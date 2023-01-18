Child remains have been found by investigators in rural Grady County, Oklahoma, amid the ongoing search for Athena Brownfield, as court documents allege the 4-year-old was punched to death on Christmas Day.The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said in a statement it could not confirm the remains, which were found outside of the town of Rush Springs, were those of Brownfield. "The remains will be transported to the Medical Examiner's Office in Oklahoma City for positive identification," OSBI said.The investigation into the girl's disappearance has been ongoing since Jan. 10 when a mail carrier Brownfield's 5-year-old sister playing alone...

GRADY COUNTY, OK ・ 4 DAYS AGO