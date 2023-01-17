ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Larry Brown Sports

Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall

Former NBA center Justin Patton was just minding his own business, only to get hit with an unexpected diss. LA Clippers guard John Wall appeared this week on the “Run Your Race” podcast and pulled no punches while discussing his time on the Houston Rockets. Wall, who was with Houston for two seasons from 2020... The post Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Suns Reportedly Interested in Raptors G Fred VanVleet

The Phoenix Suns have a lot to ponder towards the future. Chris Paul is only getting older and has already showed signs of slowing down. The primes of Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton need to be maximized before the championship window closes for certain. There's little time for...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Report: Jakob Poeltl drawing significant interest from Celtics, Raptors

The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 9, so contending teams have a little less than four weeks to find deals to improve their roster for the upcoming playoffs. The Boston Celtics are the best team in the league with a 33-12 record following Jayson Tatum's 51-point performance in a win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday afternoon.
BOSTON, MA

