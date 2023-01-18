Read full article on original website
redlakenationnews.com
Red Lake Warriors go right down to the wire in 69-62 win over Blackduck Drakes - P2
Warriors go right down to the wire in 69-62 win over Blackduck Drakes on Thursday, January 19, 2023 in Red Lake.
FOX 21 Online
UPDATE: Man Paralyzed After Snowmobile Crash During Race In Cass County
UPDATE (Jan 19, 10:35 a.m.) — The young man who crashed his snowmobile during a race event on Sunday is paralyzed from the lower chest bone down. The 26-year-old is Cody Margelofsky of Mayville, Wisconsin. According to a GoFundMe, Margelofsky was thrown from his snowmobile where he broke his...
lptv.org
Grand Rapids Couple Seriously Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash
A Grand Rapids couple sustained life-threatening injuries from a two-vehicle crash in Cohasset. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that on Thursday, January 19 at 3:34 p.m., 18-year-old Zachary Wilson was stopped at the intersection of Industrial Boulevard and Highway 2. He pulled out of the intersection to travel eastbound when his pickup was struck by an SUV driven by 85-year-old Denton Frazier of Grand Rapids.
Missing Aitkin County woman found dead near Big Pine Lake
AITKIN COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities say they found the body of a missing Aitkin County woman last Friday near Big Pine Lake.The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office asked the public for help finding Anne Wyatt, 55, on Jan. 5 after her car, dog and phone were found abandoned.Investigators say they do not believe Wyatt's death was the result of foul play.
Family-friendly restaurant chain opens new location in Minnesota
A popular family-friendly restaurant chain recently opened a new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 16, 2023, the Pizza Ranch FunZone Arcade opened its newest Minnesota location in Bemidji, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
WDIO-TV
WDIO Special Report: What happened after the double fatal crash in rural Nashwauk
Their love story started with a class ring. “I said, Jeez, I like this ring. You should tell him I would like to date him,” Sue Ekholm recalled. So they went on a date. And the rest is history. “I just fell in love with him. I just knew he was the right guy,” she said.
Body of Missing Minnesota Woman Suspected of Being Found
Aitkin, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northern Minnesota believe a body discovered last week was that of a Minnesota woman who had been reported missing earlier this month. The Atkin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies believe they have recovered the body of 55-year-old Anne Wyatt. Deputies discovered the body on...
lptv.org
Two Arrested Following Drug Bust in Cass Lake
Two people have been arrested following a drug bust in Cass Lake. The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department reports they executed a search warrant at a home on Facility Center Drive on Jan. 13 and located drugs and items that indicate sales of illegal substances. Drug agents seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, prescription pills, and multiple handguns.
