hernandosun.com
Witness on homeless camp: “Looks like a bomb went off”
Homelessness and panhandling are gaining a foothold in Hernando County. Motorists commuting on Cortez Boulevard, U.S. 19, Mariner Boulevard, or Spring Hill Drive on any given day might come into contact with panhandlers using insufferable props, such as half-starved dogs, baby carriages (hopefully) carrying dolls, and various signs designed to extract hard cash from empathetic targets.
FDOT holding public meetings, seeking input on I-275, I-4 interchange project
FDOT is holding public meetings and seeking input this month on new design changes on the I-275, I-4 interchange project as construction nears.
pascosheriff.com
Community Alert: Human Bones Found, New Port Richey
PSO is currently investigating the discovery of human bones near the intersection of Little Rd. and Plathe Rd. in New Port Richey. The bones were found near a known homeless encampment. At this time, the investigation is ongoing and no additional details are available. Submit a Tip Online. Help solve...
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Demolition of sears building at Gulf View Square Mall begins
PORT RICHEY, FLa.- Demolition crews began knocking down the old Sears department store at Gulf View Square mall in Port Richey Wednesday morning. Only the Sears portion of the mall is being demolished to make way for the last phase of apartments. Currently the second phase is under construction at the mall.
Tampa City Council overrides 4 of mayor's vetoes during heated meeting
TAMPA, Fla. — You could call it political ping-pong. First, Tampa City Council approves several ordinances that would have allowed voters the opportunity to decide on changes to the city’s charter. Then, Mayor Jane Castor released a memo vetoing five ordinances. On Thursday, the council voted to override...
fox13news.com
'It’s called malfunction junction for a reason': Changes on the way for I-275, I-4 interchange
TAMPA, Fla. - Traffic is always backed up during rush hour on Interstates 275 and 4 in Tampa, but construction will begin soon on potential solutions. For Tampa drivers, there’s a special phrase for driving in the downtown interchange. "As it is now, it’s called ‘malfunction junction’ for a...
Firefighters Save Home In Apollo Beach After LED Christmas Tree Catches On Fire
APOLLO BEACH, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a working structure fire at the 6400 block of Grenada Island Avenue in Apollo Beach late Friday night. Officials say multiple 911 calls came into the 911 center at 11:19 PM from individuals reporting flames
Trinity Community sees massive growth and development
Trinity in Pasco County is seeing massive growth as more people want to call the area home, bringing new housing developments, schools, jobs and restaurants.
Bay area mobile home community hit with 2 unexpected price hikes
A double whammy! Residents at a Tampa Bay area mobile home community are getting hit with two unexpected price hikes. They turned to 8 On Your Side, asking how to challenge the charges.
fox13news.com
I-4 in Tampa reopens as officials investigate chemical spill
TAMPA, Fla. - A chemical spill at a Tampa facility forced officials to issue a brief shelter-in-place notice for nearby residents and shut down a major highway. Jim Schmidt with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said the investigation first started when a passerby reported an odor around 1:30 a.m. During the investigation, officials said there was a visible vapor cloud coming from Florida Chemical Supply, Inc., located at 6810 Chelsea Street.
fox13news.com
Tampa city council fights for more control as it clashes with Mayor Jane Castor over charter amendments
TAMPA, Fla. - The power struggle between Tampa City Council and Mayor Jane Castor intensified Thursday when council members voted to override four of the mayor's five recent vetoes of their charter amendment proposals. One of those proposals would give the council more control over the selection and approval process...
3 Tampa Parents Respond to School Board's Vote on Transgender Student Bathroom Restrictions
After an accusation of violating a transgender student's rights, the Florida Board of Education voted that it is legal to separate school bathrooms by biological sex. I interviewed three Tampa parents to get their thoughts on this divisive issue.
stpetecatalyst.com
Developer closes on land for Sky St. Pete tower
The site of a dirt lot and surrounding structures will be redeveloped into a 20-story apartment tower. DevMar, which is behind the 11-story Vantage St. Pete apartment building and The Metro underway in the Edge District, has closed on a property for its next project – Sky St. Pete.
businessobserverfl.com
Moffitt Cancer Center set to begin construction on 775-acre campus
Core challenge: While construction on the first phase is just beginning, given the massive scale of the project and the cost, it could decades to fully complete. Moffitt Cancer Center is set to begin construction on the initial phase of a 775-acre campus in Pasco County that, when complete, will have 16 million square feet of lab, clinical, office and manufacturing space and will lead to what officials hope is a revolution in how the disease is treated.
Longboat Observer
Race village proposed for SR 64 development near racetracks
After opposition from the motorsports community, Lakewood Ranch developer Schroeder-Manatee Ranch has offered a revised plan for its Taylor Ranch community that will be adjacent to Bradenton Motorsports Park and the Freedom Factory racetracks. A portion of the development, which will be located at the southeast corner of State Road...
'It's terrifying' Auburndale gated community wants more security after increase in dangerous encounters
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Neighbors are on high alert Tuesday evening after an uptick in scary encounters at the Lake Juliana Estates gated community in Auburndale. Residents said the lack of communication with the homeowner's association has gone so far a petition was started to get answers. "It's terrifying....
iontb.com
Driver passed out behind the wheel backs into arriving fire truck on Starkey Road
A crew from the City of Seminole Fire Rescue received a call for a person down at approximately 5 p.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023. The incident involved the report of an adult male passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in the northbound lanes of traffic on Starkey Road approaching Bryan Dairy Road.
fox13news.com
Cell phone tower worker, wildlife volunteers help eagle family after fishing line gets tangled in their nest
A cell tower company employee got a bird’s eye view Tuesday as he scaled a tower in Pasco County trying to save two eaglets and their parents. Kat Westfall, a volunteer with EagleWatch, which works with the Audubon Society, noticed a fishing line in a nest she’d monitored for a few years.
Best Breweries In Pasco County
Breweries are all the rage, and new breweries crop up all of the time. But which breweries are worth your time? A good brewery offers tasty beers, food nearby, friendly service, and plenty of options to try. In recent years, Pasco County has seen an explosion of breweries worth checking out.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles in Three Florida Counties
One horse in Florida has tested positive for strangles, and two horses are suspected positive. In Citrus County, a 30-year-old Quarter Horse mare tested positive on January 10 after developing clinical signs on December 19, including cough, fever and lymphadenopathy. She is currently affected and alive, and 15 horses have been exposed.
