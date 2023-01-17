Read full article on original website
Lakers Rumors: Should LA Try to Trade for This Disgruntled Two-Way Veteran?
He's going to be moved ahead of the trade deadline.
Would Mavs Trade with Knicks Satisfy Luka Doncic's Want For Roster Change?
As the NBA’s Feb. 9 trade dealing gets closer, DallasBasketball.com keeps you up to date on all the rumors, reports and speculation involving the Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the league.
Lakers: Russell Westbrook Got Into Heated Conversation With LA Coaches Last Night
"Ya’ll gotta be better than that."
Report: Pelicans Frustrated With Brandon Ingram
NOLA.com reports some within the New Orleans Pelicans are getting frustrated with Brandon Ingram's toe injury.
This Lakers Blockbuster Trade Will Land Them Two Bulls Stars Worth Over $75 Million
This trade sends two stars to the Lakers.
Lakers: Trading LeBron James To Big-Market East Team Could Land All-Star In LA
Would LA bite on a timeline reset?
Warriors Reportedly Interested In Celtics Player
According to Brian Robb of MassLive, the Golden State Warriors have an interest in Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard.
Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall
Former NBA center Justin Patton was just minding his own business, only to get hit with an unexpected diss. LA Clippers guard John Wall appeared this week on the “Run Your Race” podcast and pulled no punches while discussing his time on the Houston Rockets. Wall, who was with Houston for two seasons from 2020... The post Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ben Simmons Makes NBA History On Tuesday Night
Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons has now tied Bob Cousy for the 12th most triple-doubles in the history of the NBA.
Lakers News: ESPN Expert Predicts What LA Will Do At Trade Deadline
Maybe a break banking move is not in the cards after all
Yardbarker
Jeanie Buss Has Directed Lakers To "Not Sell Out Their Future" On Win-Now Trades
The Los Angeles Lakers are having a tough season once again this year after missing out on the playoffs in 2022. Fans can't say they didn't expect it, as the Lakers' front office was incredibly passive and made small moves that didn't help the Lakers come any closer to contention.
Lakers: Experts Think LA Plans To Trade For One Of Two All-Star Guards This Summer
How LA might approach roster-building next year.
Lakers News: What LA Plans To Do With Newly Open Roster Spot
Will Sterling Brown return?
NBA Analyst Suggests An Absurd 4-Team Blockbuster Trade: Lakers Get Myles Turner And Bogdan Bogdanovic
The Los Angeles Lakers could get Myles Turner and Bogdan Bogdanovic with a 4-team blockbuster trade.
Yardbarker
Suns Reportedly Interested in Raptors G Fred VanVleet
The Phoenix Suns have a lot to ponder towards the future. Chris Paul is only getting older and has already showed signs of slowing down. The primes of Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton need to be maximized before the championship window closes for certain. There's little time for...
3-Team Blockbuster Mock Trade: Lakers Land Jordan Clarkson And Collin Sexton, Warriors Get 3 Players
This trade gets the Lakers and Warriors some key veterans.
Report: Warriors' Trade Deadline Plans Revealed
The Golden State Warriors will take a unique approach to the trade deadline
Celtics Reportedly Showing 'Significant Trade Interest' in Acquiring Intriguing Center
The Boston Celtics are the best team in the NBA and could be even better. Boston currently sits atop the NBA leaderboard with an impressive 33-12 record but things could be even better for the Celtics soon. The Celtics were without the services of center Robert Williams for the team's first 29 ...
NBC Sports
Report: Jakob Poeltl drawing significant interest from Celtics, Raptors
The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 9, so contending teams have a little less than four weeks to find deals to improve their roster for the upcoming playoffs. The Boston Celtics are the best team in the league with a 33-12 record following Jayson Tatum's 51-point performance in a win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday afternoon.
Former NBA Player, Coach Chris Ford Dies at 74
The longtime guard made the first three-pointer in NBA history in 1979.
