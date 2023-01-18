Madonna’s ‘The Celebration Tour’ coming to Seattle this summer

SEATTLE — Madonna fans – it’s time to celebrate.

On Tuesday, the pop icon announced a new global tour across 35 cities, including a stop at Climate Pledge Arena on July 18.

It’s been over a decade since Madonna performed in Seattle. She last visited the city following the release of her album MDNA in 2012.

“The Celebration Tour” will highlight her biggest hits from her career spanning over 40 years.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” the singer said in a press release.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday at 10:00 a.m. at madonna.com/tour.

