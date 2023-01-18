Read full article on original website
Related
localsportsjournal.com
Mason County Eastern falls to Bear Lake in girls’ hoops action
When you’re shut out in any quarter, it’s not a good omen. But when it happens in the very first period, it puts you in an exceptionally bad spot. That’s what happened to the Mason County Eastern girls’ basketball team Friday night. That led to a 33-26 loss to visiting Bear Lake in the West Michigan D League.
localsportsjournal.com
Fremont clobbers Manistee in boys’ hoop action
FREMONT — Fremont defense was on target Friday night in a 64-35 victory over Manistee. The West Michigan Conference game was played at Fremont. “I thought we took better care of the ball and rebounded much better than we have been,” said Fremont coach Adam Bowen. “That will continue to be our focus moving forward. If we can do those two things, we are going to be in good shape. We had a lot of guys who played well and it was a good team win.”
localsportsjournal.com
Dempsey, Carnes lead Whitehall girls past North Muskegon
The Whitehall Vikings girls basketball team cruised to a 52-28 win over the North Muskegon Norsemen on Saturday afternon in a contest played at Whitehall. Onnyka Dempsey from Whitehall burned the North Muskegon defense for a game high 19 points, while hitting five shots from beyond the arc. Her teammate Hailey Carnes also finished in double digits with 10 points. She hit two 3-pointers.
localsportsjournal.com
White Cloud gets by Chippewa Hills in league basketball action
The White Cloud Indians hit the road Friday evening and came home with a 24-15 win over the Chippewa Hills Warriors in a Central State Athletic Association contest. In a matchup in which neither team could get their offense going beyond the first quarter, the Indians found themselves trailing 11-10 at the half.
localsportsjournal.com
Hovey has a triple-double as Hart runs past Holton
HART — Parker Hovey just keeps putting up the big numbers for Hart Pirates boys’ basketball team. He had another triple double Friday night in an easy 65-20 victory over visiting Holton in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division. The Pirates established control right from the get-go, using...
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Heights boys basketball falls to Kalamazoo Phoenix
Muskegon Heights was on the losing end of an 86-35 boys basketball matchup with Kalamazoo Phoenix on Friday. The Tigers fell behind quickly, trailing 36-11 after the first quarter. Kalamazoo’s Jhymeir Wilkins caught fire with four 3-pointers in the first eight minutes to finish with 19 points. Muskegon Heights...
localsportsjournal.com
Bowers, Geers lead Kent City to 10th straight victory
It took a little while for the Kent City Eagles girls basketball team to get its offense going on Friday. But when they did, the result was a 64-31 victory over the Reed City Coyotes in a Central State Athletic Association matchup. It was the Eagles’ 10th straight victory.
localsportsjournal.com
Zoulek has double-double in Lady Jayhawks win over Bay College
The Muskegon Community College Lady Jayhawks made the long trip to Escanaba to take on the Bay College Norse and came home with a 56-28 Michigan Community College Athletic Association (MCCAA) win. The Jayhawks got off to a slow offensive start as they led 9-6 after the first ten minutes...
localsportsjournal.com
Anspach scores 26 to lead Fruitport past Grand Rapids West Catholic
Bode Anspach provided the spark the Fruitport boys’ basketball team needed on Friday night. Anspach poured in 26 points and helped the Trojans earn a 65-54 victory over Grand Rapids West Catholic. The game was played in the OK-Blue Conference. Both teams exchanged baskets early and were tied up...
localsportsjournal.com
Newaygo uses big second half to cruise past Lakeview
It took a while for the Newaygo boys’ team to kick its offense into high gear on Friday evening. Once they did, they cruised to a 64-42 Central State Activities Association victory over the Lakeview Wildcats. Newaygo managed to score 18 points in the third quarter and 27 points...
localsportsjournal.com
Whitehall takes down Orchard View in boys basketball
The visiting Whitehall Vikings placed five players in double figures and defeated Orchard View, 71-48, on Friday night. Whitehall raced out to a 15-4 lead after one quarter. The Cardinals evened things up in the middle two quarters with a 31-30 advantage, but in the fourth quarter, Whitehall outscored Orchard View, 26-11.
localsportsjournal.com
Coach Ingles posts 100th win in Kent City boys’ victory
The Kent City Eagles turned in a solid performance, especially on the defensive end, on Friday night and defeated visiting Reed City 46-33. The victory was No. 100 for Ingles during his career at Kent City. “Our defensive effort was the best it’s been all year,” Ingles said. “We were...
localsportsjournal.com
Newaygo girls win in double overtime over Lakeview
The Newaygo girls’ basketball team needed overtime to take down Lakeview on Friday evening. The Lions won the Central State Activities Association game, 45-44. “The crowd definitely got their money’s worth tonight,” said Newaygo coach Nathan Thomasma. “I’m really proud and impressed with the Lady Lions tonight. We struggled to put the ball in the hoop and had chances to close the game out a few times and didn’t, but they never quit. They continued to work hard and kept playing ball.”
localsportsjournal.com
Highly-ranked Muskegon wins big over Wyoming, 84-52
The Muskegon Big Reds boys’ basketball team proved its lofty ranking in Division 1 on Friday night. The undefeated Big Reds, ranked No. 3 in the state, scored an 84-52 victory over Wyoming in the OK Conference-Green contest. The two teams combined to go 51-of-71 from the free-throw line....
localsportsjournal.com
Fast start sparks Montague to one-sided victory over Oakridge
The host Montague Wildcats came out fast on Friday night and soundly defeated the Oakridge Eagles, 64-34. The Wildcats stormed to a 24-10 lead after one quarter and the advantage grew to 42-16 at the half. “It was a good team win tonight against a solid Oakridge squad,” Montague coach...
localsportsjournal.com
Reeths-Puffer girls take a hard-fought victory over Zeeland West
The game was played in the OK Conference-Green. The Rockets and Dux were in a tight battle the entire way as the first quarter ended deadlocked at 12. The Rockets seized a one-point lead heading into the break, 24-23. The lead remained at one heading into the fourth quarter, 33-32.
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon girls fall to highly ranked Detroit Renaissance
The Muskegon Lady Big Reds were no match for the highly ranked Detroit Renaissance Phoenix on Saturday afternoon. The Phoenix, ranked No. 2 in Division 1, ran away from Muskegon, 74-45. The Phoenix, members of the Detroit Public School League-Blue led from start to finish. They hit 10 shots from...
localsportsjournal.com
Grand Haven gets by Grandville in overtime, 48-45
GRANDVILLE– — The Grand Haven girls earned a hard-fought overtime victory over Grandville on Friday. The visiting Bucs won the OK-Red matchup, 48-45. Grandville jumped out to a 9-7 lead after the first eight minutes of action. Grand Haven came back with a 14-10 scoring advantage and took...
localsportsjournal.com
Spring Lake boys fall to Hamilton in Friday night hoops action
The Spring Lake Lakers boys basketball team got off to a good start on Friday evening against OK Conference-Blue foe Hamilton, however, the second and third quarters proved to be costly as the Lakers fell to the Hawkeyes by a final score of 63-48 Spring Lake held a 15-14 lead after the first eight minutes of action. Hamilton got their offense rolling in the second stanza and held the Lakers offense in check. The Hawkeyes racked up a 21-10 scoring advantage in the quarter and took a 35-25 lead at the halftime break.
localsportsjournal.com
Lumberjacks fall behind early in 7-4 loss to Team USA
The Muskegon Lumberjacks did not have enough answers for Team USA on Saturday night. The Lumberjacks fell behind early and lost 7-4. After letting in three first period goals, Muskegon’s Nathan McBrayer put his team on the board off an assist from George Fegaras. Owen Mehlenbacher opened up the...
Comments / 0