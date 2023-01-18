ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

But let’s welcome even more illegals since city officials said it wouldn’t affect our crime rate. Exactly how are they beneficial to the taxpayers who have to support them?

Ground broken for new San Antonio police station

KTSA News (Left to Right: Deputy City Manager Maria Villagomez, District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo, Public Work Director Razi Hosseini, SAPD Chief William McManus) SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Ground is now officially broken for a new police station on the northern outskirts of downtown San Antonio. Numerous city...
Building in south San Antonio catches on fire

SAN ANTONIO — A building was damaged after it caught on fire on the city's south side early Saturday morning. Around 3:40 a.m., the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 3100 block of Commercial Avenue for a reported fire. When officials arrived on scene, they found flames shooting out the top of the building.
Man discovered dead after anonymous tip

SAN ANTONIO - A man was found dead inside his apartment with a single gunshot wound early Friday morning. According to the San Antonio Police Department, authorities responded to a shooting call around 11:45 p.m. near the 4600 block of East Loop 1604 North on San Antonio's Northeast Side after receiving an anonymous tip.
Police investigating smash-and-grab at northside eyeglass store

SAN ANTONIO — A business owner and police are trying to figure out who's behind a smash-and-grab at an eyeglass store on the city's north side. On Wednesday around 4:50 a.m., San Antonio Police responded to the 4500 block of N Loop 1604 West for a burglary alarm. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a shattered window and cabinet displays tossed on the ground.
