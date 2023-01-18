Read full article on original website
wtvbam.com
Quincy Bowling teams both defeat Vandercook Lake and Addison
ALBION, MI (WTVB) – Both of the Quincy Bowling teams swept doubleheaders against Vandercook Lake and Addison on Saturday at University Lanes. The Varsity Boys downed Vandy 28-2 and Addison 28 1/2 to 1 1/2. Draven Baker had games of a 257 and 209. Grant Wright had a 193...
wtvbam.com
Big girls basketball wins for Coldwater and Bronson
BRANCH COUNTY, MI – Coldwater outscored Lumen Christi 13-2 in the first quarter and 15-3 in the third as they doubled up the Titans 35-17 Friday in Jackson. Mya Porter led all scorers with 17 points and added 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals before exiting the game at the end of the third with a wrist injury. Elli Foley had 14 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, and 5 steals as the Cardinals improved to 11-1 overall, 6-1 in the Interstate 8. They have a non-conference game at Three Rivers on Tuesday.
wtvbam.com
Polar Bear Middle School Swim team compete at conference meet
ALLEGAN, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Polar Bear Middle School Swim team traveled to Allegan Friday night for their conference championship. Out of the nine teams, the boys finished in seventh place and the girls tied for fifth place. The Polar Bears finish their season next week at the state meet held at Lakeview. Mason Sabaitis has qualified for three individual events in the 50 Free, 100 Free and 100 Back. Sidney Aseltine has qualified for the 50 Fly. The girls also have two relays going to state with Ambriah Lewis, Alexia Brakke, Sidney Aseltine, and Korrin Brown qualifying in the 200 Medley relay and Ambriah, Ava Motes, Korrin, and Sidney qualifying in the 400 Free relay.
wtvbam.com
Six new inductees go into Bronson High School Hall of Fame on Friday night
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – The newest six members of the Bronson High School Hall of Fame were formally inducted Friday night in between the junior varsity and varsity girls basketball games between Bronson and Springport. This year’s inductees are Ted Modert, Pat Ross, Todd Germann, Chad Butters, Tom Rissman...
WOOD
Kent County deputies: Body found in swamp
Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 012123. A few lake effect light...
Missing dog helps lead to body of Wyoming man
The body found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday afternoon is that of a man who has been missing since November.
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Marjorie Elizabeth Lutz
Marjorie Elizabeth Lutz, 98, of Bronson passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Masonville Place in Coldwater. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Coldwater with Rev. Fr. Dan Hyman officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Coldwater.
cspdailynews.com
Kum & Go Opens First Michigan Location
Kum & Go’s first convenience store in Michigan opened on Jan. 19 after six months of construction. District Supervisor Graham McCaleb told CSP that there has been interest from customers the last several weeks stopping by the Walker, Michigan, store, in the Grand Rapids area, to see when it would open.
Pipe bursts causing flooding at E Saginaw St construction site
What appears to be a burst pipe at an East Saginaw Street construction site has caused a geyser to appear, flooding the lot.
wtvbam.com
Nurses at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital poised to strike
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Nurses have authorized their union leadership to call a strike at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. The 110 members of the Branch County Independent Nurses Association authorized the strike in a vote this past Wednesday. The union membership has rejected three contract proposals brought forth by ProMedica.
Two people injured in crash on stolen motorcycle in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI – Two people were injured in a crash on a stolen motorcycle Friday morning. An 18-year-old man was driving a motorcycle around 10:13 a.m., Jan. 20, south on Sharon Avenue at the intersection with East Roosevelt Avenue in Pennfield Township, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said.
WWMT
No injuries reported after car flips over in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — No one was injured after a car crashed in Kalamazoo Sunday night. Car crashes into tree: Calhoun County woman dies after crashing car into tree. The crash happened at 8 p.m. on Howard Street near South Westnedge, according to Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers. Davison...
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
1 hurt in Grand Rapids shooting
A man was hurt in an early Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.
Fox17
I-94 reopens after Kalamazoo County crash
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — I-94 has reopened following a crash in Kalamazoo County on Saturday. The closure affected three eastbound lanes at mile marker 74 and lasted for about an hour, dispatchers say. Motorists were advised to seek an alternate route until the lanes reopened. Follow FOX 17: Facebook...
Deputies: Multi-county chase reaches 100 mph on I-94; 1 arrested
Authorities say an eastern Michigan man was arrested after allegedly leading law enforcement on a high-speed, multi-county chase in West Michigan.
wtvbam.com
Three men arrested in Marshall after attempting to lure 14-year-old children on the internet
MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – Three men were arrested on Thursday in Marshall after they allegedly thought they were chatting with 14-year-old children on social media and were actually communicating with police officers. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department said the arrests came as part of an investigation involving their human...
Fox17
Wayland Schools: Elementary school teacher passes away in crash
WAYLAND, Mich. — The Wayland community is mourning the sudden loss of an elementary school teacher. Wayland Union Schools sent a letter to parents Sunday explaining Ms. Katrina Brown was involved in a crash on Saturday, Jan. 14. She has since passed away. Superintendent Tim Reeves says Brown was...
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Barbara Mohr
Following a long illness, Barbara Mohr peacefully passed away with her family at her side, holding her hand while “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” by her favorite, Elton John, played. Born on May 18, 1947, in Christopher, Illinois to Cynthia and Samuel Annear, and moving to Coldwater, Michigan in...
WWMT
Person tests positive for Xylazine in Van Buren County
LAWRENCE, Mich. — A person in Van Buren County tested positive for Xylazine Thursday, a potent sedative used commonly in veterinary clinics, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department. The drug has never been approved for human use, health officials said. Xylazine is often mixed with fentanyl or...
