Edmond North boys grind out win against Norman in matchup of highly ranked 6A clubs

By Michael Kinney

EDMOND - When No. 2 Edmond North and No. 8 Norman faced off Tuesday night, it was a battle of two of the biggest and most physical teams in class 6A.

With the likes of the Huskies' Dylan Warlick and the Tigers’ Trashaun Combs-Pierce facing off, the expectation was for a rugged brawl on the hardwood.

It took a while to get there, but that is what took place during the defending 6A champion Huskies' 63-47 victory at Edmond North Tuesday.

“It was a big game,” said North’s TO Barrett. “They are big. One of our main issues was just trying to get through their size with how big they are.

"They have four 6-foot-7 guards that they play. But it was a good, physical game.”

The Huskies (13-2) started the night on fire on both ends of the quarter. Before the fans had a chance to find their seats, North held a 16-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

“We started well,” Edmond North coach Scott Norris said. “We made the right plays. Got some easy buckets early that helped us.

"We were really attacking the rim. That put them in a mode that is uncharacteristic for them. They don’t really want to have to play faster and play catch-up.”

While they were able to knock down a few 3-pointers, North did much of its work in the paint as the Huskies played a more physical brand of basketball than the Tigers.

However, Norman (7-4) clawed its way back into the contest and cut the deficit to seven, 47-40, heading into the fourth quarter.

The first basket in the fourth wasn’t scored until North scored with 4:30 left on the clock to give them a nine-point advantage. The teams had racked up more fouls than points up to that moment.

However, the Huskies picked up their scoring from the perimeter and in the paint. Tatum Ridge and Dontrell Yearby each knocked down a 3-pointer, while TJ Strong went 4-of-5 from the free-throw line.

Norman, on the other hand, could not get anything to drop. The Tigers were outscored, 16-7, to close out the night.

Barrett led the Huskies with 16 points. Warlick added 13 points.

Combs-Pierce led Norman with 15 points. No one else scored in double figures.

“I felt like defensively, we were really good for the most part,” Norris said. “We gave them some easy buckets because of our bad offense. But we did a good job of taking away Caison Cole, who had been really hot from (3-point range). We gave him just two looks.

"We hit some shots there at the end, and made a couple of big plays that really helped us. But we have to keep grinding, keep working.”

Girls

No. 1 Edmond North 59, No. 6 Norman 35

The Lady Tigers came into the game without one critical player.

Sophomore point guard Keeley Parks sat out with a dislocated forefinger that has been on the mend since the Tournament of Champions last month. She is expected to be out until at least February.

The loss of Parks was evident early as the defending 6A champion Lady Huskies pressed and harassed the Tigers' ball handlers. Kate Melton and KK Peeler were picking up the ball at halfcourt and forcing Norman into turnovers and taking them out of any offensive flow as the Lady Huskies built a 19-4 lead in the first quarter.

Norman (10-3) tried to use its size in the paint to offset the frenzied pace Edmond North wanted to play at. However, North took Jordyn Rollins, Kayla Jones and Nessa Begay out of the game in the first half as Norman trailed, 31-12.

North (15-0) lever looked back and cruised the rest of the way.

The Tigers had 20 turnovers in the first half and had a total of 35 for the game.

“It’s not what they were doing, it’s more or less what we weren’t doing,” Norman coach Frankie Parks said. “That is simply taking care of the ball.

"We knew that would be somewhat of an issue coming into the game with the individuals we had out. I think it showed itself in a major way.”

Rollins paced Norman with 12 points. Begay posted 11 points and Jones added 10 points in the defeat.

Elle Papahronis had 20 points to lead Edmond North. Allison Heathcock knocked down three 3-pointers on her way to 13 points, while Laci Steele scored 10.