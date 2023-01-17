ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
Markets Insider

Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge

Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: ETH defies sell pressure, thanks to…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In a CNBC TV18 report, Edul Patel, CEO, and co-founder of Mudrex noted that about four months after the successful switch to a proof-of-stake network, Ethereum has accomplished another important milestone. According to Etherscan, more than 16 million ether (ETH) have been deposited into the Beacon Chain staking contract on Ethereum.
fullycrypto.com

Ethereum Reaching Critical Point Against Bitcoin

Ethereum is reaching a critical point in its price battle against Bitcoin. The irresistible force of a three-year uptrend is approaching the immovable object of a two-year line of resistance. What are the factors that will determine the outcome?. Ethereum is approaching a critical point in its price against Bitcoin...
CNBC

Bitcoin holds above $21,000, and Three Arrows founders pitch crypto debt platform: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Crypto World explores how centralized exchanges are turning to proof of reserves as a way to assure customers of liquidity after the downfall of FTX.
Benzinga

Dogecoin, Ethereum Spike As Bitcoin Holds Above $21K: Analyst Warns 'Late Bulls To Flip Bearish' If Apex Crypto Retests This Level

Major coins traded in the green on Tuesday evening, as the global cryptocurrency market rose to $991 billion, as of 8:30 pm EST. What Happened: Bitcoin BTC/USD was above the $21,000 mark at the time of writing, notching weekly gains of 25%, while Ethereum ETH/USD was trading above the $1,500 level with a 23% increase over the last seven days.
cryptoslate.com

SBF says latest revelation is “misleading” about FTX.US solvency

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) said on Jan. 17 that FTX.US was solvent, adding that customers should be given access to their funds. SBF was reacting to new revelations made by the FTX management about the shortfalls in the U.S. subsidiary. The claims are “misleading” because it does not consider...
theblock.co

Bitcoin mining report: Jan. 19

Bitcoin mining stocks were mixed on Thursday. Bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block were mixed on Thursday, with 10 gaining and the other 9 declining. Bitcoin rose 1.7% to $21,099 by market close. Here is a look at how the individual miners performed today:. © 2023 The Block Crypto,...
cryptoslate.com

Realized volatility surges above options volatility for the first time since FTX collapse

Implied volatility is the market’s expectation of volatility. Given the price of an option, we can solve for the expected volatility of the underlying asset. Viewing At-The-Money (ATM) IV over time gives a normalized view of volatility expectations which will often rise and fall with realized volatility and market sentiment. This metric shows the ATM implied volatility for options contracts that expire one week from today.
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $130M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Binance

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $130,868,521 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Binance. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1H96njcXcPcFREw2652tmHHdzrd3UVocdU. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...

