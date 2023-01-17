Read full article on original website
Related
thepennyhoarder.com
Earn Travel Benefits and up to $20/Hour as a World Cruise Reservation Agent
Like to travel? Then this job may be perfect for you. Holland America, a cruise line, is hiring a world cruise reservation agent. This is a full-time remote position for anyone in the United States. The base hourly range is expected to be about $15-$20 depending on your qualifications and location.
msn.com
Flight Attendant Spills Secrets of Air Travel Passengers Don't Know About
People who fly often are awesome sources for travel tips, especially for those who may not have as much experience on planes. But no matter how much you travel, there's no topping the knowledge that flight attendants carry around with them. When it's their job to know what flying is like — and they know the insider stuff that the general public doesn't — it's a given that they'd have the best advice.
History: My Parent's Nightmare Experience Renting to Migrants
OPINION: this article is based on the author's personal experience; it is not intended to imply legal advice. I watched this video with Felipe Rodriguez about how border-crossers of late have been living in a $500-per-night hotel in New York. They are apparently wasting thousands of dollars of food(because they don't like it - a sense of entitlement? no gratitude?), and destroying the place... all at the taxpayer's expense. I just knew I had to write this article to share my experience. Although this article is about migrants, not immigrants, I believe the messaging appears to be consistent with both. Sorry, Felipe, you haven't seen anything yet.
Discover the Lucrative Hustle of Reselling Books for Profit: A Guide for Beginners
That number sounds beyond reasonable… arguablyoutrageous. Considering it’s a hustle that would only take 10 hours a week… max. And considering you only really need a few dollars and half a burrito to start.
Cut the Clutter With up to 60% Savings on Storage Solutions for Every Inch of Your Home
We know how daunting it can be to look around a cluttered home. If you're tripping over your belongings every time you enter a room in your house, it may be time to embrace everything the world of organizational gadgets has to offer. With a little creativity and the help...
homestyling.guru
2023 Bathroom Trends
In 2022 we saw some fantastic bathroom trends and had the privilege of designing and installing some wonderful, bright, bold and interesting bathrooms for our customers. We are very excited to see what 2023 has to bring in bathroom design, and have collated a list of some of the trends expected to be big in bathrooms this year.
Millennials Are Finally Buying Houses... And Making Them Ugly
There’s a war raging all around us, and the battlefield is recently renovated houses. On one side are the excited, young homeowners, eager to transform the fixer-up they bought into their dream home. On the other side, there’s… pretty much everyone else, furious and horrified at the sight of the original hardwood replaced with slate-colored vinyl flooring, or vintage bath fixtures ripped out and modernized into a vision in chrome and off-white marble.
I renovated an old van & now make thousands renting it out to holidaymakers
A WOMAN has revealed how she transformed an old van into a moneymaking holiday home. Leah Whitfield, 34, bought a 2013 Vauxhall Movano in 2022 after she fell in love with life on the open road one year earlier. The PR and Communications manager for adventure travel company G adventures...
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A $46 Refresh Gives “Cheap-Looking” 1990s Interior Doors a Hint of Vintage Charm
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
Need a Shower Curtain? Try a Beaded One to Keep a Small Bath Light and Airy
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’ve traveled outside the United States, you probably know bath and shower situations in other countries vary widely depending on where you are. In Europe, for example, bathrooms often feature shower heads out in the open, with the entire room functioning as the shower enclosure. And the truth is, you’ll often find your fair share of bathroom quirks right here in the states. How many times have you tried turning on the tap at a friend’s house or a domestic hotel, only to be completely confused about how to get the water hot?
CNBC
Over half of millennials expect to inherit money: Take 3 steps to be ready
The so-called great wealth transfer has been brewing for years as the historically affluent baby boomer generation begins passing on their estimated $68 trillion worth of assets. Over half of millennials are expecting to receive an inheritance, recent research shows. Many will likely be disappointed to find out they're not...
Comments / 0