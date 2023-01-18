Read full article on original website
Gun found in student's backpack at Statesville High School, officials say
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville teen has been charged after a firearm was found in a backpack at Statesville High School on Friday, Jan. 20. A news release from the Statesville Police Department says that a school staff member found a gun in a backpack and alerted the School Resource Officers, who immediately confiscated the backpack.
$25,000 reward offered for suspect accused of throwing molotov cocktail
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to catch a local arsonist. Officials report a person can be seen on surveillance video throwing a molotov cocktail at the crisis pregnancy center in Lincolnton back on June 25. The FBI said the reward is...
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Burke County, troopers say
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A man is dead after being hit by a pick-up truck in Burke County early Friday morning, the NC State Highway Patrol said. Around 1:30 a.m., troopers responded to a collision on Interstate 40 East near Conley Road where they found Jarred Von Gabriel Berdine, 29, of Morganton, North Carolina, who had been hit by a 2013 Dodge Ram.
Man struck and killed by train in Lincolnton
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A man has died after being struck by a freight train in Lincoln County, North Carolina Tuesday. Around 10:15 a.m., the man was walking on the railroad tracks near South Flint Street in Lincolnton, according to police. The CSX Transportation engineers operating the train told investigators...
Iredell County seeks suspect in Troutman killing
TROUTMAN, N.C. — A felony murder warrant has been issued for a suspect wanted in connection to the death of a man in Troutman, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Investigators are looking for Carlton Michael Clarke, who they described as a 23-year-old Black man weighing 175 pounds...
Despite layoffs, Microsoft's development plans in Catawba County continue
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — In a letter sent on Jan. 18 to Microsoft employees, the CEO says its workforce will be reduced by 10,000 in 2023, which accounts for almost 5% of its workforce. WCNC Charlotte spoke with Scott Millar, President of Catawba County's Economic Development Corporation, about whether...
