HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Because of a resurgence of COVID-19, a Huntington hospital is requiring masking again. In a press release released on Wednesday, Mountain Health Network said that in response to high levels of community spread of COVID-19, and in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, Cabell Huntington Hospital St. Mary’s Medical Center HIMG, and their Huntington area facilities have temporarily returned to masking in all areas, regardless of vaccination status, for patient, staff and visitor safety. “The return to masking was implemented as part of our commitment to the health and well-being of our community, as the CDC recommends masking in health care facilities located in areas of high COVID-19 transmission,” said Larry Dial, MD, chief clinical officer, Mountain Health Network. “We will continue to monitor the community spread levels of COVID, as well as guidance from the CDC, and will make adjustments to our guidelines accordingly as spread levels change. We truly appreciate everyone’s cooperation and understanding as we work together to keep everyone safer.”

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO