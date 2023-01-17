ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waycross, GA

wtoc.com

More suspects arrested in Operation Ghost Busted

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Six of the eight people wanted in “Operation Ghost Busted,” focused on the Ghost Face Gangsters gang, have been arrested. Tonya Cox, Juan Everette, Jimmy Reynolds, Christopher Thompson, Ashley Deen and Samantha Russell have all been arrested in the last 48 hours.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Toombs County crash leaves 1 dead

VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Toombs County Thursday. The collision happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 292 and Highway 86. According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, it appears a couple was traveling east on Highway 86 when the driver, Robert Mitchell, 76, failed […]
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Arbery slaying convict moved to Augusta State Medical Prison

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of the three men convicted in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery has been moved to the Augusta State Medical Prison. Gregory McMichael, 67, was convicted in the Feb. 23, 2020, slaying along with his son Travis and neighbor William “Roddy” Bryan. Gregory McMichael...
AUGUSTA, GA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Stolen gun found on traffic stop

A Georgia man was arrested Saturday by the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office after a stolen firearm was found in his vehicle. James R. Vickery Jr., 30, of Blackshear, Georgia, was stopped on Interstate 20 for speeding 85 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone. Vickery told the deputy there had been a warrant for his arrest, but it had been taken care of. When asked if there were any weapons in the car, Vickery said yes.
BLACKSHEAR, GA
First Coast News

Baker County jail employee arrested, accused of 'inappropriate' relationship with inmate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated story. A Baker County Detention Center staff member was arrested Friday on charges of disclosing confidential criminal justice information and two counts of introduction of contraband into a detention facility. Police said the arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into this facility.
BAKER COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Waycross police looking for missing woman, 2 children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Waycross Police Department is seeking information regarding the location of a missing woman and her two children. Police say Zakia Washington, 28, Malia Washington, 8, and Makayla Washington, 5, were last heard from on Jan. 5. They may be traveling in a black 2013 Hyundai Elantra with black rims and a GA Tag of TAL4634.
WAYCROSS, GA
laniercountynewsonline.com

Windstream Customers Across State Are Frustrated

GEORGIA – Over the course of waiting on the Lanier County News’s (LCN) own Internet service to be restored, the LCN learned that Windstream customers using its internet service throughout the State of Georgia all had one thing in common. All Windstream customers were without internet service. Get...
LANIER COUNTY, GA

