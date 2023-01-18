Atlantic Jumps out Early Defeats Red Oak 46-19 in Girls’ Basketball Game

(Atlantic) Atlantic broke out to a 16-0 first-quarter lead and never looked back in Tuesday’s 46-19 win over Red Oak at the “Coaches against Cancer” pink out Girls’ Basketball game at Atlantic on Tuesday.

The Trojans opened up a 36-8 lead at the break. Jada Jensen and Aubrey Guyer led the home team with 11 and nine points, respectively. The Trojans led 42-8 at the end of the third quarter and a 46-19 final.

Jensen led her squad with 13-points, Paytn Harter, 10, Aubrey Guyer, 9, Maddie Huddleson, 5, and Maddie Richter, and MaKenna Schroeder added three.

Merced Ramirez led Red Oak with nine points, Kaysie Kells, three, and Olivia Bozwell, Jaydin Lindsay, and Emily Siebenieher chipped in two.

Atlantic extends its’ record to 10-4. Red Oak falls to 0-15.