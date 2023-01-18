CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — In a letter sent on Jan. 18 to Microsoft employees, the CEO says its workforce will be reduced by 10,000 in 2023, which accounts for almost 5% of its workforce. WCNC Charlotte spoke with Scott Millar, President of Catawba County's Economic Development Corporation, about whether...

CATAWBA COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO