ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

D.A. will seek death penalty for alleged Walmart shooter in state’s case

By Karla Draksler
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wriTc_0kILKFIR00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Despite the U.S. Department of Justice announcing federal prosecutors will not be seeking death penalty for Patrick Crusius , the alleged Walmart shooter, new El Paso District Attorney Bill Hicks announced the state will proceed with a capital punishment trial.

Hicks said in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon that the state will continue seeking justice for the El Paso community after Crusius is tried in federal court.

“The state is not able to prosecute the Walmart shooter until he gets out of federal custody and until we get him to state custody. So, until that happens, we will not be able to go forward without the (federal) prosecution,” Hicks explained.

Former Mayor Dee Margo also reacted to the DOJ’s decision saying he is “exceptionally disappointed,” but also expressing his confidence in Hicks’s office.

“You can’t finalize any closure until that trial has been completed,” Margo said.

Margo was in office when the shooting happened, and now over three years later, the alleged shooter’s trial has still not started.

Dolph Quijano, retired criminal defense attorney with over 40 years of experience in the field, explained death penalty cases are extremely complex.

Quijano has been a part of nine capital murder cases, six of which were death penalty cases.

He said he is suprised that the federal government didn’t seek capital punishment with more resources than the state, as it can get costly to try such cases.

There are numerous reasons that make a death penalty case so lengthy, such as the way the jury is selected, according to Quijano.

He explained that in these cases, the jury is selected via voir dire , a preliminary examination to determine the impartiality of each juror.

The case can get costly as well, due to numerous expert witnesses and out-of-town witnesses that need to be thoroughly examined.

Hicks said the state still has remaining resources from the $3 million grant awarded by the governor but said that they will apply for more if needed.

“Since the very beginning of my appointment, it’s to get this case back on track,” Hicks said.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Accused El Paso Walmart gunman will plead guilty to federal charges

EL PASO, Texas (El Paso Matters) — The man accused of murdering 23 people at an El Paso Walmart in 2019 will plead guilty to federal hate crimes charges, his attorneys said in a court filing on Saturday. The announcement comes four days after the Justice Department announced that it would not seek the death penalty in […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

9-year-old girl shot twice in Ciudad Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 9-year-old girl received medical treatment after being shot twice Friday night in Ciudad Juarez. According to our news partners across the border, two armed suspects arrived at a home in South Juarez reportedly looking for an individual. During the shooting, a 9-year-old girl was injured. The child was taken […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso authorities find 45 migrants in stash house

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dozens of people were reportedly found in a mobile home in El Paso. A photograph showed 45 people, who were identified as migrants, in Border Patrol custody. The tweet sent out by Peter Jaquez, El Paso Sector Acting Chief Patrol, also showed the mobile...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Jan. 20, 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
easttexasradio.com

No Death Penalty For El Paso Massacre Suspect

Federal prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against the man accused of killing dozens of people in a racially motivated attack at a Walmart in El Paso in 2019. Instead, the state is charging 24-year-old Patrick Crusius in the mass shooting that left dozens wounded and killed 23 people. Crusius told police that he drove from Collin County to El Paso, targeting Mexicans. His trial starts in January 2024.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Jury selection for case against former El Paso City Rep. Sam Morgan delayed

UPDATE: Jury trial for former City Council Representative Sam Morgan has been delayed. The trial was initially set for Friday, Jan. 20. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Jury selection for the case against former El Paso City Council Representative Sam Morgan will begin Friday. Morgan is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

County Attorney temporarily shuts down Tokyo Massage in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After an inspection revealed a massage parlor was offering sexual services, El Paso's County Attorney has temporarily shut down Tokyo Massage in west El Paso. According to court documents, Tokyo Massage operated without a license, hired unlicensed therapists and failed to keep records on clients...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

1 person dead after shooting outside bar in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 47-year-old man was found shot outside a bar in East El Paso Friday night. According to EPPD, a call came in at approximately 11:18 p.m. Friday night in reference to a shooting at Jack’s Beach House located on 11240 Montwood. A 47-year-old man was found outside the bar with […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Funeral services for Chief of Police Greg Allen to be held next week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department has released the scheduled tribute and funeral services for Police Chief Greg Allen on behalf of Chief Allen’s family. Services will be held Thursday, Jan. 26 and Friday, Jan. 27. On Thursday Jan. 26, a tribute to Chief Allen will be held at the Judson […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Public safety concerns following multiple DPS pursuits in West El Paso

UPDATE - State troopers are now engaging in two to three pursuits involving migrants over the past month in the El Paso area, according to a spokesman from Texas DPS. ABC-7 spoke with former Border Patrol Chief Victor M. Manjarrez Jr. about how pedestrians can be safe if they happen to come across a pursuit.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso man accused of killing 2 in Chaparral crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso man is charged with killing two people in a Chaparral crash and fleeing the scene on foot Tuesday afternoon. James Patrick Woods, 37, is charged with two counts of Homicide by Vehicle, Failure to Render Aid, Resisting and Evading Arrest, Immediate Notice of an Accident, and Open […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Flags to fly at half-staff honoring El Paso Chief of Police Greg Allen

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Flags of the State of Texas will be lowered to half-staff at all buildings, facilities, and offices in the City of El Paso in honor of El Paso Chief of Police Greg Allen. Flags will fly at half-staff until Chief Allen’s internment. Mayor Oscar Leeser released a statement Thursday saying: […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

San Elizario Mayor holds first city council meeting since arrest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – San Elizario Mayor Isela Reyes held a City Council meeting Tuesday, being the first meeting since her arrest earlier this month in connection to insurance fraud charges. During Tuesday’s meeting, our media partners asked Reyes about the current investigation. However, she stated at her lawyers’ request, she couldn’t comment further. “There’s […]
SAN ELIZARIO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy