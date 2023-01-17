Read full article on original website
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Deputies investigating suspicious incident in Trinity
PASCO COUNTY, FLa. - Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a suspicious incident which happened just after 7 p.m. Thursday near SR 54 and Duck Slough Blvd. in Trinity. It was reported that a white adult woman with brown hair was yelling from an older red or maroon van,...
Lakeland PD pulls 3 officers off street; community activists demand criminal charges
LAKELAND, Fla. — Community activists in Lakeland are calling for charges to be filed against several Lakeland Police Department officers. They say the same officers' names have been appearing repeatedly in cases where people were beaten and zapped with stun guns during their arrests. They say it’s not just a pattern — they call it criminal.
fox13news.com
What happened to Sabrina Aisenberg? Baby’s disappearance still a mystery after 25 years
TAMPA, Fla. - In a house in Maryland, a room sits filled with trinkets and toys bought for a little girl who never got to play with them. In the basement, lies a cedar closet full of baby clothes that were never worn. Throughout the house are photos of a baby who never set foot inside the residence.
Florida woman stabbed boyfriend’s kids to ‘go out with a bang,’ court documents allege
A Florida woman attempted to kill her boyfriend's two children after an argument, according to authorities.
Tampa native, Marine Corps veteran with 22 years of law enforcement service dies of cancer
LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Sergeant Travis Miller passed away Thursday morning "after a hard-fought battle with cancer," the department announced on Facebook. "Travis you were simply the best. It was an honor to serve alongside you. Thank...
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Pasco Sheriff deputies hosting coffee with a cop in Odessa
PASCO COUNTY, FLA - Enjoy a cup of coffee with a Pasco Sheriff's Office deputy Thursday morning at Starbucks in Odessa. The Sheriff's office will be hosting a coffee and conversation with deputies at the Starbucks in Odessa located at 11930 State Road 54. Deputies will be on hand to answer questions and get to know their community.
Teen accused of stabbing student on Pinellas County school bus
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy was taken into custody Tuesday morning after police said he stabbed another student with a box cutter on a school bus. St. Petersburg police officers responded just after 7 a.m. near 3rd Avenue North and 10th Street North near downtown St. Pete to a report of a cutting on a school bus, according to department spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez.
fox13news.com
Mother of victim in deadly Tampa crash asks judge for leniency in sentencing driver
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa man was facing up to 15 years in prison after initially being accused of driving drunk during a crash that killed his girlfriend back in 2020. Instead, the judge decided he deserved a second chance, partially thanks to calls for mercy from the victim's mother.
Woman Shot And Killed At Tampa Apartment Complex After Multiple Shootings Overnight
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation at the Silver Oak Apartments, located at 4200 Kenneth Court. According to police, on Wednesday, at approximately 8:50 p.m., officers responded to the Silver Oaks Apartments in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival,
Teen accused of speeding, causing Lutz deadly crash arraigned
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Oct. 22, Michael Hoerig was involved in a car crash that left him brain-dead. His family decided to donate all of his organs, giving dozens of others a second chance. That car crash is now in court as a teen faces vehicular homicide and...
leesburg-news.com
Parents called to pick up children after consuming THC gummies at Carver Middle School
Parents of several students were called to pick up their children after they consumed THC gummies at Carver Middle School in Leesburg. A 13-year-old student was detained by the school resource deputy on Friday after the student was found with THC gummies in his possession. An assistant principal had spoken...
cw34.com
Video: Credit cards stolen from retirement community used at Walmart
VALRICO, Fla. (CBS12) — Credit cards stolen from multiple elderly residents at a retirement center in one Florida county ended up being used at a Walmart in another. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said someone swiped the credit cards from a number of private rooms at the Osprey Heights retirement living facility in Valrico last month.
Unidentified remains recovered from ‘intense’ Hernando County house fire
Authorities are working to identify one person who died in a Brooksville house fire early Friday morning.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles in Three Florida Counties
One horse in Florida has tested positive for strangles, and two horses are suspected positive. In Citrus County, a 30-year-old Quarter Horse mare tested positive on January 10 after developing clinical signs on December 19, including cough, fever and lymphadenopathy. She is currently affected and alive, and 15 horses have been exposed.
Tow truck carrying school bus involved in deadly Tampa hit-and-run; FHP searching for driver
TAMPA, Fla. — A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in Tampa. Now, Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for the driver responsible. The crash happened just after 9 p.m. on U.S. 301 and the eastbound entrance ramp to the Selmon Expressway (State Road 618) in Hillsborough County.
niceville.com
Pasco drug dealer forfeits house, $400K; sentenced to 21 years
FLORIDA – A Pasco County man who admitted to dealing drugs has been sentenced to over 21 years in federal prison and ordered to forfeit his house and more than $400,000, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. U.S. District Judge Mary...
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: 42-year-old bicyclist killed in Dade City hit and run crash
PASCO COUNTY, FLa.- Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver who struck and killed a bicyclist in Dade City Tuesday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened near Tait Avenue and Lee Avenue in Dade City at around 8:30 p.m. According to a release, the driver...
floridainsider.com
State attorney from Central Florida creates new task force focused on animal cruelty
Animal cruelty – Dog chained to pole — Courtesy: Shutterstock — DreamHack. With the help of a brand-new task force covering three Central Florida counties, a state attorney is bringing justice to the victims of animal abuse. The zeal of Assistant State Attorney Jamie McManus, according to...
Plant City Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash
PLANT CITY, Fla. – A Plant City man was killed in an early morning crash that happened around 2:00 am on Thursday, according to police. The Plant City Police Department received a 911 call about a single-vehicle traffic crash that happened in the 3500 block
St. Pete doctors warn parents of rise in COVID-19, cold and flu cases
Doctors at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital said they are operating near capacity at 85-90 percent.
