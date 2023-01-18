ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deer River, MN

lptv.org

Grand Rapids Couple Seriously Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash

A Grand Rapids couple sustained life-threatening injuries from a two-vehicle crash in Cohasset. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that on Thursday, January 19 at 3:34 p.m., 18-year-old Zachary Wilson was stopped at the intersection of Industrial Boulevard and Highway 2. He pulled out of the intersection to travel eastbound when his pickup was struck by an SUV driven by 85-year-old Denton Frazier of Grand Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Missing Aitkin County woman found dead near Big Pine Lake

AITKIN COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities say they found the body of a missing Aitkin County woman last Friday near Big Pine Lake.The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office asked the public for help finding Anne Wyatt, 55, on Jan. 5 after her car, dog and phone were found abandoned.Investigators say they do not believe Wyatt's death was the result of foul play.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Body of Missing Minnesota Woman Suspected of Being Found

Aitkin, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northern Minnesota believe a body discovered last week was that of a Minnesota woman who had been reported missing earlier this month. The Atkin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies believe they have recovered the body of 55-year-old Anne Wyatt. Deputies discovered the body on...
MINNESOTA STATE
lptv.org

Two Arrested Following Drug Bust in Cass Lake

Two people have been arrested following a drug bust in Cass Lake. The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department reports they executed a search warrant at a home on Facility Center Drive on Jan. 13 and located drugs and items that indicate sales of illegal substances. Drug agents seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, prescription pills, and multiple handguns.
CASS LAKE, MN

