ALLEGAN, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Polar Bear Middle School Swim team traveled to Allegan Friday night for their conference championship. Out of the nine teams, the boys finished in seventh place and the girls tied for fifth place. The Polar Bears finish their season next week at the state meet held at Lakeview. Mason Sabaitis has qualified for three individual events in the 50 Free, 100 Free and 100 Back. Sidney Aseltine has qualified for the 50 Fly. The girls also have two relays going to state with Ambriah Lewis, Alexia Brakke, Sidney Aseltine, and Korrin Brown qualifying in the 200 Medley relay and Ambriah, Ava Motes, Korrin, and Sidney qualifying in the 400 Free relay.

COLDWATER, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO