In the final game on Saturday night, Daniel Jones and the Giants will go on the road to play Jalen Hurts and the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in the NFC divisional round (8:15 p.m. ET, FOX). This will be the third time these two NFC East rivals have played each other this season and the second time within the past few weeks, and that familiarity gives NFL DFS players plenty of past data to go on when putting together FanDuel single-game lineups.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO