, music, and food. One food in particular that comes to mind is the Flint-style coney dog. A question was recently posted on the Memories of Flint Facebook page,. 'What is the oldest coney around Flint still open? ....
WNEM
GM investment expected to positively impact local economy
The business and property of St. Laurent Brothers in downtown Bay City are up for sale. Here are some of the top stories we're following today. General Motors announced a $918 million investment across four U.S. manufacturing sites, including in Flint and Bay City. Love to Cook Club. Updated: 7...
It Sounds Like Chipotle is Not Coming to Grand Blanc After All
It looks like Grand Blanc won't be getting a new Chipotle restaurant after all. At least not in the location where developers originally wanted it. Back in September, we told you that the new restaurant would be located on the corner of Saginaw Street and Bush Avenue in the vacant lot next to Rite Aid. It would have been a brand new 2,300-square-foot building...if plans were approved. It would have been the perfect spot (in my opinion).
General Motors invests nearly $1 billion in select Michigan, out-of-state manufacturing plants to build new V-8 engine
General Motors has announced plans to invest $918 million combined into four U.S. plants, including two in Michigan, to produce the sixth generation Small Block V-8 Engine and for electric vehicle production.
