Pasco County, FL

pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Deputies investigating suspicious incident in Trinity

PASCO COUNTY, FLa. - Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a suspicious incident which happened just after 7 p.m. Thursday near SR 54 and Duck Slough Blvd. in Trinity. It was reported that a white adult woman with brown hair was yelling from an older red or maroon van,...
TRINITY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Pasco Sheriff deputies hosting coffee with a cop in Odessa

PASCO COUNTY, FLA - Enjoy a cup of coffee with a Pasco Sheriff's Office deputy Thursday morning at Starbucks in Odessa. The Sheriff's office will be hosting a coffee and conversation with deputies at the Starbucks in Odessa located at 11930 State Road 54. Deputies will be on hand to answer questions and get to know their community.
ODESSA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Teen accused of stabbing student on Pinellas County school bus

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy was taken into custody Tuesday morning after police said he stabbed another student with a box cutter on a school bus. St. Petersburg police officers responded just after 7 a.m. near 3rd Avenue North and 10th Street North near downtown St. Pete to a report of a cutting on a school bus, according to department spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Video: Credit cards stolen from retirement community used at Walmart

VALRICO, Fla. (CBS12) — Credit cards stolen from multiple elderly residents at a retirement center in one Florida county ended up being used at a Walmart in another. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said someone swiped the credit cards from a number of private rooms at the Osprey Heights retirement living facility in Valrico last month.
POLK COUNTY, FL
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Strangles in Three Florida Counties

One horse in Florida has tested positive for strangles, and two horses are suspected positive. In Citrus County, a 30-year-old Quarter Horse mare tested positive on January 10 after developing clinical signs on December 19, including cough, fever and lymphadenopathy. She is currently affected and alive, and 15 horses have been exposed.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Pasco drug dealer forfeits house, $400K; sentenced to 21 years

FLORIDA – A Pasco County man who admitted to dealing drugs has been sentenced to over 21 years in federal prison and ordered to forfeit his house and more than $400,000, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. U.S. District Judge Mary...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: 42-year-old bicyclist killed in Dade City hit and run crash

PASCO COUNTY, FLa.- Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver who struck and killed a bicyclist in Dade City Tuesday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened near Tait Avenue and Lee Avenue in Dade City at around 8:30 p.m. According to a release, the driver...
DADE CITY, FL

