4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Vietnamese Community of Utah Held A New Year's CelebrationS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
BYU Ballet Students Presented Swan Lake in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
KUTV
Officials warn of uptick in crashes, hazardous driving conditions in Weber Canyon
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Representatives of the Morgan County Fire and Emergency Medical Systems Department are warning motorists to drive with "extreme caution" if planning to travel through Weber Canyon. Officials reported Saturday shortly after 11 a.m. that authorities of the Morgan Fire and Green Mountain Fire Departments have...
KUTV
Elk killed after hit by two different cars in Spanish Fork Canyon
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — An elk was killed after it was struck by two different vehicles in Spanish Fork Canyon. Officials said the collision happened around 6 p.m. Thursday near milepost 183 in the Utah County area. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden, an elk was...
KUTV
Man in critical condition after riding bike into traffic; impairment suspected
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A man was transported to the hospital Saturday evening after reportedly attempting to ride a bike across a crosswalk against a red light, authorities said. The crash was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the area of 4500 South and Highland Drive. Sgt. Melody Cutler with...
KUTV
Man injured in Provo Canyon avalanche as dangers persist from incident 10 days prior
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah County Sheriff's Search and Rescue responded Provo Canyon Friday following an avalanche in the Aspen Grove Area that left a man injured. According to UCSO Sgt. Spencer Cannon, a 26-year-old man was hurt in the avalanche, leaving him unable to get down the trail.
KUTV
Man in serious condition after being hit by driver arrested for DUI on shoulder of I-15
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man was hospitalized in serious condition after he was hit while working on a disabled vehicle on the shoulder of southbound I-15. Trooper Mike Alexander with Utah Highway Patrol said a disabled vehicle was pulled over on the side of I-15 at Beck Street/US-89, or mile marker 313, on Saturday evening.
KUTV
UDOT officials closing southbound Legacy Parkway over weekend
FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — Southbound Legacy Parkway between Park Lane in Farmington and Parrish Lane in Centerville will be closed this weekend, according to UDOT officials. The road will be closed from Friday, Jan. 20, at 10 p.m. through Monday, Jan. 23, at 5 a.m. while crews install beams for a new bridge connecting I-15 to the new West Davis Highway.
KUTV
Suspected road rage incident leads to multi-vehicle crash, rollover on I-15 in Midvale
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — A suspected road rage incident resulted in a multi-vehicle crash on southbound I-15 in Midvale. Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said they received calls about two vehicles driving erratically on southbound I-15 near milepost 296 around 5 p.m. Roden said it appeared drivers...
KUTV
Public warned about playing on snow pile left by massive Bridal Veil Falls avalanche
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The public has been asked to stop climbing on the remains of a massive avalanche in Provo Canyon at Bridal Veil Falls after lingering safety concerns. Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said they have surveillance video and cameras up at the overlook near the avalanche, so they can see when people are ignoring the multiple signs saying to stay away.
KUTV
Report finds paint can left by portable heater caused 2022 explosion at SLC airport
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It is now known what exploded at a construction site at the Salt Lake International Airport in November of 2022, injuring two ironworkers, severely burning one of them. An investigative report by the Utah Occupational Safety & Health concluded an aerosol paint can was...
KUTV
Millcreek family startled after man escapes hospital, breaks into home
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A Millcreek family recalls the moment a man who escaped a nearby hospital, broke into their house — all while they were home. Six-year-old Thomas Neville was home relaxing with his family when their dog, Asher, suddenly started barking, and his mom screamed. "I...
KUTV
Neighbors capture video of moose accused of killing Provo resident's dog
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources confirmed a moose attacked and killed a dog in Provo. Conservation Outreach Manager Scott Root with Utah DWR said more and more wildlife are venturing into residential areas, especially this week. Root said a bull moose attacked and killed...
KUTV
Friends of victim killed in hit-and-run crash ask driver to come forward
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The friends of the victim in a deadly hit-and-run auto-pedestrian crash has asked the driver to turn themselves in. Over the weekend, 31-year-old Brandon Maher was killed when police said he was walking through a crosswalk and was hit. The incident happened around 1:40...
KUTV
'Sting' felt in Ballpark neighborhood over impending move of Salt Lake Bees
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A neighborhood activist said losing the Salt Lake Bees to South Jordan “stings,” while another neighbor in the Ballpark Area cast the city as striking out over keeping the club’s home base. “The city sat silent for a year here,” said...
KUTV
Salt Lake City Fire Department seeks gender equality by renovating stations
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Privacy concerns coming from staff within the Salt Lake City fire department raised alarm bells over the need to update some stations. Many of the fire stations, including Fire Station 1 in downtown Salt Lake City, was built in the 1980's and 90's. With...
KUTV
21-year-old charged with murder in connection to Ogden shooting
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A 21-year-old man was charged with murder Friday following the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old near an Ogden intersection. Police were called to reports of shots fired near 12th Street and Harrison Boulevard on Tuesday a short time after 5:30 p.m. As officers arrived, they...
KUTV
Salt Lake police arrest teen, one other accused of robbing victim at gunpoint
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two men were recently arrested in relation to a Salt Lake City robbery that took place at knifepoint. Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department said that they were assisted by the Central Division Bike Squad to take 20-year-old Landon Erevia and 18-year-old Drew Atha into custody on aggravated robbery charges.
KUTV
Park City businesses get boost from crowds returning for Sundance Film Festival
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — After two years of going virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the iconic Sundance Film Festival is back and expanding in Utah. Not only is the festival back in-person, but screenings are also available online, at the Gateway MegaPlex in Salt Lake City, and Sundance Mountain Resort.
KUTV
Utah amateur paleontologist stars in new cooking competition series
KUTV — An amateur paleontologist from Utah is starring in the new season of Food Network's "Worst Cooks in America: Viral Sensations." Eliza Petersen spoke to Sarah about her experience on the show and her love for dinosaurs!. The competitors are:. Comedian Rich Aronovitch @richisfunny (New York, New York)
KUTV
Check Your Health- New Study on Heart Attacks: Patients with and without Modifiable Risks
A new study by researchers at Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake City finds that patients without standard modifiable heart risk factors who experience a heart attack are common and more likely to fare better than heart-attack patients with known risk factors, but researchers say it remains difficult to identify those at risk for an event before it happens.
KUTV
Review: 'Missing' carves a mystery thriller out of a missing woman's digital footprint
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Missing. Writers: Nicholas D. Johnson, Will Merrick, Sev Ohanian. Starring: Storm Reid, Ken Leung, Megan Suri, Joaquim de Almeida, Amy Landecker, Nia Long. Genre: Drama, Thriller, Mystery. Rated: PG-13 for some strong violence, language, teen drinking, and thematic material. SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) –...
