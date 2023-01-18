Read full article on original website
Bay Area student goes missing at beach during king tide cycle
A wave hit him and dragged him away from the shore.
CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 22, 2023. ...A New Long Period Swell Builds in Monday Afternoon... Forerunners of this long period westerly swell will arrive Monday. afternoon when the risk for sneaker waves begins. Large sets of. waves will sweep in after long lulls in wave...
Photos shows WWII bunker on cliff's edge before it fell onto SF beach
The bunker that tumbled 200 feet onto a San Francisco beach was sitting on the edge of a rain-saturated cliff before it fell.
SF State student missing at beach was reportedly doing 'polar plunge'
A San Francisco State student who is still missing off the coast of Pacifica was reportedly doing a "polar plunge" when waves overwhelmed him. Hamzah Alsaudi, 22, went swimming with two other men at Esplanade Beach around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Pacifica police said in a statement. While in the ocean, he was knocked below the waves and disappeared from view. When the two other men made it to shore and called 911 for help, an exhaustive search began. Drones, boats and aircraft were deployed to assist the U.S. Coast Guard, California State Parks Ocean Life Guards, the California Highway Patrol air unit and the San Bruno Police Department during their search. Alsaudi has not been located.
Storms reveal more skeletal remains at San Francisco beaches
These gnarled bones didn't come from the open sea; they emerged from the ground below.
Santa Cruz mountain town in disarray following California storms
"The ways for people to get out of the valley are shrinking."
Use Caution On Sb Petaluma Blvd North From Corona Road To Petaluma Outlet Mall
PETALUMA (BCN) Motorists should use caution when driving the southbound lanes of Petaluma Boulevard North from Corona Road to the Petaluma Village outlet mall, police said Saturday morning. Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express written consent of Bay City...
Magnitude 3.6 earthquake shakes the Bay Area region near Cloverdale on Thursday
A magnitude 3.6 earthquake centered in the North Bay rattled folks on Thursday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Here are the renovations in store for San Francisco's Ferry Building
The project is scheduled to begin at the end of this year, bringing a new look to the iconic landmark.
25 Displaced In Early Morning House Fire
A San Francisco firefighter was taken to an emergency room and 25 people were displaced after a residential fire broke out Sunday morning. The fire was reported at about 1:45 a.m. at a residence at 1310 Hayes St. in San Francisco, according to a Tweet from the department. Flames spread...
Firefighters Responding To Early Morning Residential Fire On Hayes Street
San Francisco firefighters responded to a residential fire Sunday morning. Firefighters were called to a residence at 1310 Hayes St. at about 1:45 a.m., according to a Tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department. The flames spread to two structures. The public is being asked to avoid the area of...
Mudslide Restricts Traffic On Highway 92
Traffic was restricted to one-way on state Highway 92 in San Mateo County west of Crystal Spring Reservoir Friday night. Caltrans said in a Tweet that crews are working to repair a mudslide on the westbound side of the highway. Controls are in place from state Highway 35, also known...
Blanche the swan, a fixture of SF's Palace of Fine Arts, dies at 28
Blanche the swan, a longtime fixture of the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, died last week at her home in Sonoma County, where she retired earlier this July, according to a statement released by the Recreation and Park Department on Jan. 18. She was 28 years old. Often...
Here’s where a James Beard winner finds the best shrimp dumplings in SF
"These are the best har gow I've had in my entire life."
Facebook parent company Meta to drastically reduce San Francisco office space
The tech giant is scrapping a San Francisco office to embrace the remote work experience.
Berkeley classic Blondie's Pizza opens new restaurant in Bay Area mall
The 43-year-old Bay Area classic adds another new restaurant.
Chinese New Year guide: Where to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit
It’s about that time of year when small red envelopes are gifted and exchanges of “gung hay fat choy!” become the city’s soundtrack. The Chinese New Year is upon us. And as home to the oldest Chinatown in North America (as well as one of the largest outside of Asia), San Francisco knows how to celebrate.
Two-Way Traffic Control In Place On Highway 92; Part Of Sinkhole Repair On Roadway
Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol have implemented a two-way traffic control on state Highway 92 to accommodate work to repair a sinkhole on the roadway and other storm-related damage. The two-way traffic control is at at Upper state Highway 35 (Skyline Boulevard) to Pilarcitos Creek Road in Half Moon...
Fatal Crash Reported Friday Morning On Hwy 1
SANTA CRUZ (BCN) A fatal collision occurred Friday morning on state Highway 1 in Santa Cruz, police said. Santa Cruz police issued an alert shortly after 8:30 a.m. about the crash, which has prompted the closure of northbound Highway 1 at River Street. More details about the crash were not...
