Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News On 6
Metro Nonprofit Says Athena Brownfield’s Case Is One Of Many Child Neglect Cases In State
A metro nonprofit is hoping to draw attention to the growing number of child abuse cases following the murder of a young Oklahoma girl. Her caretakers are charged in connection to her death. Both caregivers are now behind bars at the Caddo County Detention Center. A nonprofit organization said this...
kswo.com
Lawton police investigating second homicide of 2023
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police are investigating the second homicide of 2023 after a man found at a Lawton hotel died of his injuries. Officers were called to the Executive Inn on the 3100 block of NW Cache Road at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, according to Lawton Police Capt. John Mull. Officers reportedly found good Samaritans attempting to give first aid to an unresponsive man with serious injuries. Capt. Mull would not say the type of injury the man suffered.
KFOR
Caregiver charged with murdering Cyril girl extradited to Oklahoma
Caregiver charged with murdering Cyril girl extradited to Oklahoma. Caregiver charged with murdering Cyril girl extradited …. Caregiver charged with murdering Cyril girl extradited to Oklahoma. Oklahoma man killed after allegedly trying to burglarize …. A 35-year-old man is now dead after police say he broke into a local ice...
‘I was in shock. I’m still in shock,’ Oklahoma woman speaks to KFOR about the caregivers of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield
KFOR is hearing from an Oklahoma woman who knows the caregivers of Athena Brownfield, whose story made national headlines after she was reported missing from Cyril earlier this month.
KXII.com
Wilson man who police say killed mother of 5 in DUI crash sentenced to federal prison
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Wilson man was sentenced to four and a half years in federal prison for a fatal DUI crash in Carter County in 2021. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Dustin Bulla was driving drunk when he crossed the center line on Keller Rd. and crashed head-on into a van with a family of five inside.
blackchronicle.com
Serial killer William Reece used highways in Texas and Oklahoma to help him get away with multiple murders
It took more than two decades to bring William Reece to justice for the murders of Laura Smither, Kelli Cox, Tiffany Johnston and Jessica Cain. October 18, 1996: William Reece is released from prison. After serving nearly 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting two women in his native Oklahoma,...
kswo.com
UPDATE: Victim in deadly shooting at Lawton bar identified
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has confirmed the identity of a man killed at a Lawton bar earlier this week. Elijah Jones, 20, has been confirmed as the victim in the deadly shooting which took place early Tuesday morning. Jones was shot outside of the Aces and...
Dead victim found in roadway on South Side Jan. 6 now identified
A woman found in the roadway on S. Shields near S.W. 57th St. January 6 is now being counted as a victim of a crash. The post Dead victim found in roadway on South Side Jan. 6 now identified appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Home Alone actor’s case headed to trial in Oklahoma County
An actor who was featured in a pair of beloved Christmas movies was in an Oklahoma County courtroom earlier this week.
KOCO
Hours before a child’s remains found in Grady County, Athena Brownfield caregiver appears in court
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — Just hours before a child’s remains were found in Grady County, one of Athena Brownfield’s caregivers appeared in court. Attorneys wanted a gag order in the case which has drawn a huge online following. The court wouldn’t allow cameras in or outside but KOCO 5 was in the room as Alysia Adams stood before a judge.
Oklahoma State Bar Association Suspends License Of Tulsa Attorney Charged With 3 Counts Of Rape
The Oklahoma State Bar Association has suspended the license of a Tulsa attorney who has been charged with three counts of rape. Jeffrey Krigel is being held in the Tulsa County Jail without bond. In addition to the rape charges, Krigel is also accused of intimidating two people who testified...
easttexasradio.com
Court Documents Paint Gruesome Picture
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed that they had found the remains of a child in rural Grady County while searching for a four-year-old believed beaten to death on Christmas. WARNING: The story contains details that may be disturbing. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said they could not confirm if...
Lawton’s Mountain Lion May Still Be Lurking in Oklahoma
Last summer a mountain lion sighting in Lawton made headlines across the state. During a deep drought, it was spotted lounging next to a creek in the middle of town. The pictures may now be gone from social media but we sent them off to dozens of wildlife professionals in the state looking for confirmation, not only out of curiosity but also because the State of Oklahoma tends to downplay cougar activity within our border.
pryorinfopub.com
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Oklahoma
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Oklahoma using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KOCO
Oklahoma, country waits to hear if remains in Grady County belong to missing Cyril girl
CYRIL, Okla. — Athena Brownfield’s case has gotten lots of attention across Oklahoma, the country and the world. Now, everyone is waiting to hear if the remains found in Grady County belong to Athena. "You have to take emotion away from it, and this one is hard. A...
Bright meteor spotted in eastern Oklahoma
A bright meteor was seen and heard over Oklahoma early Friday morning. The meteor entered the atmosphere over eastern Oklahoma around 3:39 a.m. A loud boom was heard a few minutes later. Many people reported their house shaking from the shockwave. FOX23 viewers reported seeing a light across the sky...
Is It Illegal in Oklahoma to Flip Off a Police Officer?
First let me say I in no way endorse or condone this type of behavior unless, of course, it's warranted and provoked by unjust and disrespectful treatment. The question is this "Is it illegal to flip off the police in Oklahoma?" This was a recent topic of discussion at the water cooler and we needed some answers.
Oklahoma to Allow Sheriffs to Arrest Federal ATF Agents
Oklahoma has been a Second Amendment Sanctuary State since mid-2021, but a new amendment to the law adds a little bite to the bark. Oklahoma House Bill 1002 seeks to allow Oklahoma sheriffs the authority to arrest any federal law enforcement officer seeking to violate the constitutional rights of an American/Oklahoma citizen.
kswo.com
Crews respond to fatal structure fire in western Comanche County
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A structure fire has been confirmed to be fatal according to Comanche County Emergency Management. Crews from Pecan Creek Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the fire in the 2400 block of SW Deyo Mission Road just before 7 p.m. on Friday. When firefighters arrived on...
okcfox.com
OKCPD looking for person of interest in forgery investigation
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma City police are asking the public for their help in identifying a person involved in a forgery. Police say this man attempted to pass a forged check at the Midfirst Bank near I-240 and Penn. A quick-thinking teller recognized that the account had been closed...
Comments / 0