KMBC.com
Kanas City Chiefs announce halftime performer for divisional playoff game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Turn down for what?! Chiefs Kingdom. The Kansas City Chiefs have announced that the team's Divisional Round playoff matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars will have a special halftime performance. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in...
Here's what Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy said about his recent interview with Colts
Kansas City Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy addressed media members for the first time since his head coaching interview with the Indianapolis Colts. Bieniemy is no stranger to being asked about his past head coaching interviews. Often time he’s quick to say that his focus lies in the task at hand — which in every case has been an upcoming playoff game.
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs: How to watch NFL playoffs on TV, live stream
It's teacher vs. apprentice in this NFL playoff game. Doug Pederson played quarterback and was an assistant coach under Andy Reid, and now the two head coaches will square off when the Jacksonville Jaguars face the Kansas City Chiefs for a spot in the AFC Championship Game. Trevor Lawrence gave...
msn.com
NFL Playoffs 2023: The 4 big favorites to win the Divisional round
The first phase of the playoffs is over, now the divisional games begin with the hope that some underdogs can make it to the conference championship games and the Super Bowl. The 2023 Wild Card games were electrifying as two underdogs won their games and are now set to play in the Divisional round against some big favorites.
Brittany Mahomes: 5 Things To Know About Patrick Mahomes’ Wife
Brittany Mahomes is the wife of Patrick Mahomes, quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. She and Patrick married in 2022. Brittany is a former soccer player who co-owns an NWSL team. Whenever Patrick Mahomes hits the field, it’s a safe bet that his better half, Brittany Mahomes (née Matthews), will...
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoff bracket projection: Bills top Eagles in Super Bowl LVII as we predict all postseason matchups
Super Wild Card Weekend was certainly a wild one. We saw two big upsets with the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants winning their respective matchups, and then the short-handed Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens came close to knocking off a couple of other favored contenders. As for our playoff...
‘You can see the talent’: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes not taking Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars lightly
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes paid his respects to the Jacksonville Jaguars after the team and quarterback Trevor Lawrence earned a 31-30 miracle win over the Los Angeles Chargers, NBC Sports content creator Myles Simmons wrote in a Wednesday article. “I think the only difference is they might just...
WATCH: Fans line street outside TIAA Bank Field to wish the Jaguars well as they head to Kansas City
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hundreds of Jacksonville Jaguars fans gathered outside TIAA Bank Field on Friday morning to say good-bye to players and wish them well as they head off to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in the divisional round of the playoffs. The Roar of the Jaguars,...
ng-sportingnews.com
Divisional Round DraftKings Picks: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff daily fantasy football tournaments
The divisional round is jam-packed with four high-profile matchups, setting NFL DFS players up for an entertaining weekend on the gridiron. For those in need of advice and picks for the weekend slate, our DraftKings lineup features several big-named stars along with a handful of value sleepers, giving us a chance to take home some cash on Sunday night.
ng-sportingnews.com
Chiefs-Jaguars DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff Showdown tournaments
To kick off the divisional playoff round, the AFC's top seed, the Kansas City Chiefs, host the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the second time this season. Kansas City did its thing back in Week 10, securing a 27-17 win over Jacksonville, and with a win on Saturday, the Chiefs will advance to their fifth-straight AFC Championship Game.
ng-sportingnews.com
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence says he 'can't imagine' Arrowhead Stadium being louder than Jacksonville ahead of Chiefs playoff game
Yet another quarterback has tempted fate in the NFL playoffs by questioning how loud Arrowhead Stadium can get. The latest such signal-caller is second-year Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who on Wednesday said he "can't imagine" Arrowhead Stadium would be much louder than TIAA Bank Field was during the Chargers' visit during wild-card weekend. He did preface that statement by calling the Chiefs' home stadium "one of if not the best in the NFL."
Chiefs HC Andy Reid had perfect reaction to announcement of game in Germany in 2023
The Kansas City Chiefs are heading to Germany in 2023. The team is burrowed in and focused on their upcoming divisional-round matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, as they should be. Still, it was hard to avoid the news of the day that broke in the early morning hours. During his...
Kansas City Chiefs fans have a big surprise for Trevor Lawrence in Divisional Round
Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence may not fully understand what he will encounter from Kansas City Chiefs fans in
ng-sportingnews.com
Is there a 'Thursday Night Football' game tonight? NFL schedule, TV channels for 2023 divisional playoffs
|Thursday night is here once again, and NFL fans everywhere are asking themselves one important question. Is there a "Thursday Night Football" game tonight?. As much as fans may complain about the lower quality of the NFL's Thursday night matchups, it still beats the alternative of having to wait until the weekend to catch games live.
ng-sportingnews.com
Peyton Manning and Tony Dungy dispel NFL's 'biggest myth' of halftime adjustments
One of the most common questions asked of NFL coaches before they head into the locker room for halftime is "what adjustments are you going to make." That is usually followed by a vague answer involving penalties, turnovers, or whatever issue ailed that coach's team in the first half. According...
ng-sportingnews.com
Best prop bets for Cowboys-49ers divisional round playoff game: Over/under picks for Dak Prescott, Christian McCaffrey, more
The second-seeded 49ers play host to the fifth-seeded Cowboys in the NFL Playoffs divisional round on Sunday evening (6:30 p.m. ET, FOX). If you've read our betting preview, you already know we view this one as almost too close to call. So, in addition to playing a teaser parlay, we are also looking at the best player and game props from this NFC slugfest.
Snow in the Forecast for Multiple NFL Divisional Round Playoff Games
If you’re a fan of snow games during the NFL playoffs, this weekend might be right up your alley. Forecasts indicate we could see snow in multiple locations for the Divisional Round. Snow could potentially impact two NFL games this weekend, both in the AFC. Snow is in the...
ng-sportingnews.com
Giants-Eagles FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff single-game contests
In the final game on Saturday night, Daniel Jones and the Giants will go on the road to play Jalen Hurts and the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in the NFC divisional round (8:15 p.m. ET, FOX). This will be the third time these two NFC East rivals have played each other this season and the second time within the past few weeks, and that familiarity gives NFL DFS players plenty of past data to go on when putting together FanDuel single-game lineups.
ng-sportingnews.com
Best NFL Playoffs Divisional-Round Bets: Bengals cover, Giants shock Eagles, Cowboys-49ers goes OVER
The 2023 NFL Playoffs roll on into the divisional round with just eight teams still standing in the hunt for Super Bowl 57. Six of the top eight postseason seeds remain alive, as do six of the seven teams that entered the playoffs with the best regular-season record. It should be a wildly entertaining weekend and another great opportunity for us to make our best spread, moneyline, over/under, and prop bets.
ng-sportingnews.com
Super Bowl odds 2023: Chiefs, Bills, 49ers among favorites to win Super Bowl 57 heading into divisional round
Heading into the first week of playoff action, the Chiefs were listed as the betting favorite to win Super Bowl 57 at +350 odds on BetMGM. Kansas City was followed by the Bills (+400), Eagles (+500), 49ers (+550), and Bengals (+1100), and those five teams unsurprisingly remain atop the odds board heading into the divisional round.
