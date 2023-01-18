Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
semoball.com
Jackson boys, Sikeston girls finish second in SEMO Conference Tournament
There’s playing hurt, and then there is wrestling hurt. Jackson senior Gavin Hicks left the consolation semifinal match of the SEMO Conference Tournament on Saturday at the Tiger Field House defeated and injured. As he was treated for injuries both upper and lower, the pain in his face was...
semoball.com
BRL Wrap Up: Ellington kept in check in title tilt; East Carter sweeps 3rd Place games
ELLINGTON – Effort and energy is never at issue when it comes to the Ellington Lady Whippets basketball team’s performances. The squad, led by senior Kaylee King, has had a strong run of play over the past three-plus seasons and even if the roster has changed, the intensity and intent have remained with the sole focus of going 100 percent.
semoball.com
Raiders start fast, hold on for win a State Fair
SEDALIA, Mo. — It's always sweet to get a win after a loss. However, Saturday's 76-71 win over State Fair Saturday was even sweeter than usual for the Three Rivers College men's basketball team. Three days after losing sophomore guard Makur Jongkuch to a broken leg in a loss...
semoball.com
Green Wave edge Portageville for homecoming win
MALDEN — The Malden Green Wave had a happy homecoming as they defeated Portageville 50-44. “It was one of the toughest games of the season,” Malden coach Mike Kilgore said. “We didn’t want our homecoming spoiled, so the boys fought hard to secure the win.”
semoball.com
Cape Central completes road comeback to beat Jackson
Cape Central bounced back from a 15-point second-half deficit to beat the Jackson Indians 53-47 on Friday at Jackson High School. Near the midway point of the third quarter, the Indians led 37-22. From that point, the Tigers closed the game on a 31-10 run to stun the Indians. “Jackson...
semoball.com
SEMO Conference Wrestling Tournament Day 1
Wrestlers from Cape Central, Jackson, New Madrid, Notre Dame, Dexter, Sikeston, Poplar Bluff, and Kennett compete in the SEMO Conference Tournament on Friday in the Tiger Field House.
semoball.com
Crusaders shift season, rivalry with Notre Dame to their favor
In a local basketball rivalry of biblical proportions, the Saxony Lutheran Crusaders rode to Notre Dame and beat the Bulldogs 64-54 on Friday. “We came into it wanting to win there,” Saxony Lutheran senior Max Richey said, “big pep clubs great atmosphere and we were just ready to play.”
semoball.com
New Madrid works past slow start, dominates Dexter
NEW MADRID – It was Basketball Homecoming Night at New Madrid County Central High School on Friday and several of the Eagle boy’s players took part I n the pregame ceremonies as escorts for the various Homecoming Queen candidates. That is thought of as a necessary distraction for...
semoball.com
Lady Mules win third in a row
Riding a modest two-game winning streak heading into Thursday night’s home contest against visiting Sikeston, a team the Poplar Bluff Lady Mules beat earlier this season, things looked promising for continued good mojo. It was equal parts dominant mixed with some hiccups, but the Lady Mules did just enough...
semoball.com
Mules, Lady Mules both lose at Dyersburg
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Trojans took a double-digit lead into the halftime break on the way to an 82-66 win Friday over the visiting Poplar Bluff Mules. Though Poplar Bluff scored the first four points, a Malik McLin 3-pointer quickly cut the lead. The Mules put a couple of more points on the board, but again McLin cut the game to one with a 3 at 8-7 with three minutes left to play in the opening frame.
semoball.com
Tigers claw way to win over Royals
NEELYVILLE — it may have been a little brisk weather-wise in Southeast Missouri Friday night, but it was a cauldron of rising temperatures inside Neelyville High School. Amidst some hot tempers and hotter momentum swings, it was the host who had the biggest momentum at the most pivotal times to fight off a feisty challenge by visiting Twin Rivers in a 69-56 win.
semoball.com
Sikeston races past Kennett, 92-53
KENNETT, Mo. – With such a young team, the Sikeston Bulldogs have experienced some ups and downs so far this season. If this week is any indicator, the Bulldogs may be finding their stride as they reach the halfway point of the season. Sikeston followed up a dominating win...
semoball.com
Holcomb takes conference matchup (and Risco’s homecoming) by storm
Armored with bright purple Nikes, the offensive power of Holcomb (8-8) senior Braiden Burk was not to be questioned from the moment he set foot on the court in Risco (6-9) Friday night in Holcomb’s 72-59 conference matchup triumph over the Tigers on their homecoming night. Burk was the...
semoball.com
Mules, Dexter ready for SEMO wrestling tourney
Two teams dealing with different narratives will head to Cape Girardeau for the next two days to compete in the Southeast Missouri Conference wrestling tournament. Beginning at 5:30 p.m. today at Cape Junior High School, Poplar Bluff and Dexter are going to hit the mats in hopes of having a weekend that could be a harbinger for bigger and better things to come.
semoball.com
JANUARY MADNESS: SCAA, Big Springs Conference tourneys tip off next week
Both the Stoddard County Athletic Association and the Big Springs Conference tournaments will tip off next week and hoops fans should be ready for what could offer some good storylines and drama. The SCAA boys tournament will take place at the Bearcat Event Center in Dexter, home of the top-seeded...
semoball.com
New Madrid County Central boy's bkb vs. Dexter
NEW MADRID - New Madrid County Central topped Dexter 52-35 in varsity boy's basketball action on Friday at New Madrid County Central High School.
semoball.com
PREP ROUNDUP: Boys finals set at BRL Tournament
ELLINGTON — Thursday was a good night for the top two boys seeds at the Black River League Tournament. The top-seeded South Iron Panthers turned back host Ellington 67-48 in the early semifinal Thursday, then No. 2 Bunker defeated East Carter 66-41 in the late game. “We didn’t show...
kfmo.com
Wilkins Captured In Poplar Bluff
(Poplar Bluff, MO) 42 year old Michael Wilkins, who escaped St. Francois County Jail Tuesday, is in custody after Poplar Bluff Police Officers arrested Wilkins at a retail store Friday morning. According to reports, Wilkins was spotted at a bar in the Poplar Bluff area alone behaving strangely. Attention was drawn to Wilkins while at the bar and video from surveillance cameras confirmed Wilkins had been at the bar. The four other escapees are still on the run. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the capture and arrest of LuJuan Tucker, Kelly McSean, and Aaron Sebastian while $2,500 is being offered for information on Dakota Pace. The five inmates were noticed missing Tuesday evening when jailers performed a head count. For pictures and a description of the subjects, visit kfmo.com.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police investigate possible infant drowning in Benton, Illinois
BENTON, IL — Benton police launched an investigation after a possible infant drowning on Thursday evening in Benton, Illinois, the department said in a social media post. Crews responded to a medical response call to North Frisco Street in reference to the possible drowning of a 10-month-old child. The...
KFVS12
Man wanted on active warrants in Alexander County arrested in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An Illinois man has been taken into custody after being found in Cape Girardeau. The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Cape Girardeau Police Department about a vehicle crossing the bridge from Illinois into Missouri. The Sheriff’s Office informed Cape Girardeau Police that there...
Comments / 0