Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rcreader.com
Tanya Tucker to Perform at the Rescheduled Date of Friday, March 24
DAVENPORT, IOWA (January 19, 2023) — Due to an illness, the performance starring Tanya Tucker set to play in our Event Center on Thursday, January 19, has been cancelled. Guests who purchased tickets and are unable to attend may contact The Market for a full refund. Otherwise, their tickets are still valid for this new performance, which will take place on Friday, March 24, 2022.
Tanya Tucker’s Show In Davenport Has Been Canceled
On Wednesday, officials from the Rhythm City Casino and Tanya Tucker announced that due to an illness, the performance starring Tanya Tucker set to play at the Rhythm City Casino Event Center on Thursday, January 19, 2023, has been canceled. Guests who purchased tickets and are unable to attend may...
rcreader.com
Burlington Civic Music Presents “Cocktail Hour: The Show” by Ballets with a Twist, April 12, 7:30PM
BURLINGTON, IOWA (January 20, 2023) — Cocktail Hour: The Show, by New York City-based Ballets with a Twist, will make its Iowa début at Burlington Memorial Auditorium on Wednesday, April 12, 7:30PM. This pop-infused performing arts experience brings the Manhattan, Martini, Bloody Mary, and more to life with an innovative mix of charismatic choreography, toe-tapping music, and glamorous costume design. You’ve never seen cocktails like these!
KWQC
Moline, Rock Island parks and recreation to host Sweetheart Dance
MOLINE/ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline and Rock Island parks and recreation departments invite the community to a Valentine(s) dance in February. The Moline and Rock Island Parks and Recreation departments announced a Sweetheart Dance partnership and invite all “parents and children, grandparents, aunts, uncles, older siblings, etc. to an evening of fun” on Friday, Feb. 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Rock Island Fitness & Activity Center, 4303 24th Street.
rcreader.com
“Black History: The Fight for Civil Rights in Davenport,” February 2
Davenport Public Library Fairmount Street Branch, 3000 North Fairmount Street, Davenport IA. Presented by the Davenport Civil Rights Commission, the Davenport Public Library's February 2 event Black History: The Fight For Civil Rights in Davenport invites visitors to the Fairmount Street Branch for a discussion about local, historical Black people from the Quad Cities, including one of the community's most prominent one-time citizens: Dred Scott.
Is It Legal To Own Chickens In The Quad Cities?
What came first, the chicken or the egg? What costs more, the chicken or the egg? Well, right now you can actually get an entire cooked chicken for less than a dozen eggs. So maybe now is the time to get some of your own chickens to produce some real liquid gold for you.
Iowa Movie Based on True Events Showing In Cedar Rapids & Iowa City
A movie that started hitting theaters around Iowa last month has made its way to big screens in the corridor. Back in November of 2021, camera crews were in north central Iowa to film a movie about actual events that happened in that part of the state during World War II. Scenes for the movie were filmed in Whittemore, Forest City, and the town of Algona, which was home to a German POW camp during the war.
QC Teacher Of The Week: Nathan Beutin At Davenport West High School
It's the Spring 2023 semester and we are heading out to schools with our awesome program with Nothing Bundt Cakes and Scooter's Coffee to honor and reward our awesome Quad Cities teachers and educators. It's called QC Teacher of the Week and we are so excited to announce this week's teacher of the week!
KWQC
Entertainment development continues in Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Some may have noticed a lot of land moving around on Middle Road and Forest Grove Drive in Bettendorf. What right now is just a big plot of dirt and mud in that area, will soon be a hotel, fast food restaurant, additional sports fields and a state-of-the-art golf entertainment venue named Iron Tee Golf.
A Food Network Champion is Opening a New Eatery in the Corridor
A new cafe, bakery, and deli is in the works in Johnson County. Get ready for Barrett's Quality Eats!. Barrett's Quality Eats is moving into the space at 3242 Crosspark Road in Coralville, which is located near Jersey Mike's and Foundry Food + Tap. According to the Corridor Business Journal, the restaurant will offer "fresh bread, bagels, salads, sandwiches, pastries, coffee and more."
rcreader.com
Monmouth College Study-Abroad Group Discovers History, Hospitality, and “Heaven” in Greece
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (January 20, 2023) — "Greek life" took on a whole new meaning for seventeen Monmouth College students who traveled to Greece during Christmas break. Led by faculty from the College's classics and communication studies departments, the group rang in the new year in Olympia, the town that hosted the ancient Olympic games.
Knox County property transfers for Jan. 12-18, 2023. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Jan. 12-18, 2023. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
ourquadcities.com
Bison Bridge, Iron Lion host indoor disc golf tournament
The Bison Bridge Foundation and Iron Lion Disc Golf Supply are teaming up to host the first 18-hole Indoor Disc Golf Putting Tournament at The Rust Belt in East Moline on Saturday, Jan. 21. Both Iron Lion and the Bison Bridge Foundation are using the partnership as a chance to...
Are You Legally Required To Shovel Snow Off Your Sidewalks In Iowa?
Recent snow this week in Iowa has built up to as much as 6 inches in some areas. But what do we have to do when it comes to shoveling it?. Snow is in the forecast for the QC this weekend, mainly on Saturday night, and it could accumulate to 1-3 inches of snow, after it's already been snowy this week. Even into next Tuesday and Wednesday, there's yet another chance we could get 1-3 inches of snow. 'Tis the season.
rcreader.com
Knox College Welcomes the Community to International Fair 2023
GALESBURG, ILLINOIS (January 19, 2023) — Knox College is proud to invite the community to International Fair 2023, presented by the Knox College International Club. This year's event, on Saturday, January 28, will be the first time the event is open to the public since 2019. Everyone is invited to campus to enjoy the wide range of cultural displays.
‘Iowa’s Most Beautiful Furniture Store’ is Going Out of Business
A longtime eastern Iowa furniture store has announced they're going out of business, after decades of furnishing the homes of their community and surrounding counties. According to its website, Keller's Home Furnishings in Tipton was established in 1978 and has served customers from not only Cedar County, but Johnson, Jones, Linn, Muscatine, and Scott County through the years. However, a furniture store in Tipton has been a constant for much longer than that.
ourquadcities.com
New bingo program begins in Moline
Moline Parks & Recreation launched a new program Wednesday for adults 55 years old and up at the Moline Garden Center. The event included bingo and lunch and is the first of three on the schedule. This month’s meal was spaghetti and participants won prizes like tissues, paper towels, dish soap and garbage bags.
ourquadcities.com
QC driver faces wrongful death lawsuit
A 46-year-old East Moline woman who appeared Thursday in court in connection with criminal charges in Rock Island County has been named in a wrongful death lawsuit. Chhabria Harris is set to appear again March 16 in Rock Island County Court. The Rock Island County State’s Attorney has filed multiple charges against her after a deadly crash last year on the I-74 pedestrian walkway between Bettendorf and Moline.
rcreader.com
University of Iowa 2022 Fall Semester President's List Honorees Announced
IOWA CITY, IOWA (January 19, 2023) — More than 870 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the President's List for the 2022 fall semester. President's List status was earned by only two first-year undergraduates during the 2022 fall semester at Iowa; only 133 second-year students; only 270 third-year students; and only 405 fourth-year students.
KWQC
Quirky retailer Raygun opens downtown Davenport store
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Katie Mayers, Raygun, highlights the vast array of products carried in the retail store (including many items customized for the Quad Cities) located at 210 East 2nd Street, Davenport. Most of the various collections available in-store and online are based in humor, quirkiness, or meant to provoke...
Comments / 0