Read full article on original website
Related
county17.com
Campbell school board meeting Tuesday will include aquatic center update
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County School District Board of Trustees’ meetings Jan. 24 will include a website committee update, review and approval of the district’s technology plan, and a presentation from the Aquatic Center design team regarding the center’s foundation. The meetings take place at the...
county17.com
Crestview residents will undergo transition to Gillette electrical power
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The City of Gillette announced Jan. 20 that over the next two weeks, electrical crews will convert the Crestview subdivision to the city’s power. Affected residents will receive a door hanger notice that notifies them when the conversion will take place. During the transition, homes are supposed to be without power for up to two hours.
county17.com
Campbell County recent applications for marriage through January 14
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Campbell County. Here is a list of those that applied for a marriage license January 8 through January 14 . All filings are reported to County 17 by the County Clerks Office. The log...
county17.com
Campbell County will investigate commissioners’ responsibilities for petition
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Board of Commissioners is examining a petition from three Campbell County residents who say Wyoming has passed laws involving the Second Amendment that are unconstitutional. In an hour-long workshop that began around 10:30 a.m. Jan. 17, Jacob Dalby, Larry Williamson and Bill Fortner had...
county17.com
Campbell County divorces through January 18
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Jan. 4 through Jan 18. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Theresa...
county17.com
Campbell library teen room will close for 2 weeks
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Public Library will need to close the Teen Room from Jan. 23 to Feb. 3 for carpet replacement, the library announced this morning. The carpet replacement follows the water main break that occurred Sept. 19, 2022. During the closure, teens are welcome to...
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (1/20/2023)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Friday, Jan. 20:. At 4:10 a.m. to Meeteetse Lane for an emergency medical response. At 9:48 a.m. to Quacker Avenue for an emergency medical response. At 1:04 p.m. to South Emerson Avenue for an emergency...
county17.com
(PHOTOS) Gillette teams eager to test robotics skills in Iowa championship
GILLETTE, Wyo. — It takes dedication and skill to build a robot. It takes even more effort to build a robot that can beat dozens of its peers. In just a couple of months, Campbell County School District will send several teams of students to compete in an international championship where they’ll compete with about 100 teams of their peers.
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Jan. 20
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Battalion chief: Fire leaves 1 unit of a building uninhabitable
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Nobody was injured in a fire that started this morning on the ground floor of one of the four units of a building in Gillette, Campbell County Fire Department Battalion Chief Ryan Fox said. Fifteen firefighters and two fire chiefs responded to the fire at 11:46...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Jan. 20
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). CHINS, Jan. 19, N. Gurley Avenue, GPD. Officers responded to the...
county17.com
GCCD reports enrollment numbers down over last year, many variables at play￼
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Full-time student enrollment numbers are down slightly at the Gillette Community College District with the Spring Semester expected to be in full swing come Monday. Dr. Janell Oberlander, GCCD president, told the GCCD Board of Trustees on Wednesday that the college is currently looking at a...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Jan. 19
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Gillette Police: One of two teenagers reported missing Jan. 18 located
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A teenage girl who reportedly went missing yesterday evening has been found, but a runaway boy who she was seen with is still missing, according to the Gillette Police Department. Gillette Police were notified of the incident by a 36-year-old woman around 6 p.m. on Jan....
county17.com
Man flees custody because he ‘just wanted to go home,’ charged with felony escape
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A man arrested for interference has been charged with escape after he allegedly tried to give sheriff’s deputies the slip while being evaluated for a medical event, local law enforcement said Thursday. Christian Oueilha has been charged with felony escape from official detention after he...
Comments / 1