Red Oak, IA

Atlantic Jumps out Early Defeats Red Oak 46-19 in Girls’ Basketball Game

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Atlantic) Atlantic broke out to a 16-0 first-quarter lead and never looked back in Tuesday’s 46-19 win over Red Oak at the “Coaches against Cancer” pink out Girls’ Basketball game at Atlantic on Tuesday.

The Trojans opened up a 36-8 lead at the break. Jada Jensen and Aubrey Guyer led the home team with 11 and nine points, respectively. The Trojans led 42-8 at the end of the third quarter and a 46-19 final.

Jensen led her squad with 13-points, Paytn Harter, 10, Aubrey Guyer, 9, Maddie Huddleson, 5, and Maddie Richter, and MaKenna Schroeder added three.

Merced Ramirez led Red Oak with nine points, Kaysie Kells, three, and Olivia Bozwell, Jaydin Lindsay, and Emily Siebenieher chipped in two.

Atlantic extends its’ record to 10-4. Red Oak falls to 0-15.

Western Iowa Today

Depth, talent, and experience paying off for Exira-EHK Boys Basketball

(Elk Horn) Exira-EHK enters a critical stretch in their boys basketball season. The Spartans are 12-1 on the season with three quality opponents straight ahead. Exira-EHK meets CAM Friday night on KSOM. They needed double overtime to top the Cougars earlier this year. On Monday they’ll have a chance to avenge their lone loss of the season when they oppose West Harrison. Tuesday brings a trip to Coon Rapids-Bayard. Coach Doug Newton says, “It’s pretty big. Not only do you have quality opponents, but if you somehow survive the weekend, going over to Coon Rapids-Bayard and playing, that’s just a tough place to play, that floor is worth at least ten points. Coach Cory Meyer always has a good game plan ready and his kids do a good job of executing it. If you can come out of this one with more wins than losses that’s going to be a plus for the season confidence wise.”
ELK HORN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston secures 14th John Harris Wrestling Tourney Title

(Corning) Creston held a 30-point lead going into the final day of the 68th Annual John J. Harris Wrestling Tournament in Corning and did nothing but widen the gap with a strong day on Saturday. The Panthers move within one team title of Winterset for the most in the tourney’s storied history. It’s the 3rd straight title for the Panthers.
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Bendorf and Jens make finals for Harlan at Bishop Heelan

(Sioux City) Harlan placed 9th among 15 programs on Saturday at the Bishop Heelan Invitational. Leading the way was Zane Bendorf with three pins and a major decision to win the 195 pound weight class. Bendorf has 29 wins and 3 losses this year. Placing 2nd at 106 was Jesse Jens. Bret Van Baale game in 3rd, Brody McKinley 4th, and Spencer Fink 6th.
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, Glenwood, Clarinda Double-Dual Wrestling Meet Live Video Streamed on westerniowatoday.com and Broadcast on 95.7 FM

(Clarinda) Clarinda is hosting a Hawkeye Ten Conference double-dual wrestling meet this evening. The meet will be broadcast on 95.7 F.M. and live video-streamed on westerniowatoday.com, ks957. Glenwood and Atlantic, both (5-1) in the conference, square off at 5:30 p.m. Clarinda (3-6) will wrestle Glenwood in the second match, and...
CLARINDA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Wrestling Scores and Summary from Thursday, January 19th

Easton O’Brien picked up his 100th career win and Atlantic downed both Glenwood adn Clarinda. In a 63-9 victory over Clarinda, pins came from Easton O’Brien, Jarrett Armstrong, Evan Sorensen, and Jadyn Cox. Winning by decision was Nathan Keiser. The Trojans topped Glenwood 39-34. Braxton Hass, Easton O’Brien,...
CLARINDA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mary Schrier Obituary

Mary Schrier, 79, of Cumberland, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Exira Care Center in Exira. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Lamb Funeral Home in Massena with burial following at the Reno Methodist Cemetery south of Cumberland. Pastor Casey Pelzer will officiate the service. The Lamb Funeral Home in Massena is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
CUMBERLAND, IA
Western Iowa Today

Dense Fog Advisory

(Des Moines)The National Weather Service issued a Dense Fog Advisory until 9:00 a.m. for northwest Iowa and the west-central Iowa counties of Crawford, Carroll, Shelby, and Harrison. Forecasters say visibility in some areas is one-quarter of a mile or less.
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Fatal accident in Carroll County

(Carroll Co) One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Carroll County this morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 29-year-old James Stovall, of Mobile, Alabama, died following the accident that occurred on Highway 141/330th Street at 5:50 a.m. 34-year-old Derek Pittenger, of Owens Cross Roads, Alabama, was transported to St Anthony Hospital in Carroll, by Carroll County EMS.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon man dies in Carroll County accident

(Carroll Co) An Audubon man died in a two-vehicle accident in Carroll County this (Friday) morning. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 6:44 a.m. 34-year-old Michael Snyder, of Audubon, was driving a 2004 Chevy Silverado northbound on Eagle Avenue when he failed to stop at the posted stop sign. 53-year-old Craig Gruhn, of Manning, was driving a 2019 Mack Anthem eastbound on Highway 141 and was struck by the Silverado.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Jo Steele Obituary

Jo Steele, age 84, passed away surrounded by her family at the family farm on January 19, 2023. Luella JoAnne (Jo) Cron was born on August 5, 1938 to William “Bill” A. and Leona M. (Kirchner) Cron. Jo was united in marriage to Roger Steele on August 11, 1960, at the Anita United Methodist Church. They resided south of Anita for 60+ years on the Steele Family Farm.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Snow Emergency for City of Griswold

(Griswold) A Snow Emergency has been proclaimed by Mayor Rhine for the City of Griswold. The snow emergency is in effect starting at 12:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 18, and will continue through the duration of the storm and the forty-eight hours after the storm ceases. No person shall park, abandon,...
GRISWOLD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Update: Five people suffer minor injuries in a rollover accident in Cass County

(Cass Co) Five people suffered minor injuries in a rollover accident at the intersection of Highland Road and Indian Creek Street Wednesday afternoon. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred at 3:10 p.m. Upon investigation it was found that a 2018 GMC Yukon, being operated by Madison Darnell of Hancock, was traveling east on Highland Road. Darnell lost control of the vehicle due to slick roadway conditions and the vehicle entered the south ditch, tipping to its side.
CASS COUNTY, IA
