Burlington Civic Music Presents “Cocktail Hour: The Show” by Ballets with a Twist, April 12, 7:30PM
BURLINGTON, IOWA (January 20, 2023) — Cocktail Hour: The Show, by New York City-based Ballets with a Twist, will make its Iowa début at Burlington Memorial Auditorium on Wednesday, April 12, 7:30PM. This pop-infused performing arts experience brings the Manhattan, Martini, Bloody Mary, and more to life with an innovative mix of charismatic choreography, toe-tapping music, and glamorous costume design. You’ve never seen cocktails like these!
Monmouth College Study-Abroad Group Discovers History, Hospitality, and “Heaven” in Greece
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (January 20, 2023) — "Greek life" took on a whole new meaning for seventeen Monmouth College students who traveled to Greece during Christmas break. Led by faculty from the College's classics and communication studies departments, the group rang in the new year in Olympia, the town that hosted the ancient Olympic games.
St Ambrose University Announces Busy Civil Rights Week
DAVENPORT, IOWA (January 20, 2023) — The St Ambrose University office of Student Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion invites you to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr and his fight to end racism and inequality. Join the St Ambrose community as we commemorate the Civil Rights movement through the following schedule of campus events. For more information, visit SAU Civil Rights Week 2023.
Knox College Welcomes the Community to International Fair 2023
GALESBURG, ILLINOIS (January 19, 2023) — Knox College is proud to invite the community to International Fair 2023, presented by the Knox College International Club. This year's event, on Saturday, January 28, will be the first time the event is open to the public since 2019. Everyone is invited to campus to enjoy the wide range of cultural displays.
Niabi Zoo Celebrates the Birth of Its First African Cape Porcupine
COAL VALLEY, ILLINOIS (January 20, 2023) — The Niabi Zoo is excited to announce the birth of an African Cape porcupine. Cape porcupines are native to the dry woodland areas of South Africa, and are endearing favorites among zoo visitors. The baby (known as a porcupette) was born on...
Local Students Named to Saint Mary's College's Dean's List
NOTRE DAME, INDIANA (January 20, 2023) — The following students have been named to the Saint Mary's College Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester. To earn this academic honor at Saint Mary's, a student must achieve a grade-point average (GPA) of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale, have a minimum of 12 graded credit hours, no incompletes, and no grades lower than a C.
