ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Comments / 3

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Medicare payment cuts 'very harmful for care' in Schuylkill County

Over the past several years, Dr. Glenn Freed has seen many hospitals and medical practices in Schuylkill County close their doors. Facilities like the former Saint Catherine Medical Center in Ashland and several private practices have either closed or consolidated with larger hospital systems, which he says limits the number of available care options in the region.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Free adoption event at the Lehigh Valley Humane Society

This is not the first Saturday of the month, but it is a special day for animals needing a loving home. Adopting from both the Berks and Lehigh County Humane Society is free on Saturday. Lehigh County's CEO Hal Warner, along with Rick Koze of Kay Builders, who is sponsoring...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Central Bucks students to hold protest against 'neutrality' policy

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Students and teachers in the Central Bucks School District will protest a policy that officials say will promote 'neutrality' in classrooms. The protest will take place outside of Central Bucks West High School from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. This is video of a protest that happened...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
WGAL

Inaugural celebration took place at Rock Lititz

LITITZ, Pa. — After the pomp and circumstance of the inauguration of Gov. Josh Shapiro, the party started. The inaugural celebration kicked off at Rock Lititz in Lancaster County. No video cameras were allowed inside, but News 8's Meredith Jorgensen was able to take some photos before guests arrived....
LITITZ, PA
WGAU

Missing Pennsylvania mom found dead, DA says

PHILADELPHIA — Missing mom Jennifer Brown has been found dead in Royersford, Pennsylvania, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced. Investigators responded to an industrial complex on Wednesday, Philadelphia ABC affiliate WPVI-TV reported. It was unclear what led authorities to the site where they found the body. Brown, 43,...
ROYERSFORD, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Vacant Easton nursing home could be turned into affordable housing

EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Housing Authority is looking into buying a vacant nursing home. The Authority says the plan would be to turn the site on the 1000 block of Northampton Street into affordable housing. They say the city's redevelopment authorities and Greater Easton Development Partnership are in on...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Popular farm market and country store announces new location in Northampton County

UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. – A popular business selling local eggs, produce, livestock feed and more will soon have a new home in the Slate Belt. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store that previously operated at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, is moving a few miles east to Apple Blossom Village, 690 Allegheny Road, Upper Mount Bethel Township.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading fire claims life of child, critically injures man

READING, Pa. - "We were hampered by extreme hoarding conditions in this house that made our job more difficult," said Trent Zuick with the Reading Fire Department. A Berks County hoarding condition turned deadly. "Probably some of the worst I've seen in quite some time," said Jeremy Searfoss, Fire Marshal...
READING, PA
CBS Philly

1 person in custody for double homicide in Abington Township: Police

ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) - One person has been taken into custody in connection to a double homicide in Montgomery County. Abington Township police were called to the 1100 block of Beverly Road on Wednesday afternoon.  The Montgomery County coroner was also called to the scene. Police tell CBS Philadelphia the suspect was known to the victims. Authorities say there is no danger to the community. Investigative reporter Joe Holden is on the scene gathering further details. Stay with CBS Philadelphia online, on-air and streaming for updates on this developing story. You can also download the CBS Philadelphia app for the latest breaking news.   
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy