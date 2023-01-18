ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

Post Register

Nampa Police see lack of accountability in gang crimes

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Within the last year, Nampa police said gang-related crimes have become a growing issue. "Shootings, different fights, things like that, but it's also just the graffiti and the lower level of gang activity we've seen an increase in," said Captain Curt Shankel with Nampa Police.
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Multiple accidents on I-84 eastbound this morning

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — According to Idaho 511, multiple minor accidents along I-84 eastbound slowed traffic this morning. One accident was reported between Exit 38: I-84B Nampa, Garrity Blvd and Exit 42: Ten Mile Rd, 1 mile east of the Nampa area. Another accident was reported between SH 69...
NAMPA, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Police investigating home burglary, seeking video and other information

BOISE, Idaho — After someone stole $2,500 in cash from a Boise home, police are asking anyone with information, including video or pictures, to contact them. The burglary occurred Sunday on West Donnybrook Drive, which is in a neighborhood east of South Maple Grove Road situated roughly between Franklin Road and the Interstate 184 connector, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department.
BOISE, ID
KREM2

Idaho wins lawsuit against illegal encampments on state property

BOISE, Idaho — The state of Idaho won a lawsuit to protect the state's ability to prevent illegal encampments. “We’ve sent a clear message: Idaho does not tolerate illegal public encampments and destruction of public property. Idaho is not Portland, LA, San Francisco, or Seattle where public officials have engaged in failed experiments to permit and encourage unsafe and destructive public camping,” Governor Little said.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Chad and Lori Daybell in court on several motions

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Chad and Lori Daybell were in court on Thursday for a hearing on several issues. The couple is facing murder charges in the death of Chad's ex-wife and two of Lori's children. Judge Boyce heard arguments from both sides on several issues before the court.
BOISE, ID
KOOL 96.5

Why Were 200 Idaho Foster Kids Shipped Out of State?

Boise, Idaho. An investigation launched by local news outlet CBS2 found more than 200 foster children in Idaho will be sent to homes or public institutions out of state. CBS2 reported 193 children were sent to out-of-state homes while 46 were placed in out-of-state institutions. Idaho Foster Children Transferred to...
IDAHO STATE
New York Post

Firefighters stunned by treetop discover after hilarious mishap

This rescue was barking mad. A fire department in Idaho was called out to rescue a dog from high in a treetop after its attempt to catch a squirrel went haywire. The Caldwell Fire Department posted the hilarious photos of the dog balancing on a branch over the weekend. “Well, definitely not a cat in a tree. Caldwell Fire and Caldwell Police responded to a dog stuck in a tree, this afternoon,” the department wrote. “After much coaxing, the canine was brought safely to the ground. Perhaps, he will not be so persistent, next time, in chasing squirrels.” The dog’s owner, Christina Danner, revealed Izzy was “never even close” to catching the squirrel. But she was retrieved safely by the crew and given a meal.
CALDWELL, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Wants This California Law Implemented Here Now

"bOiSe Is TuRnInG iNtO cAlIfOrNiA!!" We hear it quite often 'round these here parts. People are moving from California to the Treasure Valley in droves, and the trend doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon. We get it, California has some odd laws:. Yeah.. While the culture in California...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Dusting of snow headed our way

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Some light snow will be headed our way later tonight. An upper-level trough will bring a dusting of snow later tonight with the possibility of up to an inch of accumulation here in the valley. The mountain regions could see 2-4 inches of snow. Here...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Cupid's Undie Run is coming - photo gallery from years past

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Cupid's Undie Run is returning to Boise on February 11th. Cupid's Undie Run is a national event that raises money and awareness for the genetic disorder Neurofibromatosis (NF). NF causes tumors to grow on the nerves throughout the body and can lead to deafness, blindness,...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Two Are Dead After Early Morning Murder Suicide In Caldwell

UPDATE (4:30 PM) Preliminary results have determined that a murder-suicide resulted in the deaths of the two males. The coroner’s office will release the names. Caldwell, Idaho - At 6:30 a.m., officers in Caldwell responded to a 911 call for a stabbing that occurred on Shelburne street. When the officers arrived they discovered two males on the floor of the home with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds. One of them was deceased upon arrival.
CALDWELL, ID
Post Register

Here comes the dreaded high pressure

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Weather wise, that was a great storm for Western Idaho. Most areas reported about 3" of snow. Bogus Basin had 5" of snow. With the clearing skies will come cold temperatures tonight. The Treasure Valley will see overnight lows in the teens. This will be followed by some patchy morning fog. Otherwise, Friday will be sunny and chilly with highs in the mid 30's. Another weak front may bring a slight chance of snow showers early Sunday morning, but that's about it.
BOISE, ID

