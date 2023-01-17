Read full article on original website
10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year FestivalDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
Standoff With Mass Shooting Suspect Ends In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
Police Searching For Duo Who Stole Nearly A Dozen Vacuums In An Armed Robbery At A Costco Near GlendaleWestmont Community NewsGlendale, CA
10 Dead and Several Injured in California Shooting, Gunman on the Loosehard and smartLos Angeles, CA
Dodgers: Alanna Rizzo Reacts to the News of LA's New Broadcaster
Former Dodgers reporter Alanna Rizzo tweeted that LA fans are going to love Stephen Nelson, who was hired by the team to call games when Joe Davis is busy.
Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers
It did not take long for one former MLB manager to land back on his feet after getting fired several months ago. Jack Harris of the LA Times reports Friday that the Los Angeles Dodgers have hired Chris Woodward to be a special assistant in their front office. Woodward had been the manager of the... The post Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dodgers: Max Muncy Thinks Rookie Slugger Will Be a Star in MLB
Many new roles need to be filled and Miguel Vargas may be next in line
Angels Rumors: Writer Predicts Dodgers Trade for Shohei Ohtani This Deadline
He sees the two Los Angeles teams swinging a deal.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ESPN And Yankees Personality Michael Kay Threatens To Have Producer Fired On The Air
The New York media star didn't take kindly to a diss about his ESPN Radio show's ratings.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at potential left field addition
The New York Yankees are heading into spring training with a position battle ready to commence in left field. Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera remain the two primary competitors, but manager Aaron Boone hinted at the possibility of a new outlook when the team reports next month. “We still have...
Yardbarker
Yankees oddly linked to intriguing infield free agent
Despite having an overage of infielders, the New York Yankees are still scouring the market for opportunities. Instead of signing new infielders, offloading some may be a preferable strategy, especially with Josh Donaldson’s $21 million remaining this year and Isiah Kiner-Falefa signing a one-year, $6 million deal. Depending on...
Yardbarker
The Yankees have big plans for No. 1 prospect in Spring Training
The New York Yankees are preparing to sift through a number of infielders during spring training to determine the starting unit. Gleyber Torres projects to be the starting second baseman, and Anthony Rizzo at first base, but shortstop and third base are open for the taking. A position battle that...
Dodgers Hire Stephen Nelson To Be MLB's Only Asian American Play-by-Play Announcer
Stephen Nelson, 33, will call 50 games in the upcoming season.
Dodgers News: Full Broadcast Team Announced for 2023, LA Adds Talent
There will be a lot of familiar faces calling Dodger games next season.
Angels News: MLB Network Ranks Taylor Ward Among Top Left Fielders in League
His breakout 2022 season did not go unnoticed.
'It's Always Us!': Liberty Star Sabrina Ionescu Announces Engagement
The New York Liberty superstar is engaged to NFL offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu.
Yardbarker
Dodgers Believe James Outman Is Prepared To Be On Opening Day Roster
The Los Angeles Dodgers created the need for a center fielder when they non-tendered Cody Bellinger earlier this offseason. The 2019 National League MVP became a free agent and went on to sign a one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs. The Dodgers have since added Steven Duggar and Jason Heyward...
Yardbarker
Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu lands positive injury update ahead of Spring Training
If the Yankees want to push for a World Series appearance in 2023, they will need DJ LeMahieu at the top of his game. LeMahieu featured in 125 games last year but was knocked out for the postseason and the homestretch run due to a toe injury. There was concern that it may pop up again this upcoming campaign if he didn’t undergo surgery. Still, DJ elected to take a more natural route and rehabilitated to the best of his abilities.
Yardbarker
Yankees eyeing 2 position players on free agent market
The Yankees continue to look for options in the free agent market to fill out holes on the roster, and while there aren’t elite players remaining, strong veteran depth remains available. Brian Cashman and the Front Office seem pretty content with this player group but also would love to...
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Add Former AL East Hurler As Left-Handed Bullpen Depth Piece
The Boston Red Sox still are making moves. Boston entered the offseason with plenty of holes up and down the roster after finishing 78-84 in 2022 and has responded with a plethora of moves. The Red Sox have made some big-name additions -- like three-time All-Star Kenley Jansen -- but also have opted for small moves to improve depth, like the latest reported addition of left-handed relief pitcher Ryan Sherriff, according to his official Twitter account.
Yardbarker
Tauchman Signs Deal With Cubs
Mike Tauchman has signed a Minor League deal with the Chicago Cubs which includes an invitation to spring training, according to multiple reports. The 32-year-old outfielder has spent time with the Colorado Rockies, New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants. Last year, Tauchman hit .289 with 12 home runs, 37...
Yardbarker
Red Sox Fans Will Absolutely What Chris Sale Had To Say About Upcoming 2023 Season
The last three years have been a roller coaster for Boston Red Sox star hurler Chris Sale. Sale shined for the Red Sox in 2017 and 2018 but then didn't quite look like himself in 2019. The lanky left-handed pitcher began to experience elbow pain during the 2019 campaign and it eventually forced him to undergo Tommy John surgery ahead of the 2020 season.
