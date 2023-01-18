Read full article on original website
Related
Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex Michael Lockwood Says Their Twin Daughters, 14, Are ‘Reeling’ From Her Death
Lisa Marie Presley‘s ex-husband, Michael Lockwood revealed their twin daughters Harper and Finley, 14, are “reeling” from their mother’s death. “The most important thing to me at this time is to take care of my daughters, making sure they always feel safe and loved,” the 61 year old musician said to PEOPLE magazine. “Both of them have incredible spirit and they will carry our family’s legacy on for the rest of their lives,” he also added, saying that the twins were of course not “prepared” for the “incomprehensible” tragedy that took place just days after Lisa attended the Golden Globe Awards.
Kim Cattrall's Hashimoto's Diagnosis Explained
In 1998, actress Kim Cattrall was diagnosed with Hashimoto's disease. Here's how the condition presents, along with common risk factors and treatments.
Corydon Times-Republican
Jeremy Renner broke more than 30 bones in snowplow accident
Jeremy Renner broke more than 30 bones in snowplow accident. Jeremy Renner has taken to Instagram to deliver an update on his recovery.
Corydon Times-Republican
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher 'always had a little spark'
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher 'always had a little spark'. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher always had a special connection, according to a former co-star.
Corydon Times-Republican
Julie Bowen opens up about teenage eating disorder struggle
Julie Bowen opens up about teenage eating disorder struggle. Julie Bowen has spoken of how she developed an eating disorder as a "coping mechanism" when she was a teenager.
Comments / 0