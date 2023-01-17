ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Port Richey, FL

hernandosun.com

Witness on homeless camp: “Looks like a bomb went off”

Homelessness and panhandling are gaining a foothold in Hernando County. Motorists commuting on Cortez Boulevard, U.S. 19, Mariner Boulevard, or Spring Hill Drive on any given day might come into contact with panhandlers using insufferable props, such as half-starved dogs, baby carriages (hopefully) carrying dolls, and various signs designed to extract hard cash from empathetic targets.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
pascosheriff.com

Community Alert: Human Bones Found, New Port Richey

PSO is currently investigating the discovery of human bones near the intersection of Little Rd. and Plathe Rd. in New Port Richey. The bones were found near a known homeless encampment. At this time, the investigation is ongoing and no additional details are available. Submit a Tip Online. Help solve...
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Demolition of sears building at Gulf View Square Mall begins

PORT RICHEY, FLa.- Demolition crews began knocking down the old Sears department store at Gulf View Square mall in Port Richey Wednesday morning. Only the Sears portion of the mall is being demolished to make way for the last phase of apartments. Currently the second phase is under construction at the mall.
PORT RICHEY, FL
fox13news.com

I-4 in Tampa reopens as officials investigate chemical spill

TAMPA, Fla. - A chemical spill at a Tampa facility forced officials to issue a brief shelter-in-place notice for nearby residents and shut down a major highway. Jim Schmidt with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said the investigation first started when a passerby reported an odor around 1:30 a.m. During the investigation, officials said there was a visible vapor cloud coming from Florida Chemical Supply, Inc., located at 6810 Chelsea Street.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Developer closes on land for Sky St. Pete tower

The site of a dirt lot and surrounding structures will be redeveloped into a 20-story apartment tower. DevMar, which is behind the 11-story Vantage St. Pete apartment building and The Metro underway in the Edge District, has closed on a property for its next project – Sky St. Pete.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Moffitt Cancer Center set to begin construction on 775-acre campus

Core challenge: While construction on the first phase is just beginning, given the massive scale of the project and the cost, it could decades to fully complete. Moffitt Cancer Center is set to begin construction on the initial phase of a 775-acre campus in Pasco County that, when complete, will have 16 million square feet of lab, clinical, office and manufacturing space and will lead to what officials hope is a revolution in how the disease is treated.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Race village proposed for SR 64 development near racetracks

After opposition from the motorsports community, Lakewood Ranch developer Schroeder-Manatee Ranch has offered a revised plan for its Taylor Ranch community that will be adjacent to Bradenton Motorsports Park and the Freedom Factory racetracks. A portion of the development, which will be located at the southeast corner of State Road...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Grant Piper News

Best Breweries In Pasco County

Breweries are all the rage, and new breweries crop up all of the time. But which breweries are worth your time? A good brewery offers tasty beers, food nearby, friendly service, and plenty of options to try. In recent years, Pasco County has seen an explosion of breweries worth checking out.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Strangles in Three Florida Counties

One horse in Florida has tested positive for strangles, and two horses are suspected positive. In Citrus County, a 30-year-old Quarter Horse mare tested positive on January 10 after developing clinical signs on December 19, including cough, fever and lymphadenopathy. She is currently affected and alive, and 15 horses have been exposed.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL

