Scranton, PA

WBRE

Water main break affecting Hanover Township

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Emergency repairs are underway on a water main break in Hanover Township. Eyewitness News crews on the scene say Pennsylvania American Water crews are in the process of fixing a 10-inch water main break at the intersection of Main Road and McCabe Street. Officials said the break began around […]
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
YAHOO!

Explosion rattles northern Lackawanna County

Jan. 19—When her Carbondale house shook, Kathryn Granville was playing with her 2-year-old daughter while her son watched television. "It really sounded like an explosion," she said. "It was really loud." It was around 11 a.m. Thursday when a boom reverberated through northern Lackawanna County, said Thomas Taylor, the...
CARBONDALE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Former Hotel Chellino in Carbondale slated for demolition next week

CARBONDALE — Once an upscale gathering place in the heart of the city, the century-old Hotel Chellino will soon be rubble. Weather permitting, crews plan to tear down the former hotel on River Street next week, state Department of Transportation spokeswoman Jessica Ruddy said in an email. The $325,000 demolition is part of Carbondale’s Sixth Avenue bridge project.
CARBONDALE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. to review drought watch still in effect since summer for 5 counties, including Northampton

A Pennsylvania task force is set to meet Friday to review a drought watch in place since the summer for five counties, including part of the Lehigh Valley. For almost five months, residents in Northampton, Carbon, Schuylkill, Luzerne and Potter counties have been asked to reduce their individual water use by 5% to 10%, or a reduction of three to six gallons of water per day, after a dry summer.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
wvia.org

New trail system will connect communities in the Poconos

With the Lackawaxen River as the focal point, a group from Wayne County is hoping to connect Honesdale and Hawley. First by water, then by land. “I think COVID has changed the outlook of a lot of people and where they want to live, how they want to recreate. And so if you put the infrastructure in place, it will draw people, said Grant Genzlinger, an advocate for the Lackawaxen River Trails project.
HONESDALE, PA
NewsChannel 36

James Nasatka Running for Bradford County District Attorney

(WENY) - The first assistant District Attorney of Bradford County James Nasatka announced his run for District Attorney. Nasatka was born in Easton, Pennsylvania and lived in Mount Bethel, Pennsylvania for most of his life. He earned an Associate's Degree in Criminal Justice from Northampton Community College and a Bachelor's...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Resident and dog rescued in Plymouth Borough fire

PLYMOUTH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday afternoon, crews were called to a fire in Plymouth Borough to fight a fire. At about 4:15 p.m., the Luzerne County Communications Center tells Eyewitness News multiple fire departments responded to a fire on the 200 block of Vine Street to battle a fire. Chief Brian Oppelt with […]
PLYMOUTH, PA
WBRE

Crews take defensive measures against Wayne Twp. fire

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Wednesday, crews responded to a fire that broke out in Wayne County. According to officials, the Schuylkill County Fire Department and other units were dispatched around 11:08 a.m. to combat a fire on the 200 block of Kiehner Road. No injuries were reported and crews were on the […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Luzerne County announces personnel changes

Luzerne County will soon have a new director of Children and Youth Services but will now need a new director for the Department of Human Resources. In a recent county council meeting, Lynn Hill, head of the Human Services Division, informed council that Katrina Gownley will take over as the department head for children and youth services effective Feb. 13. In her 20-year career in child welfare, Gownley has held a number of roles, including intake caseworker, supervisor, director and administrator.
abc27 News

Despite legal battle, White Haven Center to close by March

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A state center serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities is set to close its doors over the next two months in spite of a legal battle to prevent it. The closure of White Haven Center was announced in August of 2019 and was said to take at least three […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YAHOO!

Medical lab in Clarks Summit temporarily closed

Jan. 18—Labcorp's patient service center at 551 S. State St. is temporarily closed, a company spokesperson confirmed. A sign on the door says the site will be closed until further notice. The company spokesperson said the lab will reopen as soon as possible. Labcorp has locations in Lackawanna County...
CLARKS SUMMIT, PA
WBRE

Shots fired at communication tower caused nearly $6K worth of damage

RANSOM TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for information on who may have fired multiple gunshots at a communications tower in Ransom Township. According to a press release, the incident happened between November 3rd, 2022, and January 5th, 2023 when an unknown person fired four gunshots at the Capital Area Communications […]
RANSOM TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

SUV crashes into a Dunmore home

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews are on the scene where an SUV crashed into the porch of a home in Dunmore Wednesday morning. According to the Dunmore Police Department, an SUV crashed into a porch around 11:20 a.m. in the 600 block of Boyle Street. Officers said a man was at a nearby residence […]
DUNMORE, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Shipping containers subject of complaint at council meeting

SHENANDOAH – Shipping containers used in place of fencing at the impound lot for Talk Of Town towing on South Emerick was a subject of complaint and concern at Monday’s borough council meeting. Talk Of Town rents a portion of the former Boly’s Iron Works plant at Emerick...
SHENANDOAH, PA
WBRE

Police investigating shooting in Scranton’s Green Ridge section

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are at the scene of an early- morning shooting in Scranton’s Green Ridge neighborhood. Police say the shooting happened Wednesday around 3:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Deacon Street in the Electric City. Around 9:30 a.m., police were seen still investigating in the area. Eyewitness News crews saw […]
SCRANTON, PA

