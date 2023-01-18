ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Corydon Times-Republican

Minnie Mouse curates new hip-hop album Lofi Minnie: Chill

Minnie Mouse curates new hip-hop album Lofi Minnie: Chill. Walt Disney Records has announced the release of 'Lofi Minnie: Chill' which contains a host of classic Disney songs, including 'When You Wish Upon a Star', 'Beauty and the Beast' and 'Let It Go', reimagined by some of the best artists in the Lofi Hip-Hop genre.

