Family of student attacked at Cobb middle school says she was stabbed multiple times

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A middle schooler is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed at school. It happened at Cobb County’s Daniell Middle School.

Travis Kirk said his step daughter, Summer Thomas, was stabbed multiple times inside the middle school on Tuesday.

“Well, there are three puncture wounds, three stab wounds, all in the head area,” said Kirk.

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill spoke with Kirk in an exclusive interview on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. on the phone from inside Thomas’ hospital room.

“Oh, I’m completely blown away that this could happen in any school, but especially in Cobb County in the lunch room, for that matter,” said Kirk.

Kirk said another student inside the cafeteria stabbed his stepdaughter.

“We’re just a nervous wreck. You know this was the last thing we’re expecting to happen in a school,” said Kirk.

Channel 2 cameras were at the school as the word got out. Other parents immediately arrived to pick up their kids.

“They should have dismissed the classes. I mean, after knowing that kids are actually scared, how are they going to focus on studying?” said Farrah Naaz Nansi.

Meanwhile, Kirk said they’re still trying to figure out why all of this happened.

“What was the reason why you decided to stab my daughter at school or to stab her, period?” Kirk questioned.

Kirk told Spruill their daughter is still in the hospital and traumatized by this incident.

Regarding the suspect, the school district said they are handling this situation according to state law and district policies, including discipline and criminal charges.

Here is the full statement from Cobb County Schools:

“Dear Daniell Middle School Family,

Earlier today, one of our students made a terrible choice during an altercation with another student. The student attacked another student and caused injury to both the victim and themselves.

The incident occurred during lunch, and Emergency Services responded immediately. Our students and staff are safe.

This situation is being handled according to state law and district policies, including discipline and criminal charges. Our highest priority is the safety and well-being of our students and staff, and incidents like this remind us that we must be constantly vigilant.

This kind of event can cause anxiety and fear in students and adults alike. If you feel that your child would benefit from talking with one of our school counselors, please reach out to your child’s counselor and share with us what you need. If your student needs more immediate assistance, please call our front office and let us know.”

