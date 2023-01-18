ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen boys increasingly targeted in sextortion schemes, FBI warns

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The FBI Honolulu Office said the number of sextortion cases spiked during the pandemic, especially those involving young male victims. The boys are often catfished into thinking they’re sending suggestive pictures to someone else their age. Instead, the criminals threaten to distribute those pictures, unless they’re...
Aiea highrise condo fire remains under investigation

A local Hot Yoga studio is using new technology to give participants a new and unique experience. Economists say Hawaii will fare better than other states in a coming recession. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The Hawaii state legislature is now open and among those lobbying lawmakers are business leaders...
Honolulu prosecutor shares changes to sentencing and parole guidelines

Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm today outlined his departments positions on sentencing and paroling within the state's courts and justice system. Honolulu Prosecuting Office shares department's position on paroling. Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney, Steve Alm outlined his departments positions on sentencing and paroling within the state's courts and justice system.
Suspect charged after allegedly robbing woman, striking her with beer bottle

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 25-year-old woman has been charged in a violent robbery in Honolulu. Police said the incident happened around 11 a.m. on Monday when Shirrey Persia allegedly hit a 45-year-old woman in the back of the head with a beer bottle before taking her belongings. The victim was...
Manhunt underway for suspect who threw flammable substance at home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are looking for a motorcycle rider who threw what appeared to be a flammable substance into a yard in Hawaii Kai. Authorities said the incident occurred around 6 a.m. on Jan. 6. Surveillance video shows the suspect throwing an object at the front door of...
HNN News Brief (Jan. 20, 2023)

Among the big wave surfers pumped for this weekend is Landon McNamara of the legendary McNamara ohana. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Firefighters responding to large blaze at...
Royal Hawaiian Center | Shopping mall in Honolulu, Hawaii

This Mall in Honolulu is perfect if you are looking for big name brands. It is a very elegant place with many high-end stores. Chanel, Coach and Gucci are the leaders in this establishment and we are sure that you will leave with a good bag of groceries. You can find it at 2100 Kalakaua Avd.
