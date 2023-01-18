Richard J. Trumper will be joining the N.C. Department of Public Safety as a Senior Advisor for Disaster Recovery. According to a release from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, beginning February 1, in this new role, Trumper will support initiatives to build long-term and stable recovery for North Carolinians following natural disasters. As part of an expanded, comprehensive approach to recovery, Trumper will work with department leaders, the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR), N.C. Emergency Management (NCEM) and other partners to get disaster survivors back in their homes faster.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO