wcti12.com
Crews on scene at woodland fire in Bell Arthur
BELL ARTHUR, Pitt County — Members of the Bell Arthur Fire Department were on the scene of a large woodland fire Friday afternoon. According to a post on the department's Facebook page, Bell Arthur Fire 52 is currently on scene of a large woodland fire in the area of Nash Joyner Road & U.S. 13 alongside Red Oak Fire 51 and Farmville Fire 53. We ask that you please avoid the area for the near future due to the amount of smoke in the area affecting visibility.
Hound dog, puppies found in abandoned home heading to animal rescue in Maryland
NEW BERN, Craven County — Craven-Pamlico Animal Shelter Director Tommy Bell said Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, that the hound dog and her 10 puppies found in an abandoned home in Craven County are now headed to Maryland. An agency called Puppy Paws Rescue will take the dogs to live...
Disaster recovery leader to join Dept. of Public Safety
Richard J. Trumper will be joining the N.C. Department of Public Safety as a Senior Advisor for Disaster Recovery. According to a release from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, beginning February 1, in this new role, Trumper will support initiatives to build long-term and stable recovery for North Carolinians following natural disasters. As part of an expanded, comprehensive approach to recovery, Trumper will work with department leaders, the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR), N.C. Emergency Management (NCEM) and other partners to get disaster survivors back in their homes faster.
Weapons at airports down in NC; up in ENC
The good news for flyers in North Carolina was that firearm discovery is down across the state in 2022. The bad news for Eastern North Carolina residents is that their rate was up for the year. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at North Carolina airports discovered a total of 250...
