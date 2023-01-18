Read full article on original website
Related
WSAZ
Busy night of hoops and a buzzer beater too
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There were a trio of cross county rivalries all across our region Friday night with Huntington beating Midland, Hurricane getting a road win at Winfield and South Point putting a stranglehold on the OVC. Also, how about a buzzer beater that’s looks unbelievable? Here’s the highlights from all four games as seen on WSAZ Sports.
Metro News
West Virginia State wraps up stellar week with resounding win over Charleston
INSTITUTE, W.Va. — It has not been an easy week for the West Virginia State women’s basketball team. The Yellow Jackets welcomed the reigning Division II national champions Glenville State on Wednesday, then faced the two-time defending Mountain East Conference champion University of Charleston. The Yellow Jackets were...
Metro News
Charleston holds off West Virginia State for 86-83 victory
INSTITUTE, W.Va. — The University of Charleston Golden Eagles picked up their 10th Mountain East Conference victory Saturday by holding off an impressive late run from West Virginia State to prevail, 86-83. The Golden Eagles led by 14 points with 5 minutes left, but were outscored the rest of the way by the Yellow Jackets, 22-11.
Metro News
Parkersburg South gets past Wheeling Park, 68-53
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — With Parkersburg South playing its fifth game in nine days, Patriots’ head coach Mike Fallon was eager to see his team’s energy level Friday night as it welcomed Wheeling Park. While Parkersburg South was sluggish at times, it put together three solid quarters and...
Metro News
Highlights: Wheeling Park defeats Cabell Midland, 74-61
WHEELING, W.Va. — Highlights from Wheeling Park’s 74-61 win over Cabell Midland.
Metro News
MEC roundup: Glenville State men, West Virginia State women post impressive victories
Wednesday evening provided an exciting night of hoops in the Mountain East Conference. There were multiple upsets between men’s and women’s basketball. GLENVILLE STATE 91, No. 13 West Virginia State 77: The Yellow Jackets entered Wednesday evening tied with West Liberty as the top men’s team in the MEC having won seven straight games by an average of 15 points.
Metro News
Surging Herd looks to stay hot at Arkansas State
Marshall continued its hot streak Thursday with an 81-73 victory at Texas State. Now the Herd hopes to embellish its road resume Saturday afternoon at Arkansas State. The game in Jonesboro, Arkansas tips off at 3 p.m., and can be seen on ESPN+. While Marshall (16-4, 5-2) was winning Thursday...
Copper stolen from Little League field in West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)–South Charleston Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole a substantial amount of copper from Mountaineer Little Leauge Field. South Charleston Police say that officers responded to a call to the field on Sand Plant Road for larceny and destruction of property. They learned that light poles and electrical box […]
WTAP
Power Outages throughout region due to strong winds
MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - Due to Thursday night’s strong storms with high winds, multiple people through Ohio and West Virginia are dealing with power outages. According to AEP Ohio, Washington, Noble Meigs, Athens, and Morgan counties are seeing customers without power. Washington: 15, estimated restoration 11:00 p.m. Noble: less...
West Virginia bridge back open after man jumps into Kanawha River
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Patrick St. Bridge is back open on Thursday morning after first responders rescued a man who jumped into the Kanawha River. The outside lanes on the bridge were closed temporarily just before 8 a.m. while police investigated. Charleston Police on the scene say that the man was rescued from the river. All […]
Body found in Montgomery, West Virginia
MONTGOMERY, WV (WOWK) — A body was found Friday morning in Montgomery. The Montgomery Police Department says the body was found around 10:30 a.m. on the Tech Marina side of Montgomery. The identity of the body has not been released. This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes […]
wchstv.com
Dispatchers: Charleston bridge partially closed after man jumped into river
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WCHS) — Some lanes of the Patrick Street Bridge in Charleston were closed Thursday morning as first responders searched for a man who reportedly jumped into the Kanawha River, dispatchers said. The outermost lanes of the bridge were closed about 7:30 a.m. due to the incident, Kanawha...
I64W reopens after 3-vehicle crash in West Virginia
UPDATE: (6 p.m. Jan. 18, 2023) – According to West Virginia 511, I-64 West in South Charleston has reopened after a three-vehicle crash. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two lanes of I-64 West in South Charleston have been shut down due to a vehicle crash. According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the three-vehicle crash happened […]
WSAZ
Ironton restaurant owners reopen after having to close their doors
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Running a restaurant that’s also a small business is a labor of love. Cody Wise owns Wise Guys in Ironton and he says he got the place on a whim in late 2019. “I literally took like $500 to Sam’s Club and just started cooking...
West Virginia man accused of holding 15-year-old girl against her will arrested in Ohio
CHARLESON, WV (WOWK)—A man wanted for soliciting a minor in Lincoln County, West Virginia was arrested in Ohio on Wednesday. According to the US Marshals Service, Dustin Daugherty was taken into custody in Fresno, Ohio by US Marshals. He was wanted in Lincoln County for soliciting a minor, child concealment, obstructing an officer, making false […]
Hot dog! Beloved Weinerman statue returned to West Virginia restaurant
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The beloved Weinerman statue has returned home. The hot dog statue, stolen from the Dairy Winkle in West Virginia, has been located after it was stolen in the aftermath of a fire at the restaurant last week, WCHS-TV reported. A fire ripped through the Charleston restaurant...
Man dies after crash on Route 10 in Cabell County, West Virginia
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man is dead and another person was taken to the hospital after a head-on crash on West Virginia Route 10 near Asbury Roads in Salt Rock. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 6 a.m. Monday. Deputies say Nathan Shepard, of Salt Rock, was pronounced dead […]
sciotopost.com
Hocking County – High-Speed Chase Ends in Murray City with Crash
ATHENS – A high-speed chase ended with a crash, but the driver ran away and left his passenger behind on Friday. According to the Athens sheriff department on Friday, January 19th around 5:45 pm a deputy attempted a traffic stop in the area of Buchtel area when he observed the driver handling the vehicle recklessly at high rates of speed. During the high-speed chase, deputies terminated the pursuit in the area of SR78 leaving Buchtel and heading toward Murray city. However, shortly afterwards a call for a crash that had just occurred just outside of Murray City came into dispatch.
WTAP
Two vehicle crash occurs at the intersection of 30th Street and Dudley Avenue in Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A two vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of 30th street and Dudley Avenue in Parkersburg on Friday morning. The call for the crash came in at 10:18 a.m. The two cars wrecked into each other in front of the Dollar General. There are no major...
WSAZ
Man wanted in connection with W.Va. missing teen arrested in Ohio
FRESNO, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man wanted on charges in Lincoln County has been arrested in Ohio by US Marshals. Officials say Dustin Daugherty, 39, of Fresno, Ohio was in Fresno, Ohio. Daugherty is being held at Coshocton County Jail while he awaits extradition to West Virginia. Daugherty is...
Comments / 0