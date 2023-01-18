Effective: 2023-01-23 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-24 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Feet Above Ground is locally defined as feet above the Highest Astronomical Tide or HAT. Don`t be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. There can be 30 minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Avoid rocks and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much farther back from the water and never turn your back on the ocean. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Coast A New Long Period Swell Builds in Monday Afternoon Forerunners of this long period westerly swell will arrive Monday afternoon when the risk for sneaker waves begins. Large sets of waves will sweep in after long lulls in wave activity. The swell will build up to 12 feet at 18 seconds by Tuesday morning. Steep beaches will have a higher risk of sneaker wave activity with greater wave run- up onto beaches. Large waves will also wash over jetties and rock outcroppings that may normally stay dry. Very high tides and large tidal swings are expected. This may cause localized coastal flooding around Humboldt Bay. COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, High astronomical tides will cause minor flooding in low lying areas along the Humboldt Coast. Up to one half foot of saltwater inundation above ground level is possible in low lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways (Around 8.8 feet MLLW at the North Spit tide gauge). For the Beach Hazards Statement, large unexpected waves along the coast. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 2 PM PST this afternoon. For the Beach Hazards Statement, from Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon.. . * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Large, unexpected waves can sweep across the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO