Evanston, IL

Daily Northwestern

State grant funds lead pipe replacement in 8th Ward

Evanston’s infrastructure includes more than 7,000 public lead pipes, which can cause cancer and other illnesses. Like many Chicago area suburbs, Evanston is full of lead service lines. Many of Evanston’s pipes were built in the 20th century, before the 1986 Safe Drinking Water Act strengthened federal regulations. The pipes have yet to be replaced. The city is looking to address the lead piping problem, but Ald. Devon Reid (8th) said the process could still take decades.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Men’s Basketball: Saturday home game against Wisconsin canceled

The men’s basketball game scheduled for this Saturday against Wisconsin has been canceled due to several members of the team contracting COVID-19, according to an email obtained by The Daily. Earlier this week, Big Ten officials also postponed an away game against Iowa that was planned for Wednesday night,...
MADISON, WI

