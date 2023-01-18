ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, DE

Sherri Cobb
3d ago

prayer for his 2 girls as they have a long road ahead, prayers for his wife that she stays strong , prayers to all of the family

Green Mt Renegade
4d ago

Damn. He will be missed. What a performer. That guy was Main Event for sure.

wrestlinginc.com

Jay Briscoe's Mother And Neighbors Comment On His Passing

The shock of Jay Briscoe's tragic passing continues to be felt amongst the pro wrestling community. On Tuesday evening, the 38-year-old – real name Jamin Pugh – was fatally killed in a car accident close to his address in Laurel, Delaware. Since the devastating news emerged, many touching stories and heartfelt tributes have been posted across social media about the former ROH World Champion. Closer to home, Briscoe's grieving mother, Jana Pugh, has spoken proudly about her late son.
slamwrestling.net

Jay Briscoe’s widow provides update on kids

Ashley Pugh, the widow of Jay Briscoe, provided an update on two of their two daughters, following a fatal car crash on Tuesday evening in Laurel, Delaware. Their son, Gannon, was not involved in the accident. The two-car collision killed Jay — Jamin Pugh — and another unidentified person....
