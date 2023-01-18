ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtvbam.com

Quincy Bowling teams both defeat Vandercook Lake and Addison

ALBION, MI (WTVB) – Both of the Quincy Bowling teams swept doubleheaders against Vandercook Lake and Addison on Saturday at University Lanes. The Varsity Boys downed Vandy 28-2 and Addison 28 1/2 to 1 1/2. Draven Baker had games of a 257 and 209. Grant Wright had a 193...
QUINCY, MI
wtvbam.com

Big girls basketball wins for Coldwater and Bronson

BRANCH COUNTY, MI – Coldwater outscored Lumen Christi 13-2 in the first quarter and 15-3 in the third as they doubled up the Titans 35-17 Friday in Jackson. Mya Porter led all scorers with 17 points and added 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals before exiting the game at the end of the third with a wrist injury. Elli Foley had 14 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, and 5 steals as the Cardinals improved to 11-1 overall, 6-1 in the Interstate 8. They have a non-conference game at Three Rivers on Tuesday.
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

Polar Bear Middle School Swim team compete at conference meet

ALLEGAN, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Polar Bear Middle School Swim team traveled to Allegan Friday night for their conference championship. Out of the nine teams, the boys finished in seventh place and the girls tied for fifth place. The Polar Bears finish their season next week at the state meet held at Lakeview. Mason Sabaitis has qualified for three individual events in the 50 Free, 100 Free and 100 Back. Sidney Aseltine has qualified for the 50 Fly. The girls also have two relays going to state with Ambriah Lewis, Alexia Brakke, Sidney Aseltine, and Korrin Brown qualifying in the 200 Medley relay and Ambriah, Ava Motes, Korrin, and Sidney qualifying in the 400 Free relay.
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

Six new inductees go into Bronson High School Hall of Fame on Friday night

BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – The newest six members of the Bronson High School Hall of Fame were formally inducted Friday night in between the junior varsity and varsity girls basketball games between Bronson and Springport. This year’s inductees are Ted Modert, Pat Ross, Todd Germann, Chad Butters, Tom Rissman...
BRONSON, MI
WOOD

Kent County deputies: Body found in swamp

Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 012123. A few lake effect light...
KENT COUNTY, MI
wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Marjorie Elizabeth Lutz

Marjorie Elizabeth Lutz, 98, of Bronson passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Masonville Place in Coldwater. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Coldwater with Rev. Fr. Dan Hyman officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Coldwater.
BRONSON, MI
cspdailynews.com

Kum & Go Opens First Michigan Location

Kum & Go’s first convenience store in Michigan opened on Jan. 19 after six months of construction. District Supervisor Graham McCaleb told CSP that there has been interest from customers the last several weeks stopping by the Walker, Michigan, store, in the Grand Rapids area, to see when it would open.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wtvbam.com

Nurses at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital poised to strike

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Nurses have authorized their union leadership to call a strike at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. The 110 members of the Branch County Independent Nurses Association authorized the strike in a vote this past Wednesday. The union membership has rejected three contract proposals brought forth by ProMedica.
COLDWATER, MI
WWMT

No injuries reported after car flips over in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — No one was injured after a car crashed in Kalamazoo Sunday night. Car crashes into tree: Calhoun County woman dies after crashing car into tree. The crash happened at 8 p.m. on Howard Street near South Westnedge, according to Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers. Davison...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

I-94 reopens after Kalamazoo County crash

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — I-94 has reopened following a crash in Kalamazoo County on Saturday. The closure affected three eastbound lanes at mile marker 74 and lasted for about an hour, dispatchers say. Motorists were advised to seek an alternate route until the lanes reopened. Follow FOX 17: Facebook...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Wayland Schools: Elementary school teacher passes away in crash

WAYLAND, Mich. — The Wayland community is mourning the sudden loss of an elementary school teacher. Wayland Union Schools sent a letter to parents Sunday explaining Ms. Katrina Brown was involved in a crash on Saturday, Jan. 14. She has since passed away. Superintendent Tim Reeves says Brown was...
WAYLAND, MI
wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Barbara Mohr

Following a long illness, Barbara Mohr peacefully passed away with her family at her side, holding her hand while “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” by her favorite, Elton John, played. Born on May 18, 1947, in Christopher, Illinois to Cynthia and Samuel Annear, and moving to Coldwater, Michigan in...
COLDWATER, MI
WWMT

Person tests positive for Xylazine in Van Buren County

LAWRENCE, Mich. — A person in Van Buren County tested positive for Xylazine Thursday, a potent sedative used commonly in veterinary clinics, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department. The drug has never been approved for human use, health officials said. Xylazine is often mixed with fentanyl or...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy