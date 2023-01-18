Read full article on original website
Ironton Tribune
Young Panthers down Trojans in OVC
CHESAPEAKE — Baby steps. Baby steps. The Chesapeake Panthers were faced with a young and inexperienced team going into the season, but they’ve learned some lessons and how to win since the start of their schedule. They showed some maturity late in the game as they downed the...
Ironton Tribune
Ironton goes through check list to beat Pirates
When looking at their cheek list, the Ironton Fighting Tigers marked 2-of-3 boxes. Ironton did 2 things on their list they needed to do and it proved to be enough to check off a third thing as they beat the Wheelersburg Pirates 55-48 on Saturday. Ironton converted 13-of-16 free throws...
Ironton Tribune
Senators down Vikings in non-league game
WEST PORTSMOUTH — The first half belonged to the Portsmouth West Senators and the second half belonged to the Symmes Valley Vikings. In the end, the game belonged to the Senators who came away with a 61-49 win Saturday. West (6-10) took a 20-12 first quarter lead as Ryan...
Ironton Tribune
Redwomen ‘miracle’ rally beats Lady Lions
PEDRO —Trailing 52-46 with 30 seconds to play would seem like an almost impossible task. The Rock Hill Redwomen pulled off what seemed impossible as they rallied to beat the Leesburg Fairfield Lady Lions 54-52 on Saturday. “These girls are a very exciting team to watch,” said Rock Hill...
Ironton Tribune
Team effort gives Pointers win over Dragons
SOUTH POINT — With Caleb Lovely a little sick, his South Point teammates had the right medicine. With other players turning in strong performances, the Pointers beat the Fairland Dragons 50-40 in a key Ohio Valley Conference game on Friday. “That was a great team win,” said Pointers’ coach...
Ironton Tribune
Hutchinson rallies Lady Panthers by Lady Tigers
Sophi Hutchinson is just a freshman, but with the game on the line she played more like a senior. Hutchinson scored 11 of her 21 points in the fourth quarter to rally the Chesapeake Lady Panthers past the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers 39-36 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Tuesday.
Ironton Tribune
Risner’s late basket rallies Redwomen over Lady Hornets
COAL GROVE — Maybe the Rock Hill Redwomen are art lovers. The Redwomen ran their final play just as it was drawn as they rallied to edge the Coal Grove Lady Hornets 38-36 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Thursday. Rock Hill was down 36-35 with 26 seconds...
Ironton Tribune
Lady Dragons rout Lady Trojans; Allen reaches 1,000 points
PROCTORVILLE — Bree Allen needed a game’s worth of points to reach the 1,000 for her career. She tried to do it in half a game. Allen scored 23 of her 29 points in the first half as the Fairland Lady Dragons rolled past the Portsmouth Lady Trojans 77-37 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Thursday.
Ironton Tribune
Hot-shooting Herd takes down Texas State
SAN MARCOS, Texas – The Marshall University men’s basketball team (16-4, 5-2 Sun Belt) lit it up from the field to earn its first Sun Belt Conference road win over the Texas State Bobcats (10-10, 3-4 Sun Belt), 81-73, on Thursday night. MU is off to its best 20-game start since the 1986-87 season when it also went 16-4. The Herd made 56 percent of its shots (28-for-50) in the contest, including 68 percent in the second half (17-for-25).
Ironton Tribune
Fun for all ages (WITH GALLERY)
Library has busy schedule of activities at branches. A new year is underway and the Briggs Lawrence County Public Library has plenty of events lined up for children, teens and adults. On Tuesday, a Kids Craft event took place at the library’s in location in Ironton, in which children colored...
Ironton Tribune
Rebuilding connections
Interim OUS Dean Marinski looks to the future of the campus. Ohio University Southern’s interim dean Deborah Marinski has a goal of reconnection. “I hope to really re-establish a relationship with the community,” she said. “That is my biggest focus. And when I say community, I mean businesses, community organizations, potential students and schools. COVID-19 left us all so isolated and it feels like a lot of people forgot we are here.
Ironton Tribune
EDITORIAL: Saving local history
On a hill in Burlington is one of the most historic buildings in the county, but it has been in dire need of preservation. Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church was the first Black church in Ohio and the first west of the Appalachian Mountains. It was built in 1849 by those...
Ironton Tribune
South Point sets council, public meetings
SOUTH POINT — The Village of South Point has scheduled two meetings of council for Tuesday. The first, which will take place at 7 p.m., is a special meeting to pass an emergency resolution regarding the Lawrence-Scioto County Solid Waste District. Mayor Jeff Gaskin said there will be no...
Ironton Tribune
Mountain Health hospitals require masking again
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Because of a resurgence of COVID-19, a Huntington hospital is requiring masking again. In a press release released on Wednesday, Mountain Health Network said that in response to high levels of community spread of COVID-19, and in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, Cabell Huntington Hospital St. Mary’s Medical Center HIMG, and their Huntington area facilities have temporarily returned to masking in all areas, regardless of vaccination status, for patient, staff and visitor safety. “The return to masking was implemented as part of our commitment to the health and well-being of our community, as the CDC recommends masking in health care facilities located in areas of high COVID-19 transmission,” said Larry Dial, MD, chief clinical officer, Mountain Health Network. “We will continue to monitor the community spread levels of COVID, as well as guidance from the CDC, and will make adjustments to our guidelines accordingly as spread levels change. We truly appreciate everyone’s cooperation and understanding as we work together to keep everyone safer.”
