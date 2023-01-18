Read full article on original website
Hawaii woman sentenced for $3M exchange in illegal lobbying
A Hawaii woman has been sentenced to two years in prison for her alleged role in an unregistered lobbying campaign where she was paid millions of dollars.
Teen boys increasingly targeted in sextortion schemes, FBI warns
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The FBI Honolulu Office said the number of sextortion cases spiked during the pandemic, especially those involving young male victims. The boys are often catfished into thinking they’re sending suggestive pictures to someone else their age. Instead, the criminals threaten to distribute those pictures, unless they’re...
Oahu businesswoman sentenced to two years for role in billion dollar lobbying scheme
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu businesswoman with international ties was sentenced in Hawaii Thursday to two years in federal prison for her role in facilitating an unregistered lobbying campaign for former President Trump's Administration and the U.S. Department of Justice. Nickie Mali Lum Davis, 47, of Honolulu, admitted that between...
Fraudulent art allegedly sold overseas by Hawaii couple
Two Honolulu residents are under investigation in Pennsylvania in connection to multiple crimes.
Federal Judge Grants Broad Order Protecting A Honolulu Reporter
In a victory for press freedom, a federal judge on Friday ruled that a Honolulu journalist will not have to turn over information relating to her investigations of a Maui police officer accused of sexual misconduct. The sweeping order by U.S. District Court Judge Leslie Kobayashi means Hawaii News Now’s...
Burglars at Kaimuki Teapresso steal thousands in cash and goods
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Burglars broke into the Teapresso Bar in Kaimuki early Thursday morning, and got away with thousands in cash and goods. According to a Teapresso employee, two suspects broke into the store just before 5 a.m. on Thursday, January 19.
Businesses plead for long-term solutions as they ‘play police’ with aggressive patrons
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some Hawaii businesses are reporting more confrontations with homeless people they describe as aggressive. And they say the situation is impacting their bottom line. Mike Palmer owns Kuhio Avenue Food Hall in Waikiki and says it’s the worst he’s seen in 22 years. “Our management...
Traffic violators owe Hawaii taxpayers tens of millions in unpaid fines, records show
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Delinquent drivers owe state taxpayers tens of millions of dollars in unpaid traffic fines, according to a Hawaii News Now analysis of public records. This investigation revealed the debts have been sitting for years without efforts by law enforcement to collect. Meanwhile, many who owe money just...
Hawaii woman at center of Trump-era influence peddling scheme sentenced to prison
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Saying she lacked remorse and took no responsibility for her actions, a federal judge on Wednesday sentenced a Kahala woman to two years in prison for her role in a Trump-era influence peddling scheme. U.S. District Judge Leslie Kobayashi also fined Nickie Lum Davis $250,000 and ordered...
Aiea highrise condo fire remains under investigation
A local Hot Yoga studio is using new technology to give participants a new and unique experience. Economists say Hawaii will fare better than other states in a coming recession. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The Hawaii state legislature is now open and among those lobbying lawmakers are business leaders...
After just 4 hours, jury returns guilty verdict in gruesome North Shore murder
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After less than four hours of deliberations, a jury on Friday found Stephen Brown guilty of murder and kidnapping in the gruesome 2017 killing of teacher, wife and mother Telma Boinville at a North Shore vacation rental. Brown was convicted of murder, two counts of kidnapping and...
Honolulu prosecutor shares changes to sentencing and parole guidelines
Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm today outlined his departments positions on sentencing and paroling within the state's courts and justice system. Honolulu Prosecuting Office shares department's position on paroling. Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney, Steve Alm outlined his departments positions on sentencing and paroling within the state's courts and justice system.
2-year sentence for Hawaii woman’s Trump lobbying scheme
Nickie Mali Lum Davis pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting in violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act.
Suspect charged after allegedly robbing woman, striking her with beer bottle
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 25-year-old woman has been charged in a violent robbery in Honolulu. Police said the incident happened around 11 a.m. on Monday when Shirrey Persia allegedly hit a 45-year-old woman in the back of the head with a beer bottle before taking her belongings. The victim was...
Jury finds Stephen Brown guilty of the 2017 murder of Telma Boinville
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After deliberating for less than 24 hours, the jury in the Stephen Brown murder trial have found him guilty on all four counts, including second-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping, and burglary. Brown was accused of tying up and brutally killing Oahu woman Telma Boinville at a...
Police search for suspect in critical Kalihi shooting
HPD has opened an attempted murder investigation after a victim was found with a gunshot wound in the Kalihi area.
Manhunt underway for suspect who threw flammable substance at home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are looking for a motorcycle rider who threw what appeared to be a flammable substance into a yard in Hawaii Kai. Authorities said the incident occurred around 6 a.m. on Jan. 6. Surveillance video shows the suspect throwing an object at the front door of...
Donated glasses in Hawaii changing lives around the world
While Hawaii is a small state, that does not stop the Hawaii Lions Clubs from impacting the lives of people around the world.
HNN News Brief (Jan. 20, 2023)
Among the big wave surfers pumped for this weekend is Landon McNamara of the legendary McNamara ohana. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Firefighters responding to large blaze at...
