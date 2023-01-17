Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With CoachOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Exploring Baltimore's Inner HarborEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Major grocery store chain opening new store in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersMaryland State
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
The Disapperance of Akia EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, MD
Related
Detroit Lions land Lamar Jackson in proposed 2023 NFL Draft trade
Honestly, there is no way on God’s green earth that this trade sending Lamar Jackson to the Detroit Lions would ever happen, but since it is being proposed by Pro Football Focus, we figured we would pass it along for discussion. The Lions seem very satisfied with Jared Goff, and to be honest, I cannot see them being very high on Jackson.
John Harbaugh says ‘everybody’s going to want’ the Ravens’ offensive coordinator job. Here are 10 candidates.
In the Ravens’ end-of-season news conference Thursday, just hours after the team announced that offensive coordinator Greg Roman will not return after four seasons, coach John Harbaugh made it clear the latest opening on his staff is going to attract plenty of attention. “This is going to be a highly sought-after job,” said Harbaugh, who noted he will consider both internal and external ...
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Adding Some Big Ben to Game in Offseason
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has two improvements to make this offseason.
The Ravens are putting the ball in Lamar Jackson’s court after OC Greg Roman's resignation
Each of the last two seasons, Lamar Jackson had his year cut short in December on a play where he held the ball too long, waiting for a receiver to get open. It’s what he’s had to do in an offense so predicated on the run that free-agent wide receivers declined opportunities to play with a top-five quarterback in the NFL.
Look: Robert Griffin III's Take On Lamar Jackson, Ravens Offense Is Going Viral
There's already been a lot of talk around the NFL lately about the future of Lamar Jackson with the Baltimore Ravens. Get ready for a whole lot more this offseason. As the NFL playoffs wind down, the contract negotiations between the Ravens and Jackson should take center stage as one of the ...
NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Lamar Jackson Announcement
If the Baltimore Ravens have any say on the matter, Lamar Jackson will continue be their starting quarterback in 2023 and beyond. Speaking with the media on Thursday, Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta offered high praise for their franchise quarterback. ...
Steelers Announce Official Decision On Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Tuesday that any offseason staffing changes were currently on hold while head coach Mike Tomlin dealt with a personal issue. One day later, they have an update. A no-update kind of update. The Steelers confirmed that offensive coordinator Matt Canada will ...
ng-sportingnews.com
What is the Q-Collar? Explaining the band NFL players like Dalton Schultz, Tony Pollard wear around their neck
If you've tuned in to an NFL game recently, you may have noticed something interesting around the necks of NFL players. No, it's not jewelry, but something that might be the new wave in head injury prevention: the Q-Collar. The Q-Collar is the latest attempt in head injury prevention, but...
ng-sportingnews.com
John Harbaugh says '200 percent' chance Lamar Jackson stays with Ravens
If Lamar Jackson wants to stay in Baltimore, it sure sounds like the Ravens are ready to make it happen. Coach John Harbaugh and GM Eric DeCosta insisted at a press conference on Thursday that they believe Jackson will be in a Ravens uniform next season, with DeCosta telling reporters, "We're excited to start up negotiations again."
ng-sportingnews.com
'Pray for Buffalo': How Bengals fan's Damar Hamlin sign continues to spawn kindness
CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio — A father and son from Ohio will be mixed in with the 70,000-plus Bills fans at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon; dressed in their best black-and-orange Bengals gear. They will be guests of the Bills Mafia. Josh Collins and his son Chance will bundle up...
Top Football Coach Fired
In the competitive world of professional football, there is always movement among top coaches. They are hired, and when it appears they may not be working out, they are often fired. However, sometimes the reason for their termination has nothing to do with their ability as a coach or the performance of their team on the football field.
ng-sportingnews.com
How NFL's neutral site AFC championship will work: Location, tickets & more to know for potential Bills vs. Chiefs matchup
The NFL playoffs are setting up to create one of the strangest conference championship weekends in recent memory — at least, in the AFC. Should the Chiefs and Bengals play in the AFC championship game, it wouldn't be held at Arrowhead Stadium, despite Kansas City's AFC-leading 14-3 record. Nor would it be held at the Highmark Stadium, despite the fact Buffalo holds a head-to-head victory over the Chiefs.
Breaking: Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing New Kicker
The Dallas Cowboys have indicated intent to stand by Brett Maher despite missing four extra points in Monday night's 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Even if they don't go into Sunday's clash against the San Francisco 49ers with a new kicker, they're reportedly adding a contingency plan. ...
John Harbaugh shoots down trade rumors between Fields, Lamar
The Chicago Bears’ season only wrapped up a few weeks ago, but buzz surrounding quarterback movement, including Justin Fields, has already surfaced. Earlier this week Fox Sports’ Nick Wright made a pitch for why a Fields-Lamar Jackson swap makes sense for both sides:. But according to Ravens coach...
ng-sportingnews.com
Is there a 'Thursday Night Football' game tonight? NFL schedule, TV channels for 2023 divisional playoffs
|Thursday night is here once again, and NFL fans everywhere are asking themselves one important question. Is there a "Thursday Night Football" game tonight?. As much as fans may complain about the lower quality of the NFL's Thursday night matchups, it still beats the alternative of having to wait until the weekend to catch games live.
ng-sportingnews.com
Panthers coaching rumors: Latest news on Frank Reich, Sean Payton, Steve Wilks other candidates in Carolina
When David Tepper and the Panthers parted ways with Ron Rivera at the end of the 2019 season, their goal was to swing big on the head coaching market. They wanted to land a high-upside candidate with a great offensive mind to lead the team. Enter Matt Rhule, a big-name...
Comments / 0