Metro Nonprofit Says Athena Brownfield’s Case Is One Of Many Child Neglect Cases In State
A metro nonprofit is hoping to draw attention to the growing number of child abuse cases following the murder of a young Oklahoma girl. Her caretakers are charged in connection to her death. Both caregivers are now behind bars at the Caddo County Detention Center. A nonprofit organization said this...
Caregiver charged with murdering Cyril girl extradited to Oklahoma
Caregiver charged with murdering Cyril girl extradited to Oklahoma. Caregiver charged with murdering Cyril girl extradited …. Caregiver charged with murdering Cyril girl extradited to Oklahoma. Oklahoma man killed after allegedly trying to burglarize …. A 35-year-old man is now dead after police say he broke into a local ice...
Man sentenced to 54 months in jail for DUI crash in Carter County that killed mother of 3
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for involuntary manslaughter and two counts of DUI resulting in great bodily injury, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said Dustin Bulla crossed the center line on Keller Road in Carter County...
One killed in northeast Oklahoma City shooting
Officials have not released information about a suspect in the case.
‘I was in shock. I’m still in shock,’ Oklahoma woman speaks to KFOR about the caregivers of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield
KFOR is hearing from an Oklahoma woman who knows the caregivers of Athena Brownfield, whose story made national headlines after she was reported missing from Cyril earlier this month.
Police Investigate Deadly Shooting In NE Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police were called to the scene of a deadly shooting on the northeast side of the city early Friday morning. According to police, officers arrives on the scene near Northeast 32nd Street and North Lincoln Boulevard at around 2:20 a.m. Police say when officers arrived on scene, they...
Detectives investigating alleged assault in drive-thru
Detectives are asking for the victims in an alleged assault to come forward.
UPDATE: Victim in deadly shooting at Lawton bar identified
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has confirmed the identity of a man killed at a Lawton bar earlier this week. Elijah Jones, 20, has been confirmed as the victim in the deadly shooting which took place early Tuesday morning. Jones was shot outside of the Aces and...
Ceremony remembers those who died in Oklahoma County Detention Center during 2022
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City residents met at the Oklahoma County Detention Center Saturday to remember the 16 lives lost in jail custody last year. People attending the ceremony placed crosses in front of the jail for each person who died there in 2022. Among those in attendance were family members, honoring their loved ones who died in the jail's custody.
Ivon Adams, Suspect In Murder Of Athena Brownfield, Returning To Oklahoma Following Arizona Release
A suspect in connection with the murder of Athena Brownfield has been released from detention in Arizona, and is returning to Oklahoma. According to authorities investigating the 4-year-old's disappearance, Ivon allegedly killed Athena and buried her on a property he and his wife, Alysia Adams, used to own. For more...
Body discovered in Oklahoma City shed fire
Investigators say a body was discovered as fire crews battled a shed fire early Friday morning.
Child remains found in Oklahoma amid search for missing 4-year-old
Child remains have been found by investigators in rural Grady County, Oklahoma, amid the ongoing search for Athena Brownfield, as court documents allege the 4-year-old was punched to death on Christmas Day.The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said in a statement it could not confirm the remains, which were found outside of the town of Rush Springs, were those of Brownfield. "The remains will be transported to the Medical Examiner's Office in Oklahoma City for positive identification," OSBI said.The investigation into the girl's disappearance has been ongoing since Jan. 10 when a mail carrier Brownfield's 5-year-old sister playing alone...
Dead victim found in roadway on South Side Jan. 6 now identified
A woman found in the roadway on S. Shields near S.W. 57th St. January 6 is now being counted as a victim of a crash. The post Dead victim found in roadway on South Side Jan. 6 now identified appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Arrest made in Del City HS shooting
Del City Police siad they've got a man behind bars after gunfire rang out during a basketball game between Del City and Millwood High Schools that sent students and parents scrambling for safety.
Home Alone actor’s case headed to trial in Oklahoma County
An actor who was featured in a pair of beloved Christmas movies was in an Oklahoma County courtroom earlier this week.
Second arrest made in connection to deadly shooting
Authorities say they have made a second arrest in connection to a shooting that injured several people and left a beloved football player dead.
Student Arrested In Del City Shooting
A high school student has been arrested in a shooting that occurred earlier this week, The Black Chronicle has learned. Dr. Cecilia Robinson Woods, superintendent of the Millwood Public School District, said an internal investigation has been conducted and that the district is cooperating with the Del City Police Department regarding the shooting.
K9 helps Oregon state trooper find meth, fentanyl in SUV; California driver arrested
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 28-year-old from California was arrested on drug charges after an Oregon State Police K9 found meth and fentanyl hidden inside a vehicle in Deschutes County. An OSP Senior Trooper pulled over an SUV at about 5 p.m. Thursday for a lane violation along Highway 97...
Hours before a child’s remains found in Grady County, Athena Brownfield caregiver appears in court
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — Just hours before a child’s remains were found in Grady County, one of Athena Brownfield’s caregivers appeared in court. Attorneys wanted a gag order in the case which has drawn a huge online following. The court wouldn’t allow cameras in or outside but KOCO 5 was in the room as Alysia Adams stood before a judge.
OSBI: Remains of a child found in rural Grady County
The remains of a child have been found in rural Grady County outside of Rush Springs, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
