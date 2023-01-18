ST. PAUL, MN — Today, the Protect Reproductive Options Act (PRO Act) passed the Minnesota House of Representatives with a vote of 69 to 65. The PRO Act will ensure that all Minnesotans are free to make their own reproductive health care decisions — not politicians or judges. Codifying the right to abortion and birth control into state law is an essential layer of protection in guaranteeing reproductive freedom for the long-term.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO