Point Pleasant, WV

WSAZ

Busy night of hoops and a buzzer beater too

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There were a trio of cross county rivalries all across our region Friday night with Huntington beating Midland, Hurricane getting a road win at Winfield and South Point putting a stranglehold on the OVC. Also, how about a buzzer beater that’s looks unbelievable? Here’s the highlights from all four games as seen on WSAZ Sports.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

West Virginia State wraps up stellar week with resounding win over Charleston

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — It has not been an easy week for the West Virginia State women’s basketball team. The Yellow Jackets welcomed the reigning Division II national champions Glenville State on Wednesday, then faced the two-time defending Mountain East Conference champion University of Charleston. The Yellow Jackets were...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Charleston holds off West Virginia State for 86-83 victory

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — The University of Charleston Golden Eagles picked up their 10th Mountain East Conference victory Saturday by holding off an impressive late run from West Virginia State to prevail, 86-83. The Golden Eagles led by 14 points with 5 minutes left, but were outscored the rest of the way by the Yellow Jackets, 22-11.
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Parkersburg South gets past Wheeling Park, 68-53

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — With Parkersburg South playing its fifth game in nine days, Patriots’ head coach Mike Fallon was eager to see his team’s energy level Friday night as it welcomed Wheeling Park. While Parkersburg South was sluggish at times, it put together three solid quarters and...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Metro News

MEC roundup: Glenville State men, West Virginia State women post impressive victories

Wednesday evening provided an exciting night of hoops in the Mountain East Conference. There were multiple upsets between men’s and women’s basketball. GLENVILLE STATE 91, No. 13 West Virginia State 77: The Yellow Jackets entered Wednesday evening tied with West Liberty as the top men’s team in the MEC having won seven straight games by an average of 15 points.
GLENVILLE, WV
Metro News

Surging Herd looks to stay hot at Arkansas State

Marshall continued its hot streak Thursday with an 81-73 victory at Texas State. Now the Herd hopes to embellish its road resume Saturday afternoon at Arkansas State. The game in Jonesboro, Arkansas tips off at 3 p.m., and can be seen on ESPN+. While Marshall (16-4, 5-2) was winning Thursday...
JONESBORO, AR
WOWK 13 News

Copper stolen from Little League field in West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)–South Charleston Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole a substantial amount of copper from Mountaineer Little Leauge Field. South Charleston Police say that officers responded to a call to the field on Sand Plant Road for larceny and destruction of property. They learned that light poles and electrical box […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WTAP

Power Outages throughout region due to strong winds

MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - Due to Thursday night’s strong storms with high winds, multiple people through Ohio and West Virginia are dealing with power outages. According to AEP Ohio, Washington, Noble Meigs, Athens, and Morgan counties are seeing customers without power. Washington: 15, estimated restoration 11:00 p.m. Noble: less...
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Body found in Montgomery, West Virginia

MONTGOMERY, WV (WOWK) — A body was found Friday morning in Montgomery. The Montgomery Police Department says the body was found around 10:30 a.m. on the Tech Marina side of Montgomery. The identity of the body has not been released. This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes […]
MONTGOMERY, WV
WOWK 13 News

I64W reopens after 3-vehicle crash in West Virginia

UPDATE: (6 p.m. Jan. 18, 2023) – According to West Virginia 511, I-64 West in South Charleston has reopened after a three-vehicle crash. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two lanes of I-64 West in South Charleston have been shut down due to a vehicle crash. According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the three-vehicle crash happened […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
sciotopost.com

Hocking County – High-Speed Chase Ends in Murray City with Crash

ATHENS – A high-speed chase ended with a crash, but the driver ran away and left his passenger behind on Friday. According to the Athens sheriff department on Friday, January 19th around 5:45 pm a deputy attempted a traffic stop in the area of Buchtel area when he observed the driver handling the vehicle recklessly at high rates of speed. During the high-speed chase, deputies terminated the pursuit in the area of SR78 leaving Buchtel and heading toward Murray city. However, shortly afterwards a call for a crash that had just occurred just outside of Murray City came into dispatch.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH

