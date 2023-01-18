ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Family of student attacked at Cobb middle school says she was stabbed multiple times

By Larry Spruill
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y04rv_0kILNKt700

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A middle schooler is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed at school. It happened at Cobb County’s Daniell Middle School.

Travis Kirk said his step daughter, Summer Thomas, was stabbed multiple times inside the middle school on Tuesday.

“Well, there are three puncture wounds, three stab wounds, all in the head area,” said Kirk.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill spoke with Kirk in an exclusive interview on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. on the phone from inside Thomas’ hospital room.

“Oh, I’m completely blown away that this could happen in any school, but especially in Cobb County in the lunch room, for that matter,” said Kirk.

Kirk said another student inside the cafeteria stabbed his stepdaughter.

“We’re just a nervous wreck. You know this was the last thing we’re expecting to happen in a school,” said Kirk.

  • Kemp wants to give Georgians cash back in his new budget. How much money could you see?

Channel 2 cameras were at the school as the word got out. Other parents immediately arrived to pick up their kids.

“They should have dismissed the classes. I mean, after knowing that kids are actually scared, how are they going to focus on studying?” said Farrah Naaz Nansi.

Meanwhile, Kirk said they’re still trying to figure out why all of this happened.

“What was the reason why you decided to stab my daughter at school or to stab her, period?” Kirk questioned.

Kirk told Spruill their daughter is still in the hospital and traumatized by this incident.

Regarding the suspect, the school district said they are handling this situation according to state law and district policies, including discipline and criminal charges.

Here is the full statement from Cobb County Schools:

“Dear Daniell Middle School Family,

Earlier today, one of our students made a terrible choice during an altercation with another student. The student attacked another student and caused injury to both the victim and themselves.

The incident occurred during lunch, and Emergency Services responded immediately. Our students and staff are safe.

This situation is being handled according to state law and district policies, including discipline and criminal charges. Our highest priority is the safety and well-being of our students and staff, and incidents like this remind us that we must be constantly vigilant.

This kind of event can cause anxiety and fear in students and adults alike. If you feel that your child would benefit from talking with one of our school counselors, please reach out to your child’s counselor and share with us what you need. If your student needs more immediate assistance, please call our front office and let us know.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Jsfg_0kILNKt700

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 34

Mindy Gomez
4d ago

It is because schools have more policies that protect the bullies than they do to protect those that are being bullied! I had to take all my kids out of Etowah High School because of all the fights and bullying that goes on there. I have known many kids from the schools in our area to leave regular daytime schooling and seek other options. Why are we paying taxes for public schools when we can't even send pur children to school!? Schools do very little to help the victims even when instances are being reported until it is too late and a tragedy occurs. We need harsher bullying policies in school period.

Reply(2)
30
Uraina Jamison
4d ago

OMG!!!!😱😱😱 My Grandson is in Middle School and I have a 6 yr Old…I Worry about them every time they step foot outta the house 🏡 They have to make these Schools safe!!…This is the Next generation, What’s to become of them if We can’t protect them as a Village???😪😪😪😢😢😢😭😭😭

Reply(5)
6
Curtis
4d ago

Metal detectors in schools would stop this. Why hasn't anyone thought of this before?

Reply(4)
8
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

2 charged with beating 52-year-old man to death days before Christmas in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly a month after a man was found beaten and bloodied in Gwinnett County, he has died and two people have been charged with his death. Officers say they were called to an assault at a home on Selman Drive in Duluth on Dec. 20. When they got there, they found Raul Diaz-Villalba, 52, unconscious with several cuts, bruises, a swollen face and wounds all over his head.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man found dead after dispute, suspect arrested, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a homicide after finding a man dead from gunshot wounds. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Around 6 p.m., police responded to 3478 Lakeside Drive for a person shot call. When they arrived, they found a man had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to EMS officials.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Friends, supporters gather for protest and vigils for protester killed by GSP trooper

ATLANTA — Friends of the protestor killed during an officer-involved shooting at the site of a planned Atlanta police training facility held a vigil in their remembrance. Manuel Teran, who friends called Tortuguita, died after being shot by Georgia State Patrol troopers during a raid on Wednesday. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Teran fired a gun at a trooper without warning, seriously injuring him.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
224K+
Followers
154K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy