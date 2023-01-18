Read full article on original website
Lady Lions slip past Burnet in 2-1 road victory
BURNET – The Brownwood Lady Lions returned to the win column Friday night, chalking up a 2-1 road victory over the Burnet Lady Bulldogs Friday night. “Such a great team effort tonight,” said Lady Lions third-year head coach Alexis Mosqueda. “Going in with Burnet being 10-1-1 we knew they were going to be a tough team. The girls really stepped up into their role tonight and looked great on the field together. These are the kind of games that will give us confidence going into our tough district. Such an awesome overall performance by these ladies and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Lions fall in penalty kick shootout to Borger at Burkburnett tournament
BURKBURNETT – The Brownwood Lions and Borger Bulldogs played to a 1-1 tie in regulation, but the Lions were outscored in a penalty kick shootout to drop their second game at the Burkburnett tournament Friday morning. Junior Martinez scored the Lions’ goal in regulation, while Caleb Nelson and Jermiah...
UT-Dallas prevents win streak for Yellow Jackets, 96-66
Howard Payne University’s Armonie Ramey led all scorers with 23 points in a 96-66 Yellow Jacket loss to the University of Texas at Dallas Thursday evening at the Brownwood Coliseum. HPU’s Armonie Ramey scored a season and game-high 23 points with three steals. He was 8 of 16 from...
UT-Dallas prolongs Lady Jackets’ drought, 70-48
The Howard Payne University women’s basketball team fell 70-48 to conference opponent UT Dallas Thursday evening at the Brownwood Coliseum. Anna Beamesdefer scored a season-high 14 points for Howard Payne sparked by 3 of 6 shooting from behind the arc. She also pulled down five rebounds. Brenna Welsh followed...
Lions soccer drops first game at Burkburnett tournament to Palo Duro
BURKBURNETT – The Brownwood Lions dropped their first game in the Burkburnett soccer tournament to Amarillo Palo Duro, 8-1, Thursday. Junior Martinez accounted for the lone Brownwood goal. The Lions (3-6-1) will attempt to snap a two-match skid when they resume tournament action Friday.
Lady Jackets drop 60-44 decision to Ozarks
Brenna Welsh scored a season-high 15 points for Howard Payne University in a 60-44 Lady Jacket loss to the University of the Ozarks Thursday evening in conference play. HPU’s Brenna Welsh pulled down a season and team-high 10 rebounds to go along with her game-high 15 points. As a...
Central Texas Community Band to begin spring rehearsals at HPU
The Central Texas Community Band will begin its spring rehearsals on Monday, January 23, at 7:30 p.m. in the Davidson Music Complex’s Band Rehearsal Hall on the campus of Howard Payne University. Frank Nelson, director of bands and assistant professor of music at HPU, will direct the ensemble along with invited guest conductors from the area.
Shelly Renee McLaughlin, 53, of Brownwood
Shelly Renee McLaughlin, 53, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel, Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 2:00 PM. Shelly was born February 11, 1969 in Eastland, Texas to Connie McLaughlin. She attended Cisco Community...
Tina Jean Goble, 44, of Brownwood
“God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be;. Tina Jean Goble, age 44, of Brownwood passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at her residence. Funeral Services for Tina will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Rev. Laurent Mvondo officiating; burial will follow at the family cemetery.
Odell Northcutt
Odell Northcutt, 88, of Bangs, Texas passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM in the Greenleaf Cemetery, Monday, January 23, 2023 under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. Odell was born February 27, 1934 in Atoka, Oklahoma to Emery and Cooila Northcutt....
Rain Looks Likely Locally Tuesday, but Snow?
From KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner – This coming Tuesday will likely be a cold, rainy and windy day in our part of Texas. But will it snow? Time will tell how this plays out but here is how it looks as of Saturday morning. What to Expect – A...
Deanna Byer
Deanna Byer, age 84, of Brownwood passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at home surrounded by her loved ones. Funeral Services for Deanna will be held Thursday, January 26, 2023, at High Mesa Cowboy Church; burial with Military Honors will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 27, 2023, at Costal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Linda Faye Peacock
Linda Faye Peacock, age 75, of Santa Anna, Texas passed to the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 8:01 am at the Coleman Medical Center. Services will be Friday at 2:00 pm at Santa Anna Cemetery Pavilion with Rev. David McLean officiating under the direction and care of Henderson Funeral Home and Staff.
This abandoned spot in Texas was home to the world's largest swimming pool
In the 1920s, the Williamson Dam was built in the small city of Cisco in Eastland County, located in North Texas. Thanks to the dam's construction, Lake Cisco was formed, and the world's largest concrete swimming pool was built at the base of the lake. The pool was several acres, and the deep end was fully lined in concrete.
Woman Arrested After High Speed Pursuit in Brown County
A high speed pursuit that began in Brownwood, reached almost Bangs, then returned to toward Brownwood, ended with no injuries and the arrest of a female driver after all four tires on her vehicle were punctured by spikes placed in the roadway by law enforcement officers. The chase began after...
Janet Stewart
Janet (Millican) Stewart, 61, of Brownwood, Texas passed away on January 19,2023. Janet was born November 28,1960 to Willis and Henrietta (Higgins) Millican in Camden, Arkansas. She was married to Jimmy Stewart for over 30 years. Janet worked as a dietary worker. She was a hard worker that never passed up an opportunity to work. Janet loved to go fishing and lived life to the fullest. She will be truly missed by her family and friends.
Court Records 1/20/23
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from January 13 through January 19:. Medcalf, Jessica Ray, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi, 2 counts. Huber, Zachary Cooper, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Kirbo, Demijon, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Knight, Rex David, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Ledesma-Patino, Abel, Declaration...
Five Receive Prison Sentences in District Court
According to District Attorney, Micheal Murray, felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Jose Jonathan Gonzalez pled guilty to the felony offense of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and was sentenced to Eighteen (18) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division.
