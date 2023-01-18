Read full article on original website
WWE RAW Turns 30 + Philly + The Bloodline = The Return of The Rock
Yep, Raw turns 30. And the party is in Philadelphia! Why is this significant? Well, let us start for one that this RAW is a special RAW, an anniversary event; a birthday celebration. Look at all the legends we have lined up: Ric Flair, Taker, Bella Twins, you name it. I even heard Hogan may show up!
Former WWE Star Says Bill Goldberg “Was So Goddamn Dangerous in the Ring”
The most overrated wrestler of the Ruthless Aggression Era, according to former WWE superstar Rene Dupree, was the subject of a listener question on his podcast. “As far as talent, Goldberg, yeah, because he was so goddamn dangerous in the ring. But he wasn’t there long too. He didn’t even do house shows, man. I think he did like one or two house show loops the whole time he was there. If you can get the deal, go for it. Good for you.”
Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card, New Names Added to the Royal Rumble Match
New entrants for the WWE Royal Rumble have been announced following Friday night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. On Friday night’s SmackDown, Shayna Baszler and Zelina Vega declared their intentions to compete in the 30-woman Royal Rumble Match. The Women’s Royal Rumble now has 24 open spots. Baszler and Vega join Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez as confirmed participants in the match.
Backstage News on WWE Making a Change to the Tag Team Titles
Despite being billed as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos have always been the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Champions. The same is true for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who holds both the WWE Title and the Universal Championship. WWE has announced that The Usos will defend...
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (1/20/23)
As the Road to the Royal Rumble continues, tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be broadcast live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens will sign their contract for the title match at The Rumble on SmackDown. There will also be a tournament to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Kota Ibushi Names 3 WWE Stars He Wants To Share The Ring With Before He Retires
Kota Ibushi is widely considered among the best in-ring performers in the pro wrestling business today. Who does the Japanese star consider to be on the same list?. During a recent interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, the NJPW icon revealed three specific WWE Superstars he hopes to share the squared circle with before he hangs up his wrestling boots and retires.
Kurt Angle Says Team Angle Was the Favorite Part of His Career, Talks Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke on his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including Team Angle. The faction consisted of Angle, Shelton Benjamin and Charlie Haas. Angle was used as a top star as the WWE Champion, while Benjamin and Haas were the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.
Mick Foley Reflects on Mike Tyson’s WWE WrestleMania 14 Importance
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley discussed the Royal Rumble 1998 on a recent episode of his “Foley is Pod” podcast. One topic of conversation was Mike Tyson’s appearance in the Rumble audience, which would lead to Tyson’s explosive involvement with Steve Austin and WrestleMania 14.
Recent Cuts to the WWE Staff Were a Hot Topic of Discussion Backstage at SmackDown
When a company is looking to sell, it will make cuts in order to improve its financials and make the company more appealing to potential buyers. WWE decided to release several employees on Friday, the first firing spree since Triple H took over as main roster creative director last July. This comes just a few weeks after Vince McMahon’s return to WWE as executive chairman of the Board of Directors to investigate the possibility of a sale.
Former WWE Writer “Hates” Bianca Belair’s “Stereotypical” Promos
During the “Legion of RAW” podcast on Sportskeeda.com, veteran WWE writer Vince Russo discussed Bianca Belair’s promos and offered his thoughts on them. He said, “I just think that the promos are so stereotypical and I hate it. I hate it because I’m seeing a character and the real her is not coming through. You know, Steve Austin was a character but you knew there was a little Steve Austin in him. You know, there was a little Rock in there. I’m seeing this facade and this show but I’m not seeing who’s really in there.”
Photo: Former WWE Wrestler Attends Friday’s SmackDown
Zach Gowen had a memorable Friday night at WWE SmackDown. In a tweet, the former WWE wrestler mentioned that he got to enter the ring at the show. He took a photo with his children and thanked the company for allowing them to share in the experience. “Didn’t expect my...
Matt Hardy Discusses How Stephanie McMahon Differed From Her Father Vince
AEW star Matt Hardy recently spoke on his podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including how Stephanie McMahon was different from her father Vince:. “I mean, I like Stephanie. I always got along good with her, especially the last round...
Former NJPW Star Karl Fredericks Makes WWE NXT Debut (Photos and Video)
Karl Fredericks, a former NJPW star, has made his WWE NXT debut. Axiom defeated Oro Mensah in singles action at Friday’s NXT live event in Fort Pierce, FL. Fredericks arrived at the ring after the match. Some fans recognized Fredericks, while others chanted “who are you?” and “what’s your name?” at him, according to our correspondent. Fredericks went to promote Axiom, but changed his mind and beat down the masked Superstar instead. For complete Fort Pierce results, click here.
Former WWE NXT Star Persia Pirotta Makes Impact Debut at TV Tapings
Impact Wrestling has added a new talent to its roster, as Steph De Lander (formerly Persia Pirotta in WWE NXT) made her Impact Wrestling debut on Friday night in Orlando, Florida. De Lander made her first appearance, claiming that “the Knockouts division is shaking in their boots.” She later competed...
Big Names Possibly Revealed for WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show, Brock Lesnar Update
Brock Lesnar, DX, and The American Badass may all make an appearance at the WWE RAW 30th Anniversary special. We previously reported that WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has been confirmed to appear at the RAW 30th Anniversary show next Monday in Philadelphia. WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels was also announced, as were several others.
GCW Take a Picture Results – January 21, 2023
The following are the results from Saturday’s GCW Take a Picture event held in Huntsville, Alabama. Eight-Way Scramble Match: Hunter Drake defeats Brandon Williams and Brogan Finlay and Donnie Primetime and Jimmy Lloyd and Marcus Mathers and Terry Yaki and Yoya (8:56) Blake Christian defeats Cabana Man Dan (15:32)
Major Creative Change Made to Monday’s WWE RAW is XXX 30th Anniversary
The creative plans for the Raw XXX 30th anniversary show have been drastically changed. WWE had promoted The Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony, with family members Afa, Sika, Samu, Rikishi, and others flying out to be a part of the segment honoring Roman Reigns. Those plans have since shifted. According to PWInsider,...
Former AEW Women’s Champion Reveals Plans To Return On The Road With The Company
The former AEW Women’s Champion is on her way back. During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio for an interview, Thunder Rosa revealed her plans to return to the road with All Elite Wrestling in the near future. “Since we’re talking about AEW, I’m probably going to be...
Latest News on Ticket Sales for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown (1/20/23)
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown will take place from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. According to WrestleTix, 10,692 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (1/16/23), leaving 1,227 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 11,919. Here is the updated...
