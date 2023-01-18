Read full article on original website
But let’s welcome even more illegals since city officials said it wouldn’t affect our crime rate. Exactly how are they beneficial to the taxpayers who have to support them?
San Antonio man shot while cutting grass, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — According to San Antonio Police, one man is in the hospital recovering after shot while cutting his grass on the east-side Saturday evening. The incident occurred on the 100 block of Ohio Street around 5:23 p.m. Saturday. As the man was cutting his grass while riding...
Man found dead with gunshot wound to cheek in south San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A man was found dead Friday night with a gunshot wound to his cheek on the city's south side, police said. San Antonio Police responded to the 9300 block of Somerset for reports of a dead person. When police arrived, they found the victim laying in the grass with a gunshot wound to his cheek.
KSAT 12
Capital murder charge filed against suspect after Northeast Side robbery, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man died after being shot during a robbery on the Northeast Side late last year. Now, San Antonio police have charged the suspect responsible with capital murder. Roland C. Sosa was charged Friday with capital murder and four counts of aggravated robbery, according to Bexar...
SAPD look for driver in connection with a hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are looking for the driver of a silver SUV in connection with a deadly hit-and-run on the east-side. Police say the silver SUV hit a 25-year-old man, Abraham Ortega, Wednesday night killing him on South W. W. White Road and Brideman Drive. Police...
Man shot in parking lot of health clinic in west San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot while in the parking lot of a health clinic Friday afternoon, officials say. San Antonio police responded to the 400 block of Abshire for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the back of the shoulder in the parking lot of the health clinic.
KSAT 12
Neighbors heard arguing, gunshots coming from apartment where man was killed, report says
SAN ANTONIO – A preliminary report released by San Antonio police says neighbors told officers they heard arguing and gunshots coming from a far Northeast Side apartment where a man later was found dead. Police believe the 33-year-old man is the victim of a homicide. Relatives who had come...
Family of murdered San Antonio construction worker believes he was killed over money
SAN ANTONIO — The murder of a San Antonio construction worker remains unsolved. The family of Jesus "Jesse" Solis believes he was murdered over money. Solis was found shot in his pickup at a construction site three years ago. His sister Olivia Solis told KENS 5 she is not...
KTSA
Ground broken for new San Antonio police station
KTSA News (Left to Right: Deputy City Manager Maria Villagomez, District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo, Public Work Director Razi Hosseini, SAPD Chief William McManus) SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Ground is now officially broken for a new police station on the northern outskirts of downtown San Antonio. Numerous city...
Local VFW holds ceremony with borrowed guns after weapons were stolen
SAN ANTONIO — When a VFW had their ceremonial weapons stolen two weeks ago, it was unclear if they would be able to continue honoring fallen veterans. Saturday, they held a ceremony with borrowed weapons, but the commander still hopes they can find the culprits before they are used for anything else.
San Antonio Dollar Tree installs noise machine to deter homeless, drawing criticism from neighbors
SAN ANTONIO — A loud noise is aggravating west-side neighbors, emanating from the Dollar Tree off Culebra and Zarzamora. Our camera captured the piercing ring around 3:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon. But neighbors tell us it's even on during the night. A manager at the Dollar Tree in question...
Building in south San Antonio catches on fire
SAN ANTONIO — A building was damaged after it caught on fire on the city's south side early Saturday morning. Around 3:40 a.m., the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 3100 block of Commercial Avenue for a reported fire. When officials arrived on scene, they found flames shooting out the top of the building.
KSAT 12
San Antonio police break ground on St. Mary’s substation to combat growth, crime in area
SAN ANTONIO – More police presence is coming to one of San Antonio’s fastest-growing areas in the heart of the city. San Antonio police and City of San Antonio officials broke ground Friday on a new substation on St. Mary’s Street that is being built in response to the high number of businesses, homeowners and people visiting the area daily.
news4sanantonio.com
Man discovered dead after anonymous tip
SAN ANTONIO - A man was found dead inside his apartment with a single gunshot wound early Friday morning. According to the San Antonio Police Department, authorities responded to a shooting call around 11:45 p.m. near the 4600 block of East Loop 1604 North on San Antonio's Northeast Side after receiving an anonymous tip.
KSAT 12
Man fatally shoots brother-in-law in the head after argument at San Antonio bar, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A family argument turned deadly last weekend after police say a man fatally shot his brother-in-law in the head. David Juarez, 34, is charged with murder in the death of Felix Vega, who was married to Juarez’s sister. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the...
KSAT 12
Driver arrested for intoxication assault after crash sends one to hospital, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A driver was arrested for intoxication assault after a crash left one person hospitalized, said San Antonio police. The crash happened just after midnight Saturday in the 400 block of McCullough Avenue. Police say a 52-year-old woman in an SUV was traveling southeast on McCullough Avenue...
KSAT 12
Woman arrested, ‘armed and dangerous’ person of interest sought in double murder, sheriff says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested in connection with a double murder in far West Bexar County and a person of interest who is considered “armed and dangerous” has been named, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. Sheryce Wiley-Taylor, 42, is charged with capital murder in connection...
Police investigating smash-and-grab at northside eyeglass store
SAN ANTONIO — A business owner and police are trying to figure out who's behind a smash-and-grab at an eyeglass store on the city's north side. On Wednesday around 4:50 a.m., San Antonio Police responded to the 4500 block of N Loop 1604 West for a burglary alarm. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a shattered window and cabinet displays tossed on the ground.
KSAT 12
San Antonio man arrested for assaulting children because he was upset over finances, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after San Antonio police say he assaulted two children because he was upset over “financial issues.”. Eric Martinez, 35, has been charged with injury to a child with the intent of bodily injury and assault-family, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
How one nonprofit is helping south-side businesses in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — The Southside First Economic Development Council wants to grow San Antonio business on city's south side and they have plenty of partners working to make that happen. The nonprofit is located at 2130 SW Military Dr Suite 202 in San Antonio and normally open from 9...
Judge acts on motions to dismiss evidence ahead of opening statements in Andre McDonald murder trial
SAN ANTONIO — Pre-trial court proceedings wrapped up Friday morning in the case of Andre McDonald, who is charged with killing his wife and tampering with evidence more than three years ago. McDonald’s legal counsel spent the week arguing why they believe certain evidence should be thrown out due...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
