Boone, NC

WCNC

Gun found in student's backpack at Statesville High School, officials say

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville teen has been charged after a firearm was found in a backpack at Statesville High School on Friday, Jan. 20. A news release from the Statesville Police Department says that a school staff member found a gun in a backpack and alerted the School Resource Officers, who immediately confiscated the backpack.
STATESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Burke County, troopers say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A man is dead after being hit by a pick-up truck in Burke County early Friday morning, the NC State Highway Patrol said. Around 1:30 a.m., troopers responded to a collision on Interstate 40 East near Conley Road where they found Jarred Von Gabriel Berdine, 29, of Morganton, North Carolina, who had been hit by a 2013 Dodge Ram.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Man struck and killed by train in Lincolnton

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A man has died after being struck by a freight train in Lincoln County, North Carolina Tuesday. Around 10:15 a.m., the man was walking on the railroad tracks near South Flint Street in Lincolnton, according to police. The CSX Transportation engineers operating the train told investigators...
LINCOLNTON, NC
WCNC

Iredell County seeks suspect in Troutman killing

TROUTMAN, N.C. — A felony murder warrant has been issued for a suspect wanted in connection to the death of a man in Troutman, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Investigators are looking for Carlton Michael Clarke, who they described as a 23-year-old Black man weighing 175 pounds...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
