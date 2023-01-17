ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

msn.com

NFL Playoffs 2023: The 4 big favorites to win the Divisional round

The first phase of the playoffs is over, now the divisional games begin with the hope that some underdogs can make it to the conference championship games and the Super Bowl. The 2023 Wild Card games were electrifying as two underdogs won their games and are now set to play in the Divisional round against some big favorites.
ng-sportingnews.com

Divisional Round DraftKings Picks: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff daily fantasy football tournaments

The divisional round is jam-packed with four high-profile matchups, setting NFL DFS players up for an entertaining weekend on the gridiron. For those in need of advice and picks for the weekend slate, our DraftKings lineup features several big-named stars along with a handful of value sleepers, giving us a chance to take home some cash on Sunday night.
ng-sportingnews.com

Chiefs-Jaguars DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff Showdown tournaments

To kick off the divisional playoff round, the AFC's top seed, the Kansas City Chiefs, host the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the second time this season. Kansas City did its thing back in Week 10, securing a 27-17 win over Jacksonville, and with a win on Saturday, the Chiefs will advance to their fifth-straight AFC Championship Game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ng-sportingnews.com

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence says he 'can't imagine' Arrowhead Stadium being louder than Jacksonville ahead of Chiefs playoff game

Yet another quarterback has tempted fate in the NFL playoffs by questioning how loud Arrowhead Stadium can get. The latest such signal-caller is second-year Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who on Wednesday said he "can't imagine" Arrowhead Stadium would be much louder than TIAA Bank Field was during the Chargers' visit during wild-card weekend. He did preface that statement by calling the Chiefs' home stadium "one of if not the best in the NFL."
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ng-sportingnews.com

Is there a 'Thursday Night Football' game tonight? NFL schedule, TV channels for 2023 divisional playoffs

|Thursday night is here once again, and NFL fans everywhere are asking themselves one important question. Is there a "Thursday Night Football" game tonight?. As much as fans may complain about the lower quality of the NFL's Thursday night matchups, it still beats the alternative of having to wait until the weekend to catch games live.
TENNESSEE STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Peyton Manning and Tony Dungy dispel NFL's 'biggest myth' of halftime adjustments

One of the most common questions asked of NFL coaches before they head into the locker room for halftime is "what adjustments are you going to make." That is usually followed by a vague answer involving penalties, turnovers, or whatever issue ailed that coach's team in the first half. According...
ng-sportingnews.com

Best prop bets for Cowboys-49ers divisional round playoff game: Over/under picks for Dak Prescott, Christian McCaffrey, more

The second-seeded 49ers play host to the fifth-seeded Cowboys in the NFL Playoffs divisional round on Sunday evening (6:30 p.m. ET, FOX). If you've read our betting preview, you already know we view this one as almost too close to call. So, in addition to playing a teaser parlay, we are also looking at the best player and game props from this NFC slugfest.
DALLAS, TX
ng-sportingnews.com

Giants-Eagles FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff single-game contests

In the final game on Saturday night, Daniel Jones and the Giants will go on the road to play Jalen Hurts and the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in the NFC divisional round (8:15 p.m. ET, FOX). This will be the third time these two NFC East rivals have played each other this season and the second time within the past few weeks, and that familiarity gives NFL DFS players plenty of past data to go on when putting together FanDuel single-game lineups.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ng-sportingnews.com

Best NFL Playoffs Divisional-Round Bets: Bengals cover, Giants shock Eagles, Cowboys-49ers goes OVER

The 2023 NFL Playoffs roll on into the divisional round with just eight teams still standing in the hunt for Super Bowl 57. Six of the top eight postseason seeds remain alive, as do six of the seven teams that entered the playoffs with the best regular-season record. It should be a wildly entertaining weekend and another great opportunity for us to make our best spread, moneyline, over/under, and prop bets.

