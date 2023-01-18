ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehi, UT

KUTV

Elk killed after hit by two different cars in Spanish Fork Canyon

SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — An elk was killed after it was struck by two different vehicles in Spanish Fork Canyon. Officials said the collision happened around 6 p.m. Thursday near milepost 183 in the Utah County area. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden, an elk was...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KUTV

UDOT officials closing southbound Legacy Parkway over weekend

FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — Southbound Legacy Parkway between Park Lane in Farmington and Parrish Lane in Centerville will be closed this weekend, according to UDOT officials. The road will be closed from Friday, Jan. 20, at 10 p.m. through Monday, Jan. 23, at 5 a.m. while crews install beams for a new bridge connecting I-15 to the new West Davis Highway.
FARMINGTON, UT
KUTV

Public warned about playing on snow pile left by massive Bridal Veil Falls avalanche

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The public has been asked to stop climbing on the remains of a massive avalanche in Provo Canyon at Bridal Veil Falls after lingering safety concerns. Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said they have surveillance video and cameras up at the overlook near the avalanche, so they can see when people are ignoring the multiple signs saying to stay away.
PROVO, UT
KUTV

Neighbors capture video of moose accused of killing Provo resident's dog

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources confirmed a moose attacked and killed a dog in Provo. Conservation Outreach Manager Scott Root with Utah DWR said more and more wildlife are venturing into residential areas, especially this week. Root said a bull moose attacked and killed...
PROVO, UT
KUTV

21-year-old charged with murder in connection to Ogden shooting

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A 21-year-old man was charged with murder Friday following the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old near an Ogden intersection. Police were called to reports of shots fired near 12th Street and Harrison Boulevard on Tuesday a short time after 5:30 p.m. As officers arrived, they...
OGDEN, UT
KUTV

Utah amateur paleontologist stars in new cooking competition series

KUTV — An amateur paleontologist from Utah is starring in the new season of Food Network's "Worst Cooks in America: Viral Sensations." Eliza Petersen spoke to Sarah about her experience on the show and her love for dinosaurs!. The competitors are:. Comedian Rich Aronovitch @richisfunny (New York, New York)
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Check Your Health- New Study on Heart Attacks: Patients with and without Modifiable Risks

A new study by researchers at Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake City finds that patients without standard modifiable heart risk factors who experience a heart attack are common and more likely to fare better than heart-attack patients with known risk factors, but researchers say it remains difficult to identify those at risk for an event before it happens.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

