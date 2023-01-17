The TurboXS DTEC BC PRO turned a $99 Gameboy Advance SP into a powerful boost controller for your turbocharged car

Read full article on original website
Related
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depression
An article in Business Insider describes the experience of a former CEO and a Facebook and Microsoft exec, Philip Su who was paralyzed by burnout. Su claimed that he was so depressed that he quit his CEO job and decided to take an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job. However, he did not need the money.
This New Street-Legal Flying Car Can Take Off Like an eVTOL and Then Cruise the Highway at 70 MPH
California-based ASKA showed off its electric “flying car” with a full-scale interior mockup at CES last week. Unlike other flying cars entering the market, the AS5 looks and behaves more like a conventional eVTOL than a converted airplane design. “People were excited when they got behind the wheel and saw how easy it would be to drive and fly,” said Guy Kaplinsky, ASKA’s co-Founder and CEO. The company has established a Tesla-style retail store in Los Altos in Silicon Valley, and is taking preorders for the aircraft ($5,000 deposit, $789,000 retail). ASKA has a manufacturing center in Mountain View, Calif., where it...
RideApart
Italian Helmet Brand NOS Presents The Versatile NS-9 Touring Lid
Italian manufacturer NOS is a fairly new brand in the helmet market, and it focuses primarily on delivering accessible, budget-friendly helmets to riders of all backgrounds. For 2023, the brand is expanding its model range with the new NS-9, a versatile and adaptable helmet that can be used for the street, as well as light off-road riding.
electrek.co
Fliteboard launches its Series 3 lineup of electric hydrofoils, including ‘world’s lightest’ ULTRA L
Electric hydrofoil specialist Fliteboard is back with a fresh lineup of all-electric foiling products. The company launched its Series 3 range of eFoils today, complete with several upgraded models of varying shape, color, and price, plus an entirely new eFoil promising to be the “world’s lightest.” Check them all out below.
Cramer Says Tesla, Amazon Beatdowns Obscuring Bull Market In Other Places: Tech Track 'Can't Seem To Find Its Footing'
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer believes that a sell-off in tech stocks is over-shadowing a bull market in other names. “We had a very traditional bull market based on the dollar and interest rates peaking, both of which tend to be terrific for stocks for a whole host of reasons,” Cramer said according to a CNBC report.
How To Sharpen and Tune Up a Hand Plane
Got a hand plane that's not performing well? It could be dull, need tuning up, or both. Let us show you how. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
tiremeetsroad.com
Japanese tuners successfully swapped a 6-speed Dual Clutch from the R35 Nissan Skyline GT-R into an R34 Skyline GT-R
21 years later, the R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R gets a transmission upgrade with parts from the newer R35. An interesting project car was unveiled earlier last week during the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon that proves Japanese tuners are far from upgrading the legendary R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R. The Meiwa-based used...
Thrustmaster T128 review: "A decent option for younger or beginner sim racers"
The events of 2020 changed a great many things, not least oddly enough, a huge boom in sim racing. That's why the Thrustmaster T128 could be an important addition to the niche controller market.The sim racing market grew by around 50% year-on-year from 2020 to 2021, but that number doesn’t tell the whole story. Supply chain issues meant that manufacturers simply couldn’t meet public demand, meaning everything from...
gmauthority.com
GM Files To Patent Windshield Zone Dimming With Augmented Reality Head-Up Display
GM has filed a new patent application for an augmented reality head-up display that dims specific areas of a vehicle’s windshield. The GM patent filing has been assigned application number US 11,557,234 B1 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and was published on January 17th, 2023. The patent was originally filed on July 15th, 2022, and lists several Michigan-based engineers as the inventors, including Madalyn Theresa Eudy, Joseph F. Szczerba, John P. Weiss, Thomas A. Seder, and Kai-Han Chang.
notebookcheck.net
Jackery Explorer 1500 Pro portable power station arrives with 15% launch discount
The Jackery Explorer 1500 Pro portable power station is now on sale in the US. The gadget was showcased at CES 2023, with up to 1,800 W power available via three AC charging ports. Other outputs on the device include 100 W PD USB-C ports, 18 W USB-A ports and a 12 V car charger.
This New Design-Savvy Racing Simulator Won’t Need to Be Hidden Away in Your Garage
Studio Casti may have just designed a racing simulator that you won’t be embarrassed to have sitting in your house. The Italian design studio has just unveiled the DrivePod, a surprisingly chic video game setup that can turn your living room or den into a race track. The striking rig may not be the most high-tech racing rig we’ve seen, but it is, without a doubt, the best looking. With the simulator, Studio Casti has been able to combine its two areas of expertise—furniture and product design—into one attractive package. There are some exceptions, of course, but most racing simulators, no matter...
yankodesign.com
This handsome EDC knife unfolds smoothly and rapidly to serve your needs in an instant
There always comes a time when we wish we had something sharp on hand, especially when we’re out and away from our desks and toolboxes. Sometimes we need to cut a string or cord to open a package, or we want to slice a piece of fruit to share with a friend. Sometimes, we might even need a knife to carve out a chunk of wood outdoors. Pocket knives have become part of some EDC collections for that very reason, but while some can do the job, few can help you accomplish your task smoothly and quickly. Even fewer look as sharp as their blades, making them feel like tools you’d be embarrassed to be seen with. Fortunately, something like the Tekto F2 Bravo tactical knife exists, delivering not only a sharp tool that deploys quickly but also a stylish piece of equipment you’d be proud to flaunt.
Customers advised 'not to drive': Suzuki recalls 17,362 vehicles due to airbag defect
Indian car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki is recalling more than 17,000 recently-made vehicles, advising customers not to drive them.
notebookcheck.net
Stealth Overlander e-bike revealed with up to 110 Nm torque and 800 Wh battery
The Stealth Overlander e-bike is crowdfunding on Indiegogo. The US model of the electric commuter bicycle, the Overlander R, has a proprietary motor with 800 W peak power, allowing you to ride at speeds up to 45 kph (~28 mph) with up to 110 Nm of torque. The less powerful EU edition, the Overlander, has a top speed of 25 kph (~16 mph) and up to 100 Nm of torque.
accesslifthandlers.com
‘Indoor’ dust suppression cannon hits market
Dust control equipment manufacturer BossTek has launched a new mist cannon for indoor applications. The compact DB-10 is a portable unit designed to deal with particulate emissions within enclosed spaces, such as those generated by demolition and raw material handling activities. It is mounted on two wheels with a tall...
ZDNet
Boston Dynamics just dropped a new video. Look what its humanoid robot can do now
Boston Dynamics' new video shows off its research robot's exceptional, and slightly terrifying, parkour abilities. In the viral video, the robot, named Atlas, walks across a warehouse floor, picks up items, skips up stairs, jumps, tosses items and even does a backflip. Also: NASA's next-gen robot will explore space and...
Comments / 0