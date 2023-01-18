Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTVZ
Public invited to Friday groundbreaking for new NeighborImpact food warehouse; donations sought
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- NeighborImpact’s Food Bank is building a new food warehouse, and in celebration of the project, the organization invites the public to attend the groundbreaking ceremony at 9 AM on Friday, at 2303 SW First Street in Redmond. NeighborImpact’s Food Bank stores and distributes nearly four...
KTVZ
Bend Planning Commission, City Council to take up master plan for unique affordable housing effort
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A unique housing opportunity in the works for close to seven years is coming before the Bend Planning Commission and Bend City Council in the next few weeks, as an effort to develop affordable housing in new ways comes closer to fruition on 35 acres just east of Bend.
KTVZ
Heavy move: 200-ton masonry building set to hit the road in Bend, get out of highway project’s way
It's quite possibly the largest structure ever moved in Central Oregon. It's part of the historic Nels Anderson property being cleared to make way for the North Highway 97 realignment project. Here's Instant Landscaping's news release on the planned move, which follows November's move of its office building:. On January...
KTVZ
Pet Pals: Socks is a great, loving new arrival in Bend
A puppy named Socks (his paws tell why) arrived at the Humane Society of Central Oregon just this week from a crowded shelter in Northern California, one of four new arrivals. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful...
KTVZ
71 pigs, 16 goats seized from Terrebonne ranch; owner cited on animal neglect charge
TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Acting on a tip of possible animal neglect, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies raided a Terrebonne ranch Friday and Saturday, seizing 71 pigs and 16 goats and citing their 73-year-old owner. Deputies executed a search warrant over the past two days at a ranch in...
Comments / 0