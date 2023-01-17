Read full article on original website
GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Police Chief stirring up controversyJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh2foodtrippersPittsburgh, PA
Ode to a Pittsburgh winterBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
nextpittsburgh.com
Who were the Pittsburgh bootleggers who made the Lower Hill District the Crossroads of the World?
One hundred years ago two brothers died in Pittsburgh. Martin Burke was murdered Jan. 14, 1923, and Thomas Burke Sr. succumbed to heart disease that December. The Burke brothers were hospitality entrepreneurs whose saloons, hotel, dance hall and other businesses helped to make the intersection of Fullerton Street and Wylie Avenue one of the hottest spots in Pittsburgh’s spiciest and most memorable entertainment district.
Four Raising Cane's locations planned for Pittsburgh
The popular chicken tenders restaurant Raising Cane’s is coming to the Pittsburgh area. According to CBRE Pittsburgh, the Louisiana-based chain is coming to Oakland, North Fayette, South Fayette and North Versailles.
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is an American city famous for its sports teams and bridges. But what about the Pittsburgh food scene? We've asked a local expert to share his picks for the best places to eat in Pittsburgh. Read on for the inside scoop.
heinzhistorycenter.org
Pittsburgh’s First (and Peculiar) Park
It was an ash dump, a firehall, a market for butchers, a place to relax for Chinese residents, and home to an alligator that roamed the city at night. Most oddly, it was in the middle of a street. It was Pittsburgh’s first park—erased for the past century, though you can still easily find its location.
Ode to a Pittsburgh winter
that's definitely true. You've only just begun. Growing up in Pittsburgh, the dreary, gloomy winters can wear you down. I'd take the snow over the back and forth of it all, but as of late, the weather, is always a toss-up. Sitting, looking out my window, I couldn't help but rhyme. So, I decided to try my hand at some poetry! I hope, you enjoyed my little ditty. Do something creative, brighten up your day, with a little ingenuity. Whether you like to take a walk, listen to some music, paint a picture, dance around like a kid, sing some karaoke, do it! Give yourself a little shot of dopamine (a boost of the feel-good hormone, don't be doing any drugs!)! God knows we could use it with this, humdrum weather! But, don't worry it will probably be in the 50s tomorrow! Don't count on any sunshine though! Hey Pittsburgh, can we get some vitamin D, please!
New Pittsburgh Courier
Courier special report: Homicides against Black women and girls are on the rise
TEMANI LEWIS AND HER DAUGHTER, KAARI THOMPSON, WERE KILLED IN DEC. 2022. TARAE WASHINGTON WAS KILLED IN JANUARY 2023. JASMINE GUEST WAS KILLED IN 2021. 43 Black women and girls have been killed in Allegheny County since 2020. by Rob Taylor Jr., Courier Staff Writer. In the past three years,...
YinzerCon coming to Pittsburgh this spring
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There are conventions dedicated to comic book characters, cars, and an even reptiles, so why not one that celebrates all things Pittsburgh?That's the idea one local man had and he's bringing it to life this spring.The whole thing is shaping up to be a really good time and the founder of the event says there's enough material to have a convention dedicated to Pittsburgh, which speaks to the city's richness and nostalgia.Don Spagnolo owns Remixed by Steel City Galleries, a collectible shop in Belle Vernon.The shop focuses on buying, selling, and trading prized possessions, from items like...
Woman shot, injured in Pittsburgh neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A woman was shot in a Pittsburgh neighborhood Thursday morning. Police responded to the 5000 block of Dearborn Street in Garfield at 9:26 a.m. after receiving a six-round ShotSpotter alert. They were originally unable to find a victim. Officers later received a call about a woman suffering...
Youngstown 1 of 3 cities taking part in nationwide reading contest
Popular author Chuck Palahniuk is running a nationwide contest to find the best writer reading one of his stories. Wednesday night in Youngstown, one of those readings took place.
Philly, Pgh. among U.S. cities with lowest real minimum wage | Thursday Morning Coffee
Rising prices, inflation wiped out Pa.'s $7.25/hr wage, according to a new report. The post Philly, Pgh. among U.S. cities with lowest real minimum wage | Thursday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
1 dead, 18-year-old in custody after shooting in downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — One man is dead and an 18-year-old is in custody after a shooting in downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday. Investigators were called to the scene just after 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of Liberty Avenue and Seventh Street. When they arrived, they found a man who had been...
wtae.com
Flames seen shooting out of Pittsburgh home
Flames were seen shooting from the front door of a home in Pittsburgh's Greenfield neighborhood Tuesday night. Firefighters were called to Montclair Street around 7:15 p.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Expressway from Morgantown to Pittsburgh is expanding
The Mon/Fayette Expressway, which connects the Morgantown of West Virginia to just south of Pittsburgh, is expanding, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced.
kidsburgh.org
From an ice festival to a hike with park rangers, check out these 10 events happening around the Pittsburgh region this weekend
Photo above by Aaron Burden used by permission via Unsplash. This short school week leads into a weekend full of great low-cost family activities. Check out some of the fun events happening around the Pittsburgh region this weekend, including several local hikes and theater events. It’s never a dull weekend...
nextpittsburgh.com
13 places to find perfect Pittsburgh pies
A pie always has a rightful place as the centerpiece of the dessert table. While there are dozens of delicious options in bakeries or grocery stores, here is a baker’s dozen of our favorite places for slices of heaven. 1. Oakmont Bakery. Any true Pittsburgh resident has enjoyed some...
uncoveringpa.com
Canton Avenue in Pittsburgh: The Steepest Street in the United States
Pittsburgh is a city known for its many incredibly steep streets, but one stands above them all as the steepest street in the United States: Canton Avenue. Canton Avenue is located in the Beechview neighborhood, only a couple of miles south of downtown Pittsburgh in Allegheny County, PA. The street is only 600 feet long, but it has an average grade of 30% over its length. There is even one short section that has a grade of 37%.
Ohio has outlawed sale of popular tree
Callery Pear ornamental trees are popular in parking lots and front yards, especially when they bloom in the spring. But as of Jan. 7, the sale of Callery Pear trees has been outlawed in Ohio because it's an invasive species.
Local lawyer interrupts traffic stop to defend stranger in Homewood
HOMEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh lawyer claims "everything changed" when she showed up at a traffic stop in Homewood. Pictures and video of the stop made the rounds on social media, with everyone asking, "Why did police pull that man over?" and "What are police searching for?"KDKA's Meghan Schiller found the man pulled over by police and asked him."I turned my turn signal on, made the left and he turned his lights on and told me the reason why he stopped me is that I didn't turn my turn signal on," said T'raune West, Homewood resident.Pittsburgh Police pulled over...
Mon Valley Expressway expansion back on track thanks to additional funding
JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - Congestion on busy Route 51 could soon be in the past for those who travel in and out of the city daily.The Turnpike Commission has announced construction will soon begin on the extension of the Mon Valley Expressway, a project that was put on hold more than a decade ago due to a lack of funding.The Turnpike Commission said this $1.3 billion project is back on track thanks to funding from Act 89. They said they plan to build it in seven sections to connect an 8-mile stretch from Jefferson Hills to Duquesne."I could see...
Bus riding bank robber admits holding up 3 Pittsburgh banks
A former Pittsburgh man pleaded guilty in federal court to three counts of bank robbery Tuesday. The incidents took place between Jan. 31 and Feb. 8, 2022. Calvin Leavy, 68, of Pride Street in the Hill District, admitted attempting to rob the First National Bank at 3721 Forbes Ave. in Oakland on Jan. 31, 2022. Leavy approached a bank employee and demanded money. However, he left the bank empty handed.
