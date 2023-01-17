Read full article on original website
WJCL
Authorities: 75-year-old woman killed in Toombs County crash, 2 others taken to the hospital
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities say one woman is dead after a crash in Toombs County. According to the Toombs County Sheriff's Office, a 911 call was placed around 12:30 p.m. Thursday after two vehicles collided at Georgia Highway 292 and 86. Officials say 75-year-old Sue Mitchell, of Atlanta,...
WALB 10
Ga. Supreme Court upholds 2017 Coffee Co. shooting death murder conviction
ATLANTA (WALB) - The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction of a man charged in the 2017 shooting death of a woman in Coffee County. The court upheld the murder conviction of Walter Russell Wright. Wright was charged in connection to the shooting death of Oletha Brady, 57.
douglasnow.com
Alleged drug dealer leads deputies on chase while his home is searched
A man out on bond for drug possession charges, Ellis Robertson, has landed himself back in jail less than three months from his last arrest after leading Coffee County drug detectives on a pursuit Wednesday afternoon. The chase ended near Highway 32 West when Robertson crashed into a pole. Detectives...
News4Jax.com
Man convicted in Brunswick shooting that left neighbor with life-changing injuries
BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A 29-year-old Brunswick man was found guilty last week in Glynn County of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in a July 2021 shooting in Brunswick. Bruce Christopher Stephens shot 23-year-old...
wtoc.com
More suspects arrested in Operation Ghost Busted
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Six of the eight people wanted in “Operation Ghost Busted,” focused on the Ghost Face Gangsters gang, have been arrested. Tonya Cox, Juan Everette, Jimmy Reynolds, Christopher Thompson, Ashley Deen and Samantha Russell have all been arrested in the last 48 hours.
Toombs County crash leaves 1 dead
VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Toombs County Thursday. The collision happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 292 and Highway 86. According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, it appears a couple was traveling east on Highway 86 when the driver, Robert Mitchell, 76, failed […]
Toombs Co. police arrests suspect accused of two separate armed robberies
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one man accused of two separate armed robberies in the area. According to police, the first robbery took place just after 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 17 at the Open Air Market convenience store on South State St. in Lyons. Police say that a black […]
WRDW-TV
Arbery slaying convict moved to Augusta State Medical Prison
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of the three men convicted in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery has been moved to the Augusta State Medical Prison. Gregory McMichael, 67, was convicted in the Feb. 23, 2020, slaying along with his son Travis and neighbor William “Roddy” Bryan. Gregory McMichael...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Stolen gun found on traffic stop
A Georgia man was arrested Saturday by the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office after a stolen firearm was found in his vehicle. James R. Vickery Jr., 30, of Blackshear, Georgia, was stopped on Interstate 20 for speeding 85 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone. Vickery told the deputy there had been a warrant for his arrest, but it had been taken care of. When asked if there were any weapons in the car, Vickery said yes.
First Coast News
Baker County jail employee arrested, accused of 'inappropriate' relationship with inmate
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated story. A Baker County Detention Center staff member was arrested Friday on charges of disclosing confidential criminal justice information and two counts of introduction of contraband into a detention facility. Police said the arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into this facility.
Waycross police looking for missing woman, 2 children
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Waycross Police Department is seeking information regarding the location of a missing woman and her two children. Police say Zakia Washington, 28, Malia Washington, 8, and Makayla Washington, 5, were last heard from on Jan. 5. They may be traveling in a black 2013 Hyundai Elantra with black rims and a GA Tag of TAL4634.
laniercountynewsonline.com
Windstream Customers Across State Are Frustrated
GEORGIA – Over the course of waiting on the Lanier County News’s (LCN) own Internet service to be restored, the LCN learned that Windstream customers using its internet service throughout the State of Georgia all had one thing in common. All Windstream customers were without internet service. Get...
