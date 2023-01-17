Read full article on original website
Google boss Sundar Pichai tells staff they can work from home to process the 'difficult news' of the company's mass layoffs
Pichai asked staff to "take good care" of themselves, after announcing that the company was laying off 6% of its staff in a memo.
Free Netflix: the streaming company has a free plan for everyone in mind
The pioneer company in the streaming service for movies and series on demand, has plans to offer a service 100% free of charge. Netflix has seen a significant drop in subscribers the last year, which has led to situations such as the cancellation of exclusive series on the platform. Even so, the platform has not given up and has made efforts to stay ahead with new plans and products such as free video games for its subscribers.
mhwmag.com
ABBYY accelerates METRO AG Companies’ wholesale customer payments up to 90% faster
Intelligent automation of invoice processing enabled METRO AG to significantly improve productivity and offer more customers benefits. METRO Digital transformed its account payable process using ABBYY intelligent automation solutions resulting in processing customer invoices up to 90% faster. As the technology arm for METRO AG, an international wholesale company with 17 million customers in 30+ countries within the hotel, restaurants, and catering industry, Metro Digital is now able to streamline and speed invoice processing worldwide from up to two days to about one hour, thereby enabling more clients to take advantage of customer benefits and accelerate revenue for the company.
mhwmag.com
Bison Gear and Engineering adds Automated Gear Tooth Grinder
The new machine improves product quality and increases production capacity. Bison Gear & Engineering Corp., a provider in the power transmission industry, has added an Automated Gear Tooth Grinder to their gear hobbing department. This new equipment offers a range of benefits that improve product quality and increase production capacity. This unique machine frees up capacity on four other machines, improves the quality of gear geometry, improves the cycle time, and effectively grinds spur and helical gears.
mhwmag.com
How to build trust and expertise with After Action Reviews (AARs)
Do you lead your team to learn primarily from successes or from failures?. Many leaders argue that their teams are just too busy to spend time discussing why a successful project went well. They just wrap up fast, then dive into the next project. So, the unspoken insights and unwritten...
