A Georgia man was arrested Saturday by the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office after a stolen firearm was found in his vehicle. James R. Vickery Jr., 30, of Blackshear, Georgia, was stopped on Interstate 20 for speeding 85 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone. Vickery told the deputy there had been a warrant for his arrest, but it had been taken care of. When asked if there were any weapons in the car, Vickery said yes.

BLACKSHEAR, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO