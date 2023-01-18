ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rush Springs, OK

kswo.com

Lawton police investigating second homicide of 2023

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police are investigating the second homicide of 2023 after a man found at a Lawton hotel died of his injuries. Officers were called to the Executive Inn on the 3100 block of NW Cache Road at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, according to Lawton Police Capt. John Mull. Officers reportedly found good Samaritans attempting to give first aid to an unresponsive man with serious injuries. Capt. Mull would not say the type of injury the man suffered.
LAWTON, OK
KFOR

Caregiver charged with murdering Cyril girl extradited to Oklahoma

Caregiver charged with murdering Cyril girl extradited to Oklahoma. Caregiver charged with murdering Cyril girl extradited …. Caregiver charged with murdering Cyril girl extradited to Oklahoma. Oklahoma man killed after allegedly trying to burglarize …. A 35-year-old man is now dead after police say he broke into a local ice...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

UPDATE: Victim in deadly shooting at Lawton bar identified

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has confirmed the identity of a man killed at a Lawton bar earlier this week. Elijah Jones, 20, has been confirmed as the victim in the deadly shooting which took place early Tuesday morning. Jones was shot outside of the Aces and...
LAWTON, OK
easttexasradio.com

Court Documents Paint Gruesome Picture

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed that they had found the remains of a child in rural Grady County while searching for a four-year-old believed beaten to death on Christmas. WARNING: The story contains details that may be disturbing. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said they could not confirm if...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Lawton’s Mountain Lion May Still Be Lurking in Oklahoma

Last summer a mountain lion sighting in Lawton made headlines across the state. During a deep drought, it was spotted lounging next to a creek in the middle of town. The pictures may now be gone from social media but we sent them off to dozens of wildlife professionals in the state looking for confirmation, not only out of curiosity but also because the State of Oklahoma tends to downplay cougar activity within our border.
LAWTON, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Oklahoma

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Oklahoma using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Bright meteor spotted in eastern Oklahoma

A bright meteor was seen and heard over Oklahoma early Friday morning. The meteor entered the atmosphere over eastern Oklahoma around 3:39 a.m. A loud boom was heard a few minutes later. Many people reported their house shaking from the shockwave. FOX23 viewers reported seeing a light across the sky...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Is It Illegal in Oklahoma to Flip Off a Police Officer?

First let me say I in no way endorse or condone this type of behavior unless, of course, it's warranted and provoked by unjust and disrespectful treatment. The question is this "Is it illegal to flip off the police in Oklahoma?" This was a recent topic of discussion at the water cooler and we needed some answers.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Oklahoma to Allow Sheriffs to Arrest Federal ATF Agents

Oklahoma has been a Second Amendment Sanctuary State since mid-2021, but a new amendment to the law adds a little bite to the bark. Oklahoma House Bill 1002 seeks to allow Oklahoma sheriffs the authority to arrest any federal law enforcement officer seeking to violate the constitutional rights of an American/Oklahoma citizen.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

OKCPD looking for person of interest in forgery investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma City police are asking the public for their help in identifying a person involved in a forgery. Police say this man attempted to pass a forged check at the Midfirst Bank near I-240 and Penn. A quick-thinking teller recognized that the account had been closed...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

