ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
redlakenationnews.com

Protect Reproductive Options Act Passes Minnesota House Floor

ST. PAUL, MN — Today, the Protect Reproductive Options Act (PRO Act) passed the Minnesota House of Representatives with a vote of 69 to 65. The PRO Act will ensure that all Minnesotans are free to make their own reproductive health care decisions — not politicians or judges. Codifying the right to abortion and birth control into state law is an essential layer of protection in guaranteeing reproductive freedom for the long-term.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota's job growth streak came to an end in December

Minnesota lost 5,200 jobs in December, ending a streak of job growth that lasted more than a year. Meanwhile, the state unemployment rate ticked up from 2.3% to 2.5%, according to data released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). The jobless rate has been steadily...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Red Lake walleyes are biting, but winter harvest is way behind the norm

Walleyes are biting on Upper Red Lake this winter, but deep snow and other conditions have kept so many anglers away that the overall harvest is trending sharply lower than last year's modest catch. That's the ice fishing summary provided this week by large lake specialist Tony Kennedy at the...
RED LAKE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy