Baltimore, MD

The Baltimore Sun

John Harbaugh says ‘everybody’s going to want’ the Ravens’ offensive coordinator job. Here are 10 candidates.

In the Ravens’ end-of-season news conference Thursday, just hours after the team announced that offensive coordinator Greg Roman will not return after four seasons, coach John Harbaugh made it clear the latest opening on his staff is going to attract plenty of attention. “This is going to be a highly sought-after job,” said Harbaugh, who noted he will consider both internal and external ...
BALTIMORE, MD
ng-sportingnews.com

John Harbaugh says '200 percent' chance Lamar Jackson stays with Ravens

If Lamar Jackson wants to stay in Baltimore, it sure sounds like the Ravens are ready to make it happen. Coach John Harbaugh and GM Eric DeCosta insisted at a press conference on Thursday that they believe Jackson will be in a Ravens uniform next season, with DeCosta telling reporters, "We're excited to start up negotiations again."
BALTIMORE, MD
OnlyHomers

Top Football Coach Fired

In the competitive world of professional football, there is always movement among top coaches. They are hired, and when it appears they may not be working out, they are often fired. However, sometimes the reason for their termination has nothing to do with their ability as a coach or the performance of their team on the football field.
ng-sportingnews.com

How NFL's neutral site AFC championship will work: Location, tickets & more to know for potential Bills vs. Chiefs matchup

The NFL playoffs are setting up to create one of the strangest conference championship weekends in recent memory — at least, in the AFC. Should the Chiefs and Bengals play in the AFC championship game, it wouldn't be held at Arrowhead Stadium, despite Kansas City's AFC-leading 14-3 record. Nor would it be held at the Highmark Stadium, despite the fact Buffalo holds a head-to-head victory over the Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Breaking: Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing New Kicker

The Dallas Cowboys have indicated intent to stand by Brett Maher despite missing four extra points in Monday night's 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Even if they don't go into Sunday's clash against the San Francisco 49ers with a new kicker, they're reportedly adding a contingency plan. ...
DALLAS, TX
ng-sportingnews.com

Is there a 'Thursday Night Football' game tonight? NFL schedule, TV channels for 2023 divisional playoffs

|Thursday night is here once again, and NFL fans everywhere are asking themselves one important question. Is there a "Thursday Night Football" game tonight?. As much as fans may complain about the lower quality of the NFL's Thursday night matchups, it still beats the alternative of having to wait until the weekend to catch games live.
TENNESSEE STATE

