Bridgeport, CT

What Life Was Like At 4 A.M. – State Rep. Chris Rosario’s Call To Extend Alcohol Sale Hours In Bars

The booze brickbats are pouring into the legislative process, the duality of grocery and liquor stores leading the way. Grocery stores, limited to selective beer sales, desire wine purchase for consumers; liquor stores assert don’t mess with our grape exclusivity. The positioning and regulation for adequate fluid ounces will be debated the next several months during the legislative session.
CONNECTICUT STATE

